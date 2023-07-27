WWE® & C4® EXPAND PARTNERSHIP AND LAUNCH FIRST-EVER PRODUCT COLLABORATION

WWE-Inspired C4 Ultimate® Pre-Workout Powder & C4 Ultimate Energy™ Drink Launching Exclusively at GNC Ahead of SummerSlam

STAMFORD, Conn., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WWE® (NYSE: WWE) and Nutrabolt, owner of the C4® brand, today announced an expansion to their multi-year partnership with the launch of their first-ever co-branded product collaboration: WWE-inspired flavors of C4 Ultimate Pre-Workout Powder and C4 Ultimate Energy Drink. The products will be available exclusively at GNC ahead of WWE SummerSlam® in Detroit on Saturday, August 5.

C4 Ultimate Pre-Workout Powder and C4 Ultimate Energy Drink (PRNewswire)

Allowing consumers to unleash their ultimate undisputed performance, the C4 Ultimate Energy x WWE collection will consist of five special edition flavors and each product label will feature design inspiration drawn from WWE Championship titles.

"C4 has been an outstanding partner and we are excited about the launch of our first collaborative retail activation and extending our sponsorship work together. We believe the overlap between our audiences is strong and this multifaceted approach to our expanding partnership will unlock even more value for the WWE Universe," said Craig Stimmel, WWE SVP, Head of Global Sales and Partnerships.

C4 Ultimate Energy Drink x WWE is the same supercharged formula with 300mg of caffeine that consumers love, but now available in two new flavors, Ruthless Raspberry and Berry Powerbomb. Without sugar or artificial colors, the new co-branded beverage will allow fans to work hard and play hard without ever missing a beat.

The new C4 Ultimate Pre-Workout Powder x WWE features an entirely new "ultimate heavyweight" formulation including 300mg of caffeine to unleash next-level energy for next-level workouts. Available in three new flavors — Pomegranate PileDriver, Bare Knuckle Blood Orange, and Nectarine Guava Knockout — the product features a superstar combination of premium ingredients like CarnoSyn(R) beta-alanine for peak performance; Velox(R), CitraPeak(R), and citrulline nitrate for increased nitric oxide production to get muscle-splitting pumps; and Brainberry(R) and TeaCrine(R) to elevate focus for mind-muscle connection.

"WWE fans have always been a huge crossover audience for C4, and we are pumped to step into the ring with WWE for our first ever co-branded product collaboration," said Robert Zajac, Chief Marketing Officer at Nutrabolt. "This collaboration represents a natural expansion of our exciting partnership with WWE, one that we're confident will take fans' 'work hard, play hard, train hard' lifestyles to the next level. Just take it from Montez Ford, who said, 'C4 and WWE go together like peanut butter and jelly'."

To celebrate the launch, C4 is debuting the "Not Safe For Work" creative campaign that explores the right (and wrong) ways to consume C4 Ultimate Energy. Utilizing its WWE brand ambassadors — the newly debuted Seth "Freakin" Rollins, along with Bianca Belair and Street Profits — the brand supercharged the Superstars and unleashed them at the new WWE HQ to the dismay and delight of the heads-down staffers ahead of SummerSlam. The final creative lands a simple fact: this 300mg energy main eventer is not meant to be wasted at the office desk.

As the Official Energy Drink of SummerSlam, the new C4 Ultimate Energy x WWE co-branded drinks will be featured across the SummerSlam broadcast. Additionally, C4 and WWE will host a meet-and-greet on Friday, August 4 with WWE Superstars Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Rhea Ripley at the GNC at the Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Detroit, allowing fans the opportunity to sample the batch of new C4 Ultimate Energy drinks ahead of SummerSlam at Ford Field. C4 is also upping the ante by surprising the 36th person in each line with a pair of tickets to SummerSlam.

WWE and C4 first partnered in 2021, when WWE Superstars Roman Reigns, Montez Ford, and Bianca Belair joined the company's growing roster of celebrities, trainers, and athletes to help expand C4's mission of inspiring and maximizing human performance beyond the ring to everyday life through media, retail, and digital content. In addition, C4 has been a mainstay sponsor at some of WWE's biggest annual premium live events, including SummerSlam, WrestleMania, and more.

