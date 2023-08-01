Herff Jones Secures MIT's Time-Honored Grad Rat Ring Business

Leading regalia supplier expands MIT partnership as the exclusive ring supplier and manufacturer for the 2024 academic year

BOSTON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Herff Jones , the achievement division of Varsity Brands and a leading provider of graduation and educational products and services, recently secured its contract with one of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's most celebrated traditions – its Grad Rat ring business.

MIT's graduate student (Grad Rat) and undergraduate student (Brass Rat) commemorative class rings are well-recognized for being incredibly exclusive and intricate. Each graduating class elects a "Ring Committee" to design the time-honored class ring.

"It is both an honor and a privilege to expand our partnership with MIT and become the official Grad Rat ring supplier," said Zach Baird, VP College & Commercial, Herff Jones. "Brass Rat and Grad Rat rings are a sacred, well-respected tradition at MIT, so securing this business is a major milestone for the Herff Jones brand. We're proud to work with both the graduate and undergraduate programs to produce an ornate class ring that unifies each class, symbolizes their time together and elicits precious memories of the Institute for years to come."

Herff Jones has been MIT's Brass Rat supplier for the Institute's undergraduate program for 10 years. Due to the long-standing partnership and remarkable artisanship and quality of the rings Herff Jones has produced for the Brass Rat, MIT Grad Rat will switch to Herff Jones as its exclusive ring supplier and manufacturer for the 2024 academic year.

To learn more about Herff Jones and its offerings visit www.herffjones.com .

About Herff Jones

Indianapolis-based Herff Jones is the leading provider of handcrafted graduation and educational products and services designed to inspire achievement and create memorable student experiences. A division of Varsity Brands, Herff Jones' range of quality products includes class rings and jewelry, caps and gowns, yearbooks, diplomas, frames and announcements as well as motivation and recognition programs. Focused on building long-term relationships through a nationwide network of over 2,000 employees and sales partners, the professionals at Herff Jones have been helping elevate the student experience throughout the lifelong journey of education for more than 100 years.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS, a Varsity Sport Brand; Varsity Spirit; and Herff Jones, A Varsity Achievement Brand. Together, these entities promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps and sales.

For more information about Herff Jones or Varsity Brands, please visit www.herffjones.com or www.varsitybrands.com . Varsity Brands is a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity.

