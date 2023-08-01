Console & Associates, P.C.: VALIC Retirement Services Company Experiences PBI Data Breach Exposing Approximately 798,000 Social Security Numbers

MARLTON, N.J., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An estimated 798,000 consumers are being notified that their Social Security numbers and other confidential information were compromised when Pension Benefit Information, LLC, a vendor used by VALIC Retirement Services Company, experienced a data breach related to the MOVEit vulnerability. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of anyone affected by the VALIC Retirement Services Company breach, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of 798,000 consumers has been compromised. Now, members' full names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, policy or account numbers and addresses may be in the hands of criminals, putting victims at a greater risk of identity theft and other frauds.

On July 27, 2023, VALIC Retirement Services Company filed a notice with the Attorney General of Maine describing a third-party data breach affecting consumers nationwide. However, the attached data breach letter was written by PBI and explained that the PBI's MOVEit servers were accessed by an unauthorized party after they were able to exploit a vulnerability within the software. The data breach affected an estimated 798,000 VALIC Retirement Services Company customers.

The list of sensitive information that was exposed includes:

Names,

Social Security numbers,

Policy or account numbers,

Dates of birth, and

Addresses.

If you receive a data breach notice from Pension Benefit Information, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

What Should You Do if You Receive a Letter from Pension Benefit Information Discussing the Breach of VALIC Retirement Services Company Customer Info?

Individuals who receive a data breach letter from PBI should take steps to protect themselves. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach for more details at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/consumer-privacy-data-breach-lawyers/if-your-information-has-been-compromised-in-a-data-breach/ )

Additionally, victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately, as anyone who receives a data breach letter from PBI or VALIC Retirement Services Company may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, or if you have any questions regarding your rights following the VALIC Retirement Services Company data breach, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. Interested parties and potential plaintiffs can also learn more about this data breach and potential lawsuit at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/valic-retirement-services-company-data-breach-investigation/ .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact:

Console & Associates, P.C.

866-778-5500

info@consoleandassociates.com

View original content:

SOURCE Console & Associates, P.C.