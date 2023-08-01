The Andersons, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results

MAUMEE, Ohio, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Second Quarter Highlights:
- Company reported net income attributable to The Andersons of $55 million, or $1.61 per diluted share and adjusted net income of $52 million, or $1.52 per diluted share
- Adjusted EBITDA was $144 million for the quarter
- Renewables reported pretax income of $67 million and adjusted pretax income attributable to The Andersons of $32 million on strong crush margins
- Nutrient & Industrial reported pretax income of $43 million on increased volume on delayed planting season
- Trade reported pretax income of $5 million and adjusted pretax income of $7 million
"Ethanol margins in the Renewables business and increased volume in our Nutrient & Industrial business led the way for the quarter. This was a significant improvement for Nutrient & Industrial after a softer first quarter. While we expected that some of the typical first quarter nutrient sales volume would shift into the second quarter, we are pleased with the extent of the recovery. In our Trade segment, we had some very strong merchandising results but, as expected, did not repeat the outsized second quarter 2022 performance due to good execution following the Russian invasion of Ukraine," said President and CEO Pat Bowe. "With the strong first quarter in Trade which likely pulled some sales forward, our year-to-date results remain ahead of last year in this business. Geopolitical concerns continue to bring price volatility which is typically beneficial to us."
"We remain focused on executing within our stated strategy in our core grain and fertilizer verticals. We recently closed on the acquisition of ACJ International, a pet food ingredient supplier that fits well within our strategy for growth in the premium pet food ingredient industry," continued Bowe. "We continue to explore opportunities for growth in the merchandising of renewable diesel feedstocks, while maintaining our strong position in renewable fuels production along with potential carbon-reduction opportunities."
$ in millions, except per share amounts
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
Variance
YTD 2023
YTD 2022
Variance
Pretax Income from Continuing Operations
$ 104.4
$ 118.2
$ (13.8)
$ 39.4
$ 128.8
$ (89.4)
Pretax Income from Continuing Operations
76.8
96.3
(19.5)
56.1
106.5
(50.4)
Adjusted Pretax Income (Loss) from
72.5
97.0
(24.5)
80.6
107.2
(26.6)
Trade1
7.2
24.4
(17.2)
30.9
28.0
2.9
Renewables1
32.4
45.9
(13.5)
38.7
51.4
(12.7)
Nutrient & Industrial
42.6
38.3
4.3
32.1
49.1
(17.0)
Other
(9.7)
(11.6)
1.9
(21.2)
(21.4)
0.2
Net Income from Continuing Operations
55.0
80.5
(25.5)
40.3
86.6
(46.3)
Adjusted Net Income from Continuing
51.8
82.2
(30.4)
58.6
88.2
(29.6)
Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing
1.61
2.34
(0.73)
1.18
2.52
(1.34)
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share from
1.52
2.39
(0.87)
1.72
2.57
(0.85)
EBITDA from Continuing Operations1
148.7
168.6
(19.9)
132.6
224.5
(91.9)
Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing
$ 144.4
$ 169.3
$ (24.9)
$ 199.7
$ 225.2
$ (25.5)
1 Non-GAAP financial measures; see appendix for explanations and reconciliations.
Cash, Liquidity, and Long-Term Debt Management
"Our businesses continue to generate strong cash flows," said Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Valentine. "With some moderation of commodity pricing and intentional working capital management in light of the higher interest rate environment, our short-term debt at the end of the second quarter of 2023 totaled $103 million, a steep decline from the $1.2 billion outstanding a year ago. We remain well below our long-term debt to EBITDA target of less than 2.5 times and are pleased with the strength of our balance sheet."
The company generated $541 million and $353 million in cash from operating activities for the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $118 million and $135 million in cash from operations before working capital changes for the same periods, respectively. Included in our investing activities are several strategic growth projects along with normal spending to maintain our facilities.
Second Quarter Segment Overview
Trade Merchandising Remains Solid; YTD Results Ahead of Strong Prior Year
The Trade segment recorded pretax income of $5 million and adjusted pretax income of $7 million for the quarter compared to pretax income of $24 million in the second quarter of 2022.