The new C4 Ultimate x WWE products are available exclusively at GNC stores nationwide, online at GNC.com, and on cellucor.com.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE's TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion homes worldwide in 25 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX, BT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all premium live events, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in more than 180 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network.

Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

About Nutrabolt

Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market leading performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company's disruptive and innovative products compete in the Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition segments, under three consumer-loved brands: C4® (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States and the #1 selling global pre-workout brand), XTEND® (the #1 post-workout recovery brand in the United States), and Cellucor® (an award-winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002).

Since its founding 20 years ago, Nutrabolt has set out to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts, while appealing beyond this core group to include consumers around the globe who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.

Nutrabolt's portfolio, which is distributed in over 125 countries, is sold through company-owned DTC platforms, Amazon, and other third-party e-commerce marketplaces, and is available at leading retailers across the U.S., including Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Kroger, H-E-B, Wawa, Publix, GNC, and the Vitamin Shoppe. For more information about Nutrabolt, please visit www.nutrabolt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements include statements regarding our outlook regarding future financial results, the impact of recent changes to management and our board of directors (the "Board"): the timing and outcome of the Company's media and other rights negotiations including major domestic programming licenses before their expirations through 2024: the Company's pending business combination with UFC, our plans to remediate identified material weaknesses in our disclosure control and procedures and our internal control over financial reporting, and regulatory, investigative or enforcement inquiries, subpoenas or demands arising from, related to, or in connection with these matters. The words "may," "will," ·could," ·anticipate," "plan," "continue," "project," "intend," ·"estimate," "believe," ·expect," ·outlook," "target." "goal,'' ·"guidance" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words. These statements relate to future possible events, as well as our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and are not historical facts and accordingly involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or the performance by us to be materially different from expected future results or performance expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainties relating to, without limitation, the consummation of the pending business combination with UFC in the expected timeline or at all; diversion of management's time and attention due to the pending business combination with UFC: the availability of sufficient cash at the close of our transaction with UFC to distribute to shareholders of the new public company in line with current expectations; possible disruptions in our content delivery and online operations and our those of our business partners; privacy norms and regulations; our need to continue to develop creative and entertaining programs and events; our need to retain and continue to recruit key performers; the possibility of a decline in the popularity of our brand of sports entertainment: possible adverse changes in the regulatory atmosphere and related private sector initiatives: the highly competitive. rapidly changing and increasingly fragmented nature of the markets in which we operate and/or our inability to compete effectively, especially against competitors with greater financial resources or marketplace presence; uncertainties associated with international markets including possible disruptions and reputational risks; our difficulty or inability to promote and conduct our live events and/or other businesses if we do not comply with applicable regulations; our dependence on our intellectual property rights, our need to protect those rights, and the risks of our infringement of others' intellectual property rights; potential substantial liability in the event of accidents or injuries occurring during our physically demanding events; large public events as well as travel to and from such events; our expansion into new or complementary businesses, strategic investments and/or acquisitions; our accounts receivable; the construction and move to our new leased corporate and media production headquarters; litigation and other actions, investigations or proceedings; a change in the tax laws of key jurisdictions; inflationary pressures and interest rate changes; our indebtedness including our convertible notes; our potential failure to meet market expectations for our financial performance; our share repurchase program; the impact of actions by Mr. McMahon (our controlling shareholder, whose interests could conflict with those of our Class A common stockholders); the substantial number of shares are eligible for sale by the McMahons and the sale, or the perception of possible sales, of those shares could cause our stock price to decline; and the volatility in trading prices of our Class A common stock. In addition. our dividend and share repurchases are dependent on a number of factors, including. among other things, our liquidity and historical and projected cash flow, strategic plan (including alternative uses of capital, our financial results and condition. contractual and legal restrictions, general economic and competitive conditions and such other factors as our Board may consider relevant.

Forward-looking statements made by the Company speak only as of the date made and are subject to change without any obligation on the part of the Company to update or revise them. Undue reliance should not be placed on these statements. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business. please refer to any documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC, including, but not limited to, the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of our annual reports on Form 10‑K and 10‑K/A and quarterly reports on Form 10‑Q/A and Form 10‑Q

WWE® & C4® (PRNewswire)

C4® & WWE® (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE C4 Energy; WWE