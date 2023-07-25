Simmons First National Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

PINE BLUFF, Ark., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
Bob Fehlman, Simmons' Chief Executive Officer, commented on second quarter 2023 results:
Simmons posted net income of $58.3 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. Adjusted earnings1 were $61.1 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share1 were $0.48. Balance sheet growth was steady, with total loans ending the quarter at $16.8 billion, up 2 percent, and total deposits at $22.5 billion, up slightly, both on a linked quarter basis.
Our Better Bank Initiative, which is focused on programs designed to optimize operational processes and increase capacity to capitalize on organic growth opportunities, achieved continued success across multiple fronts. During the quarter, we substantially completed our early retirement program, which is expected to result in approximately $5.1 million in annual cost savings. Extensive progress was also completed on other identified opportunities related to process improvements and streamlining or upgrading systems; and, as a result, we are on track to meet or exceed the estimated $15 million in annual cost savings we have identified to date by the end of 2023.
While we continue to navigate the challenging economic environment, like many in our industry we have experienced an increase in funding costs given the rapid rise in interest rates and resulting steps taken to defend our core customer deposit base. Given our strong liquidity and capital positions, our focus on maintaining prudent underwriting standards and our 120-year history, we believe we are in a position to continue to serve our customers and expand market share across our attractive footprint.
Financial Highlights
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
Q2 23 Highlights
Balance Sheet (in millions)
Metrics as of quarter end:
Total deposits
$22,489
$22,452
$22,036
Total loans
16,834
16,555
15,110
Total investment securities
7,337
7,521
8,161
Total shareholders' equity
3,356
3,340
3,260
Asset Quality
Net charge-off ratio
0.04 %
0.03 %
0.02 %
Nonperforming loan ratio
0.43
0.38
0.42
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.28
0.26
0.26
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.25
1.25
1.41
Nonperforming loan coverage ratio
292
324
334
Capital Ratios
Equity to assets
12.00 %
12.11 %
11.98 %
Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio 1
7.22
7.25
7.03
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio
11.92
11.87
12.10
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.17
14.47
14.83
Liquidity ($ in millions)
Loan to deposit ratio
74.85 %
73.74 %
68.57 %
Borrowed funds to total liabilities
7.49 %
6.32 %
6.83 %
Uninsured deposits
$ 4,817
$ 5,268
$6,516
Additional liquidity sources
$11,096
$10,780
$7,808
Coverage ratio of uninsured deposits
2.3x
2.0x
1.2x
Performance Measures (in millions)
Total revenue
$208.2
$223.7
$225.3
Pre-provision net revenue1
68.9
80.4
68.6
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1
72.6
82.8
89.9
Provision for credit losses on loans
0.1
10.9
33.9
Provision for credit losses on securities
-
13.3
-
Noninterest income
45.0
45.8
40.2
Noninterest expense
139.7
143.2
156.8
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $58.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $45.6 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $27.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $0.46 for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $0.36 in the first quarter of 2023 and $0.21 in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted earnings1 for the second quarter of 2023 were $61.1 million, compared to $47.3 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $68.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. A summary of certain items, consisting primarily of merger related costs, branch right-sizing costs and early retirement program costs are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $163.2 million, compared to $177.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $185.1 million for the second quarter of 2022. Included in net interest income is accretion recognized on assets acquired, which totaled $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, $2.6 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $9.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. On a linked quarter basis, interest income increased $18.1 million, while interest expense increased $32.7 million reflecting the competitive interest rate environment and resulting pricing measures to defend the core deposit base, continued customer migration to higher rate deposit products and a strategic decision to utilize short-term borrowings to elevate our liquidity position given the macroeconomic environment and the debt ceiling debate. On April 1, 2023, approximately $330.0 million of the Company's outstanding subordinated debt converted from fixed rate to floating rate, resulting in a $2.1 million increase in interest expense during the quarter.
The yield on loans for the second quarter of 2023 was 5.89 percent, compared to 5.67 percent in the first quarter of 2023 and 4.54 percent in the second quarter of 2022. The yield on investment securities for the second quarter of 2023 was 2.91 percent, compared to 2.92 percent in the first quarter of 2023 and 2.08 percent in the second quarter of 2022. Cost of deposits for the second quarter of 2023 was 1.96 percent, compared to 1.58 percent in the first quarter of 2023 and 0.18 percent in the second quarter of 2022. The increase in the cost of deposits reflected the dramatic increase in interest rates, customer migration to higher rate deposit products and increased competition for deposits. The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis for the second quarter of 2023 was 2.76 percent, compared to 3.09 percent in the first quarter of 2023 and 3.24 percent in the second quarter of 2022.