Trade results were mixed with an overall decline in gross profit from the second quarter of 2022, which included certain margin impacts from the Russian invasion of Ukraine that were not expected to repeat. Volumes handled declined from the second quarter of 2022, but the Group generated strong earnings from certain well-positioned merchandising businesses. Recent investments in food and pet food ingredients also contributed to earnings in the quarter. When combined with the very strong first quarter, adjusted earnings and gross profit remain ahead of 2022. Winter wheat volume accumulated from the just-completed harvest was higher than expected and at good qualities in our draw area.
With the strong South American harvest, combined with improving U.S. crop conditions, the outlook for global grain stocks has improved. With the mix of assets and merchandising capabilities across key geographies, Trade is well-positioned.
Trade's second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $27 million, compared to second quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $47 million.
Renewables Generates Solid Earnings on Strong Margins
The Renewables segment reported pretax income of $67 million and adjusted pretax income attributable to the company of $32 million in the second quarter. For the same period in 2022, the segment reported pretax income of $68 million and pretax income attributable to the company of $46 million. These 2022 results included $9 million of USDA Biofuels Producer COVID relief funds and $24 million of positive mark-to-market impacts.
A $7 million pretax gain on the deconsolidation of ELEMENT, triggered when the entity was placed into receivership, has been adjusted from 2023 earnings.
Ethanol crush margins strengthened over the quarter, and the current margin outlook, despite volatility, remains strong. Production facilities operated efficiently in the quarter with improved ethanol and corn oil yield and lower costs than the comparable quarter in 2022. The merchandising businesses, including renewable diesel feedstocks, continue to deliver solid earnings on higher volumes and strong co-product values, and exceeded our second quarter 2022 results. Our eastern corn belt production facilities remain well-positioned for corn supply.
Renewables had second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $74 million in 2023, compared to 2022 second quarter EBITDA of $86 million.
Nutrient & Industrial Ag Businesses Recover on Improved Volume
The Nutrient & Industrial segment posted pretax income of $43 million, compared to prior year second quarter pretax income of $38 million. After a slow first quarter when reduced sales reflected the falling price environment and planting delays, volumes improved during the 2023 planting period driving a 21% increase in tons sold from the second quarter of 2022. Gross profit improved by $4 million, and reflects these higher volumes partially offset by margin compression from peak levels in 2022.
Nutrient & Industrial's second quarter EBITDA was $52 million compared to 2022 second quarter EBITDA of $47 million.
Income Taxes; Corporate
The company recorded an income tax benefit at an effective rate of 21% for the quarter due to the tax treatment of non-controlling interests. We anticipate a full-year adjusted effective rate of approximately 22% - 25%.
Conference Call
The company will host a webcast on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, to discuss its performance and provide its outlook for the remainder of 2023. To access the call, please dial 888-317-6003 or 412-317-6061 (elite entry number is 5878900). It is recommended that you call 10 minutes before the conference call begins.
To access the webcast, click on the link: https://app.webinar.net/dwMKAr514rB and submit the requested information as directed. A replay of the call can also be accessed under the heading "Investors" on the company's website at www.andersonsinc.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Without limitation, these risks include economic, weather and regulatory conditions, competition, the ongoing economic impacts from the war in Ukraine, and the risk factors set forth from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct.
Non-GAAP Measures
This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that pretax income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss) from continuing operations; adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or EBITDA); EBITDA from continuing operations; adjusted EBITDA; adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations; and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and liquidity and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to net income from continuing operations, pretax income from continuing operations or income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations, diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders from continuing operations and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within this press release and the financial tables provided herein.
Company Description
The Andersons, Inc., named to Forbes list of America's Best Small Companies for 2023 and one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 by Newsweek®, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and nutrient & industrial sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.
The Andersons, Inc.
