Two fintech veterans join FairPlay AI's advisory team

Consumer lending and finance experts Kevin Moss and Sarah Elliott come on board as new advisors for FairPlay to support the company's rapid growth

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FairPlay AI , the world's first Fairness-as-a-Service™ company, is welcoming Kevin Moss and Sarah Elliott to its team of advisors. These industry leaders bring decades of financial services expertise to FairPlay's team at a time when the company is experiencing rapid adoption of its fair lending solutions.

A well-established executive in the banking, lending and payments sectors, Moss most recently served as the Chief Risk Officer at SoFi and was previously Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer for the Wells Fargo Consumer Lending Group, where he also served as the Business Manager for the National Home Equity Group. Moss is also a Senior Advisor for BCG in their Risk and Compliance practice and currently operates his own consulting practice.

A former enforcement attorney at the Office of the Comptroller and Currency, Elliott is currently an Independent Director on the Board of Anchorage Digital Bank NA, the first federally chartered digital asset bank. Formerly, she was General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at ONE, a digital banking platform that was acquired by Walmart and Ribbit Capital. Sarah's prior roles include counsel and compliance positions at Azlo and Blend, Principal at Promontory Financial Group, and Associate at Buckley LLP. In 2017 Elliott founded the 94104 Exchange, a San Francisco-based forum for fintech lawyers and compliance professionals to facilitate "the unregulated exchange of ideas."

Moss and Elliott join David Silberman and Manny Alvarez on FairPlay's advisory team.

"With Kevin and Sarah's addition to our advisory team, it now reminds me of my beloved 96-98 Chicago Bulls teams — considered the best lineups in sports history," said FairPlay's founder and CEO Kareem Saleh, who (obviously) hails from Chicago. "We've assembled a star-studded advisory team for credit risk and regulatory compliance, and when coupled with our own staff's deep expertise in AI and big data, it's incredible to think about the talent we're bringing to financial services at a time when fair lending and machine learning are more important than ever."

Founded in 2020, FairPlay works with financial institutions, lenders, insurance carriers, marketers and others to identify blind spots in their algorithms and provide second looks to improve decisioning systems. The company's products are specifically designed to increase loan approval rates, keep pace with ever-evolving regulatory requirements, and enhance brand reputation.

About FairPlay AI

