International Data Group Appoints Genevieve Juillard as Chief Executive Officer

NEEDHAM, Mass., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Data Group ("IDG" or "the Company"), a leading market intelligence and data platform for the technology industry, today announced the appointment of Genevieve Juillard as Chief Executive Officer, effective September 5th, 2023. The appointment builds on other recent additions to IDG's leadership team, including Tiziana Figliolia, who joined as Chief Financial Officer in May 2023.

Ms. Juillard is a proven operator with nearly two decades of experience scaling the businesses of increasingly large and complex organizations and leading high-performance teams to execute transformation and growth initiatives. She brings significant people, strategic planning and operational skills to continue expanding IDG's leading proprietary data products and technology platforms, and a global business perspective, having held executive roles in Chicago, London and Australia. Prior to joining IDG, Ms. Juillard spent more than 15 years at Experian, most recently as President of the Experian Marketing Services, where she led the strategic transformation of the business, including the acquisition and integration of Tapad. She previously served as Managing Director of Global Expansion within Experian's Credit Services business, where she led the expansion of Experian's global product, data and innovation capabilities, and as President of the US Consumer Credit Bureau.

"We are thrilled to welcome Genevieve as CEO as we continue to build on IDG's long history of innovation and commitment to expanding knowledge across the world through trusted content and data," said Steve Singh, Executive Chairman, Board Member at IDG. "Genevieve brings a keen understanding of how to build and lead impactful teams and has achieved transformational results throughout her career, positioning her to achieve our growth objectives. With the continued support of Blackstone, the Board and I look forward to partnering with Genevieve and IDG's experienced and tenured leadership team to propel the Company's continued evolution and focus on taking decisive steps to anticipate and meet the needs of tomorrow's customer."

"IDG has been ingrained in the global tech community for nearly 60 years, serving top digital companies around the world with a connected global team, and I could not be more excited for the opportunity to join at a pivotal time for the business and industry," said Ms. Juillard. "I am confident that IDG is uniquely positioned to capitalize on tailwinds in the technology, data and information sectors with incredible opportunities ahead of us. IDG has a talented team to accelerate long-term growth, drive operational excellence and deliver value for all our stakeholders, and I look forward to what we will accomplish together."

"As a leader in the global technology data and analytics ecosystem, IDG continues to innovate to help its customers and partners navigate a continually changing technology landscape," said Vikram Suresh, Senior Managing Director, Private Equity and Peter Wallace, Global Head of Core Private Equity at Blackstone. "Since first partnering with IDG in 2021, we have been impressed with the team's ambitions, focus on finding the best solutions for its customers and partners and the growth IDG has been able to achieve. We are proud to support Genevieve as IDG's next CEO and believe she is the ideal person to lead IDG in its next chapter of growth."

Ms. Juillard holds a B.S. and B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley and an MBA and MPP, Management & Public Policy from UCLA Anderson School of Management. She also serves as a Director on the Board of Innovid, an independent CTV advertising and measurement platform.

About International Data Group

International Data Group, Inc. (IDG) is one of the world's leading market intelligence and data platforms for the technology industry. Operating through two wholly-owned, global subsidiaries, International Data Corporation (IDC) and Foundry (formerly IDG Communications), IDG has been ingrained in the technology industry for nearly 60 years. Our presence and reputation have grown alongside the impact of technology and our companies have become critical partners in the global tech ecosystem. To learn more about IDG, please visit https://www.idginc.com/ .

IDC is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,300 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make critical and fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives.

Foundry has played a role in every major milestone, announcement, and development in modern technology since 1964. Today, Foundry continues to lead the world by helping companies bring their visions to reality through a combination of proprietary data, marketing technologies and media properties. Our technology platforms of Triblio, Selling Simplified, KickFire and LeadSift are powered by data from an owned and operated ecosystem of global editorial brands, awards, and events. These are all engineered and integrated to drive innovative and data-driven marketing campaigns for technology companies, serving customers in 38 markets around the globe. To learn more about Foundry, please visit www.foundryco.com.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $1 trillion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, private and liquid credit, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, public securities and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow @blackstone on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