Three months ended
Six months ended
(in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Sales and merchandising revenues
$ 4,020,183
$ 4,450,617
$ 7,901,421
$ 8,428,571
Cost of sales and merchandising revenues
3,798,246
4,219,776
7,531,473
8,078,195
Gross profit
221,937
230,841
369,948
350,376
Operating, administrative and general expenses
116,007
112,559
233,242
214,546
Asset impairment
—
—
87,156
—
Interest expense, net
13,953
16,921
30,578
27,780
Other income, net
12,441
16,792
20,445
20,710
Income before income taxes from continuing operations
104,418
118,153
39,417
128,760
Income tax provision from continuing operations
21,732
15,753
15,848
19,856
Net income from continuing operations
82,686
102,400
23,569
108,904
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
—
(739)
—
(1,294)
Net income
82,686
101,661
23,569
107,610
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
27,640
21,856
(16,727)
22,303
Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc.
$ 55,046
$ 79,805
$ 40,296
$ 85,307
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common
Basic earnings (loss):
Continuing operations
$ 1.63
$ 2.38
$ 1.20
$ 2.56
Discontinued operations
—
(0.02)
—
(0.04)
$ 1.63
$ 2.36
$ 1.20
$ 2.52
Diluted earnings (loss):
Continuing operations
$ 1.61
$ 2.34
$ 1.18
$ 2.52
Discontinued operations
—
(0.02)
—
(0.04)
$ 1.61
$ 2.32
$ 1.18
$ 2.48
The Andersons, Inc.
(in thousands)
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
June 30, 2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 96,293
$ 115,269
$ 86,035
Accounts receivable, net
1,030,271
1,248,878
1,141,167
Inventories
990,789
1,731,725
1,618,326
Commodity derivative assets – current
347,684
295,588
638,357
Current assets held-for-sale
—
2,871
18,627
Other current assets
72,228
71,622
70,367
Total current assets
2,537,265
3,465,953
3,572,879
Other assets:
Goodwill
129,342
129,342
129,342
Other intangible assets, net
89,605
100,907
105,222
Right of use assets, net
60,003
61,890
50,233
Other assets held-for-sale
—
—
24,298
Other assets, net
90,390
87,175
91,758
Total other assets
369,340
379,314
400,853
Property, plant and equipment, net
663,441
762,729
763,443
Total assets
$ 3,570,046
$ 4,607,996
$ 4,737,175
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
$ 102,752
$ 272,575
$ 1,161,428
Trade and other payables
641,376
1,423,633
772,996
Customer prepayments and deferred revenue
189,947
370,524
184,154
Commodity derivative liabilities – current
251,101
98,519
185,903
Current maturities of long-term debt
27,511
110,155
53,951
Current liabilities held-for-sale
—
—
7,314
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
180,552
245,916
211,830
Total current liabilities
1,393,239
2,521,322
2,577,576
Long-term lease liabilities
34,435
37,147
28,929
Long-term debt, less current maturities
576,489
492,518
563,447
Deferred income taxes
57,030
64,080
63,383
Other long-term liabilities held-for-sale
—
—
3,113
Other long-term liabilities
70,371
63,160
83,521
Total liabilities
2,131,564
3,178,227
3,319,969
Total equity
1,438,482
1,429,769
1,417,206
Total liabilities and equity
$ 3,570,046
$ 4,607,996
$ 4,737,175
The Andersons, Inc.
Six months ended June 30,
(in thousands)
2023
2022
Operating Activities
Net income from continuing operations
$ 23,569
$ 108,904
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
—
(1,294)
Net income
23,569
107,610
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
62,585
67,945
Bad debt expense, net
3,720
3,069
Equity in losses of affiliates, net of dividends
231
6,278
Losses (gains) on sales of assets, net
679
(10,305)
Stock-based compensation expense
6,000
4,708
Deferred federal income tax
(7,948)
(13,755)
Asset impairment
87,156
—
Other
(1,730)
8,549
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
207,867
(289,196)
Inventories
734,855
186,685
Commodity derivatives
102,753
(189,090)
Other current and non-current assets
(1,247)
5,106
Payables and other current and non-current liabilities
(1,011,086)
(609,403)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
207,404
(721,799)
Investing Activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment and capitalized software
(74,991)
(43,472)
Proceeds from sale of assets
1,192
4,672
Purchases of investments
(544)
(2,105)
Purchases of Rail assets
—
(27,276)
Proceeds from sale of Rail assets
2,871
36,341
Other
(201)
1,746
Net cash used in investing activities
(71,673)
(30,094)
Financing Activities
Net receipts (payments) under short-term lines of credit
(173,384)
862,698
Proceeds from issuance of short-term debt
—
350,000
Payments of short-term debt
—
(550,000)
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
100,000
—
Payments of long-term debt
(35,861)
(15,077)
Contributions from noncontrolling interest owner
—
2,450
Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner
(24,344)
(9,980)
Payments of debt issuance costs
(767)
(7,802)
Dividends paid
(12,527)
(12,245)
Proceeds from exercises of stock options
—
5,024
Common stock repurchased
(1,747)
—
Value of shares withheld for taxes
(6,616)
(3,349)
Other
259
394
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(154,987)
622,113
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
280
(629)
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(18,976)
(130,409)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
115,269
216,444
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 96,293
$ 86,035
The Andersons, Inc.
