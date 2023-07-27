Extra Space Storage Digitizes Communications and Reduces Costs with MetTel's POTS Transformation

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel is pleased to announce that Extra Space Storage, one of the largest operators of self-storage facilities in the U.S., has selected MetTel's POTS Transformation solution to digitize its telephone landlines nationally. This strategic initiative will enable Extra Space Storage to preserve their existing infrastructure of landline-dependent equipment like fire and burglar alarms, elevator lines, fax machines and modems, avoiding significant capital investment while improving network intelligence and resiliency nationwide.

As a profitable real estate investment trust (REIT) with 2,327 locations in 41 states, Extra Space Storage continually seeks opportunities for growth and innovation. In the past five years alone, the company has invested $4.6 billion in new acquisitions, expanding its portfolio. However, acquisitions often result in additional overhead costs, including integration of diverse and incompatible telecommunications infrastructure.

To address this challenge, Extra Space Storage has chosen to implement MetTel's POTS Transformation solution at its locations. Plain Old Telephone Service (POTS) lines, the century-old technology used for analog phone lines and critical specialty lines, are being phased out by carriers. With approximately 41 million POTS lines remaining in use in the U.S., businesses must adapt to ensure uninterrupted service. With existing voice replacement options, conversion typically requires a significant investment in new equipment.

MetTel's POTS Transformation solution provides a fully managed service that transitions analog phone lines to a digital platform, offering plug-and-play connectivity without requiring the capital expenditure to replace dependent equipment. By eliminating unsupported copper wires, Extra Space Storage also gains cost savings and enhanced feature sets not available with traditional telephone service, including real-time monitoring, advanced call functionality, in-depth status and usage reporting, and simplified billing.

Jeff Stott, SVP of Technology at Extra Space Storage, expressed his enthusiasm for the solution, stating, "In addition to solving our complicated POTS line issue quickly, MetTel and Elite Telecom Solutions allowed us to avoid the costlier option of replacing our alarm and elevator equipment. MetTel's POTS Transformation technology has upgraded our decades-old network into a world-class digital network that gives us advanced functionality and complete transparency – all through one provider and at a lower cost."

Max Silber, VP of Mobility & IoT at MetTel, highlighted the benefits of the POTS Transformation solution, stating, "POTS Transformation was developed to help forward-thinking companies such as Extra Space Storage avoid the cost of replacing aging infrastructure. It is the best alternative to legacy landlines, providing reliable, compliant connectivity and significant cost savings in a sustainable format."

Some key features of MetTel's POTS Transformation include:

Turn-key Deployment: Quick deployment and nationwide professional installation of MetTel's managed equipment, allowing new locations to have fire alarm access within as little as 24 hours.

Wireless Backup: Provides business continuity during network outages, prequalifies coverage areas, and enables access to multiple cellular networks under a single management system.

Ongoing Management: Constant 24/7 monitoring and support, over-the-air firmware updates, and emergency replacements for failed devices.

MetTel worked closely with Elite Telecom Solutions to implement the POTS Transformation project for Extra Space Storage, ensuring a seamless transition from legacy telephone lines.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc., (NYSE: EXR) headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable storage space offering customers conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

About MetTel

MetTel is a leader in communications and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enterprise customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel gives enterprises one, unified view and control point for all their communications and advanced network services. MetTel's comprehensive portfolio of customer solutions can boost enterprise productivity, reduces costs, and simplifies operations. Combining customized and managed communication solutions with a powerful platform of cloud-based software, the company's MetTel Portal® enables customers to manage their inventory, usage, spend and repairs from one simple, user-friendly interface. For more information visit www.mettel.net, follow us on Twitter (@OneMetTel) and LinkedIn, or call us directly at (877) 963-8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter.™