Q2 23
Q1 23
Q4 22
Q3 22
Q2 22
Loan yield (FTE)2
5.89 %
5.67 %
5.40 %
4.86 %
4.54 %
Investment securities yield (FTE)2
2.91
2.92
2.68
2.29
2.08
Cost of interest bearing deposits
2.57
2.10
1.41
0.65
0.25
Cost of deposits
1.96
1.58
1.02
0.47
0.18
Cost of borrowed funds
5.31
4.29
3.92
2.66
2.13
Net interest spread (FTE)2
2.10
2.52
2.87
3.11
3.11
Net interest margin (FTE)2
2.76
3.09
3.31
3.34
3.24
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $45.0 million, compared to $45.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $40.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. Included in first quarter 2023 results is a $4.0 million legal reserve recapture associated with previously disclosed legal matters. On a linked quarter and year-over-year basis, most fee-based businesses posted positive gains, led by service charges on deposits accounts, wealth management fees and mortgage lending income, offset in part by a decline in bank owned life insurance. Other noninterest income increased on a year-over year basis, primarily as a result of fair value adjustments associated with certain equity investments and death benefits from bank owned life insurance.
Noninterest Income
$ in millions
Q2 23
Q1 23
Q4 22
Q3 22
Q2 22
Service charges on deposit accounts
$ 12.9
$ 12.4
$ 11.9
$ 12.6
$ 11.4
Wealth management fees
7.4
7.4
8.2
8.6
7.2
Debit and credit card fees
8.0
8.0
7.8
7.7
8.2
Mortgage lending income
2.4
1.6
1.1
2.6
2.2
Other service charges and fees
2.3
2.3
2.0
2.1
1.9
Bank owned life insurance
2.6
3.0
3.0
2.9
2.6
Gain (loss) on sale of securities
(0.4)
-
(0.1)
-
(0.2)
Gain on insurance settlement
-
-
4.1
-
-
Other income
9.8
11.3
6.6
6.7
6.8
Adjusted other income1
9.8
11.3
6.6
6.3
6.9
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 was $139.7 million, compared to $143.2 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $156.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. Included in noninterest expense are certain items consisting primarily of merger related costs, branch right sizing costs and early retirement program costs, totaling $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2023, $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $21.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below), adjusted noninterest expense1 was $136.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, $140.9 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $135.7 million in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in adjusted noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis was primarily attributable to successful execution of our Better Bank Initiative as well as a $3.0 million incentive accrual adjustment recorded in the second quarter of 2023.
Noninterest Expense
$ in millions
Q2 23
Q1 23
Q4 22
Q3 22
Q2 22
Salaries and employee benefits
$74.7
$77.0
$73.0
$71.9
$74.1
Occupancy expense, net
11.4
11.6
11.6
11.7
11.0
Furniture and equipment
5.1
5.1
5.4
5.4
5.1
Deposit insurance
5.2
4.9
3.7
3.3
2.8
Other real estate and foreclosure expense
0.3
0.2
0.4
0.2
0.1
Merger related costs
-
1.4
-
1.4
19.1
Other operating expenses
42.9
43.1
48.5
45.1
44.5
Adjusted salaries and employee benefits1
71.1
77.0
73.0
71.9
74.1
Adjusted other operating expenses1
43.0
42.3
47.5
44.1
42.7
Efficiency ratio
65.18 %
62.28 %
58.33 %
57.22 %
67.77 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio1
61.29 %
59.38 %
56.97 %
54.41 %
56.74 %
Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments
Total loans at the end of the second quarter of 2023 were $16.8 billion, an increase of $279 million, or 2 percent, compared to $16.6 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023. On a year-over year basis, total loans were up $1.7 billion, or 11 percent. While loan growth has moderated as expected, the increase in total loans on a linked quarter basis was broad-based, both in terms of industry type and geographic market. Unfunded commitments at the end of the second quarter of 2023 were $4.4 million, compared to $4.7 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and $4.5 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022. While unfunded commitments are considered a key indicator of future loan growth, the rapid increase in interest rates, coupled with softer economic conditions, have resulted in lower activity in our commercial loan pipeline. Commercial loans approved and ready to close at the end of the second quarter of 2023 totaled $274 million, and the rate on ready to close commercial loans was 7.94 percent, up 62 basis points on a linked quarter basis.