Three months ended
Six months ended
(in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income from continuing operations
$ 82,686
$ 102,400
$ 23,569
$ 108,904
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
27,640
21,856
(16,727)
22,303
Net income from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc.
55,046
80,544
40,296
86,601
Adjustments:
Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture
(6,544)
—
(6,544)
—
Insured inventory expenses (recoveries)
1,310
—
(16,080)
—
Transaction related compensation
939
—
2,607
—
Gain on sale of frac sand assets
—
(3,762)
—
(3,762)
Impairment on equity method and cost method investments
—
4,455
—
4,455
Asset Impairment
—
—
44,450
—
Income tax impact of adjustments1
1,074
940
(6,108)
940
Total adjusting items, net of tax
(3,221)
1,633
18,325
1,633
Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to
$ 51,825
$ 82,177
$ 58,621
$ 88,234
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to
$ 1.61
$ 2.34
$ 1.18
$ 2.52
Impact on diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations
$ (0.09)
$ 0.05
$ 0.54
$ 0.05
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$ 1.52
$ 2.39
$ 1.72
$ 2.57
1 The income tax impact of adjustments is taken at the statutory tax rate of 25%.
Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. reflects reported net income (loss) from continuing operations available to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders after the removal of specified items described above. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share reflects the fully diluted EPS of The Andersons, Inc. after removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items described above. Management believes that Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share are useful measures of The Andersons, Inc. performance as they provide investors additional information about the operations of the company allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better comparability to previous periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to Net income from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders as reported, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or any other measures of operating results under GAAP. Earnings amounts described above have been divided by the company's average number of diluted shares outstanding for each respective period in order to arrive at an adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share amount for each specified item.
The Andersons, Inc.
(in thousands)
Trade
Renewables
Nutrient &
Other
Total
Three months ended June 30, 2023
Sales and merchandising revenues
$ 2,696,810
$ 877,781
$ 445,592
$ —
$ 4,020,183
Gross profit
80,711
68,292
72,934
—
221,937
Operating, administrative and general expenses
69,146
7,568
28,886
10,407
116,007
Other income, net
4,328
7,468
500
145
12,441
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
4,990
66,604
42,565
(9,741)
104,418
Income attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
27,640
—
—
27,640
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
$ 4,990
$ 38,964
$ 42,565
$ (9,741)
$ 76,778
Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from
2,249
(6,544)
—
—
(4,295)
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing
$ 7,239
$ 32,420
$ 42,565
$ (9,741)
$ 72,483
Three months ended June 30, 2022
Sales and merchandising revenues
$ 3,097,767
$ 882,567
$ 470,283
$ —
$ 4,450,617
Gross profit
101,994
59,888
68,959
—
230,841
Operating, administrative and general expenses
62,977
8,590
29,591
11,401
112,559
Other income (loss), net
(2,051)
18,490
866
(513)
16,792
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
23,666
67,776
38,311
(11,600)
118,153
Income attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
21,856
—
—
21,856
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
$ 23,666
$ 45,920
$ 38,311
$ (11,600)
$ 96,297
Adjustments to income before income taxes from continuing
693
—
—
—
693
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing
$ 24,359
$ 45,920
$ 38,311
$ (11,600)
$ 96,990
1 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and
2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
The Andersons, Inc.
(in thousands)
Trade
Renewables
Nutrient &
Other
Total
Six months ended June 30, 2023
Sales and merchandising revenues
$ 5,574,590
$ 1,717,297
$ 609,534
$ —
$ 7,901,421
Gross profit
197,889
84,095
87,964
—
369,948
Operating, administrative and general expenses
141,126
16,472
53,018
22,626
233,242
Other income, net
10,311
8,309
1,346
479
20,445
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
44,354
(15,909)
32,127
(21,155)
39,417
Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
(16,727)
—
—
(16,727)
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
$ 44,354
$ 818
$ 32,127
$ (21,155)
$ 56,144
Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from
(13,473)
37,906
—
—
24,433
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing
$ 30,881
$ 38,724
$ 32,127
$ (21,155)
$ 80,577
Six months ended June 30, 2022
Sales and merchandising revenues
$ 6,182,448
$ 1,565,798
$ 680,325
$ —
$ 8,428,571
Gross profit
169,613
75,079
105,684
—
350,376
Operating, administrative and general expenses
122,520
16,480
54,916
20,630
214,546
Other income (loss), net
1,729
18,918
1,670
(1,607)
20,710
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
27,335
73,738
49,054
(21,367)
128,760
Income attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
22,303
—
—
22,303
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
$ 27,335
$ 51,435
$ 49,054
$ (21,367)
$ 106,457
Adjustments to income before income taxes from continuing
693
—
—
—
693
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing
$ 28,028
$ 51,435
$ 49,054
$ (21,367)
$ 107,150
1 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and
2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
The Andersons, Inc.
(in thousands)
Trade
Renewables
Nutrient &
Other
Total
Three months ended June 30, 2023
Net income (loss)1
$ 4,990
$ 66,604
$ 42,565
$ (31,473)
$ 82,686
Interest expense (income)
10,903
1,588
1,983
(521)
13,953
Tax provision
—
—
—
21,732
21,732
Depreciation and amortization
8,683
12,425
7,097
2,160
30,365
EBITDA1
24,576
80,617
51,645
(8,102)
148,736
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:
Transaction related compensation
939
—
—
—
939
Insured inventory expenses
1,310
—
—
—
1,310
Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture
—
(6,544)
—
—
(6,544)
Total adjusting items
2,249
(6,544)
—
—
(4,295)
Adjusted EBITDA1
$ 26,825
$ 74,073
$ 51,645
$ (8,102)
$ 144,441
Three months ended June 30, 2022
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$ 23,666
$ 67,776
$ 38,311
$ (27,353)
$ 102,400
Interest expense (income)
13,300
2,012
1,923
(314)
16,921
Tax provision
—
—
—
15,753
15,753
Depreciation and amortization
8,914
15,875
6,595
2,183
33,567
EBITDA from continuing operations
45,880
85,663
46,829
(9,731)
168,641
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:
Gain on sale of frac sand assets
(3,762)
—
—
—
(3,762)
Impairment on equity method and cost method
4,455
—
—
—
4,455
Total adjusting items
693
—
—
—
693
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
$ 46,573
$ 85,663
$ 46,829
$ (9,731)
$ 169,334
1 Amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2023, contain no activity from discontinued operations. As such, references to EBITDA and EBITDA from continuing operations, as well as, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations will yield the same results for the three months ended June 30, 2023.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The company calculates adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense, tax expense and depreciation and amortization to net income (loss). Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
The Andersons, Inc.
(in thousands)
Trade
Renewables
Nutrient &
Other
Total
Six months ended June 30, 2023
Net income (loss)1
$ 44,354
$ (15,909)
$ 32,127
$ (37,003)
$ 23,569
Interest expense (income)
22,720
4,685
4,165
(992)
30,578
Tax provision
—
—
—
15,848
15,848
Depreciation and amortization
17,328
26,896
14,054
4,307
62,585
EBITDA1
84,402
15,672
50,346
(17,840)
132,580
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:
Transaction related compensation
2,607
—
—
—
2,607
Insured inventory recoveries
(16,080)
—
—
—
(16,080)
Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture
—
(6,544)
—
—
(6,544)
Asset Impairment
—
87,156
—
—
87,156
Total adjusting items
(13,473)
80,612
—
—
67,139
Adjusted EBITDA1
$ 70,929
$ 96,284
$ 50,346
$ (17,840)
$ 199,719
Six months ended June 30, 2022
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$ 27,335
$ 73,738
$ 49,054
$ (41,223)
$ 108,904
Interest expense (income)
21,487
3,779
3,384
(870)
27,780
Tax provision
—
—
—
19,856
19,856
Depreciation and amortization
17,888
32,514
13,174
4,368
67,944
EBITDA from continuing operations
66,710
110,031
65,612
(17,869)
224,484
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:
Gain on sale of frac sand assets
(3,762)
—
—
—
(3,762)
Impairment on equity method and cost method investments
4,455
—
—
—
4,455
Total adjusting items
693
—
—
—
693
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
$ 67,403
$ 110,031
$ 65,612
$ (17,869)
$ 225,177
1 Amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2023, contain no activity from discontinued operations. As such, references to EBITDA and EBITDA from continuing operations, as well as, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations will yield the same results for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The company calculates adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense, tax expense and depreciation and amortization to net income (loss). Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
The Andersons, Inc.
Three Months Ended,
Twelve months ended
(in thousands)
September
December
March 31,
June 30,
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$ 24,880
$ 21,170
$ (59,117)
$ 82,686
$ 69,619
Interest expense
14,982
14,087
16,625
13,953
59,647
Tax provision (benefit)
9,839
9,933
(5,884)
21,732
35,620
Depreciation and amortization
33,322
33,476
32,220
30,365
129,383
EBITDA from continuing operations
83,023
78,666
(16,156)
148,736
294,269
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA from
Transaction related compensation expense
—
—
1,668
939
2,607
Insured inventory expenses (recoveries)
—
15,993
(17,390)
1,310
(87)
Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture
—
—
—
(6,544)
(6,544)
Asset impairment including equity
—
9,000
87,156
—
96,156
Total adjusting items
—
24,993
71,434
(4,295)
92,132
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
$ 83,023
$ 103,659
$ 55,278
$ 144,441
$ 386,401
Three Months Ended,
Twelve months ended
September
December
March 31,
June 30,
Net income from continuing operations
$ 12,290
$ 65,473
$ 6,504
$ 102,400
$ 186,667
Interest expense
8,799
8,444
10,859
16,921
45,023
Tax provision
4,027
11,163
4,103
15,753
35,046
Depreciation and amortization
42,811
36,797
34,377
33,567
147,552
EBITDA from continuing operations
67,927
121,877
55,843
$ 168,641
414,288
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA from
Transaction related compensation expense
243
274
—
—
517
Gain on sale of a business
(14,619)
—
—
—
(14,619)
Asset impairments including equity
—
8,321
—
4,455
12,776
Loss from cost method investment
2,784
—
—
—
2,784
Gain on sales of assets
—
—
—
(3,762)
(3,762)
Total adjusting items
(11,592)
8,595
—
693
(2,304)
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
$ 56,335
$ 130,472
$ 55,843
$ 169,334
$ 411,984
The Andersons, Inc.
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
(in thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$ 540,939
$ 353,199
$ 207,404
$ (721,799)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
82,754
(74,184)
207,867
(289,196)
Inventories
556,845
323,505
734,855
186,685
Commodity derivatives
19,605
88,671
102,753
(189,090)
Other current and non-current assets
16,296
43,916
(1,247)
5,106
Payables and other current and non-current liabilities
(250,794)
(163,307)
(1,011,086)
(609,403)
Total changes in operating assets and liabilities
424,706
218,601
33,142
(895,898)
Adjusting items impacting cash from operations before
Less: Insured inventory expenses (recoveries)
1,310
—
(16,080)
—
Cash from operations before working capital changes
$ 117,543
$ 134,598
$ 158,182
$ 174,099
Cash from operations before working capital changes is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities before the impact of changes in working capital within the statement of cash flows. The Company calculates cash from operations by eliminating the effect of changes in accounts receivable, inventories, commodity derivatives, other assets, and payables and accrued expenses from the cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Management believes that cash from operations before working capital changes is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Cash from operations before working capital changes is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