$ in millions
Q2 23
Q1 23
Q4 22
Q3 22
Q2 22
Total loans
$16,834
$16,555
$16,142
$15,607
$15,110
Unfunded loan commitments
$4,443
$4,725
$5,000
$5,138
$4,473
Deposits
Total deposits at the end of the second quarter of 2023 were $22.5 billion, up slightly from the end of the first quarter of 2023, and up $453 million compared to the second quarter of 2022. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $5.3 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to $5.5 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and $6.1 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022. Interest bearing transaction accounts totaled $10.9 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to $11.3 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and $12.8 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022. Time deposits totaled $6.4 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to $5.7 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and $3.2 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022. The change in mix of deposits, both on a linked quarter and year-over-year basis, reflects continued customer migration into higher rate deposits, principally certificates of deposits, given the rapid rise in interest rates, as well as increased market competition. The loan to deposit ratio ended the second quarter of 2023 at 75 percent, compared to 74 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and 69 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2022.
$ in millions
Q2 23
Q1 23
Q4 22
Q3 22
Q2 22
Noninterest bearing deposits
$ 5,265
$ 5,489
$ 6,017
$ 6,218
$ 6,057
Interest bearing transaction accounts
10,866
11,284
11,763
12,104
12,816
Time deposits
6,358
5,679
4,768
3,827
3,163
Total deposits
$22,489
$22,452
$22,548
$22,149
$22,036
Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits
23 %
24 %
27 %
28 %
27 %
Total loans to total deposits
75
74
72
70
69
Asset Quality
Total nonperforming loans at the end of the second quarter of 2023 were $72.0 million, compared to $63.7 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and $63.6 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.28 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to 0.26 percent at the end of both the first quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2022. The increase in nonperforming assets on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a single, commercial relationship totaling $9.6 million, offset, in part, by a $2.8 million decrease in other nonperforming assets. Shortly after the end of the quarter, an initial payment of $2.9 million was received on the commercial relationship previously noted. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the second quarter of 2023 were 4 basis points, compared to 3 basis points in the first quarter of 2023 and 2 basis points in the second quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans, excluding credit cards, were 1 basis point for the second quarter of 2023.
Provision for credit losses totaled $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $33.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. Included in the year ago period was $30.3 million of Day 2 CECL provision recorded in connection with the Company's acquisition of Spirt of Texas Bancshares, Inc. The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the second quarter of 2023 was $210.0 million compared to $206.6 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and $212.6 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans at the end of the second quarter of 2023 was 1.25 percent, unchanged on a linked quarter basis. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the quarter at 292 percent, compared to 324 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and 334 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2022. The reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $36.9 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to $41.9 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and $25.9 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in the reserve for unfunded commitments on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a decline in unfunded commitments resulting from customers utilizing lines of credit.
$ in millions
Q2 23
Q1 23
Q4 22
Q3 22
Q2 22
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total
1.25 %
1.25 %
1.22 %
1.27 %
1.41 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to
292
324
334
342
334
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.43
0.38
0.37
0.37
0.42
Net charge-off ratio (annualized)
0.04
0.03
0.13
-
0.02
Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized)
0.04
0.03
0.09
0.07
0.11
Total nonperforming loans
$72.0
$63.7
$58.9
$57.8
$63.6
Total other nonperforming assets
4.9
7.7
3.6
4.7
6.4
Total nonperforming assets
$76.9
$71.4
$62.5
$62.5
$70.0
Reserve for unfunded commitments
$36.9
$41.9
$41.9
$41.9
$25.9
Capital
Total common stockholders' equity at the end of the second quarter of 2023 was $3.4 billion, compared to $3.3 billion at the end of both the first quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2022. Book value per share at the end of the second quarter of 2023 was $26.59, compared to $26.24 at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and $25.31 at the end of the second quarter of 2022. Tangible book value per share1 was $15.17 at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to $14.88 per share at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and $14.07 at the end of the second quarter of 2022. Stockholders' equity to total assets at June 30, 2023, was 12.0 percent, compared to 12.1 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and unchanged from the levels reported at the end of the second quarter of 2022. Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 was 7.2 percent at June 30, 2023, compared to 7.3 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and 7.0 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2022. All of Simmons' regulatory capital ratios continue to significantly exceed "well capitalized" guidelines.
Q2 23
Q1 23
Q4 22
Q3 22
Q2 22
Stockholders' equity to total assets
12.0 %
12.1 %
11.9 %
11.7 %
12.0 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets1
7.2
7.3
7.0
6.7
7.0
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio
11.9
11.9
11.9
11.7
12.1
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.2
9.2
9.3
9.2
9.2
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.9
11.9
11.9
11.7
12.1
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.2
14.5
14.2
14.1
14.8
Share Repurchase Program
During the second quarter of 2023, Simmons repurchased approximately 1.1 million shares of its Class A common stock at an average price of $17.75 under its 2022 stock repurchase program (2022 Program). Remaining authorization under the 2022 Program as of June 30, 2023, was approximately $60 million. Market conditions and our capital needs will drive the decision regarding future stock repurchases; the timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases under the 2022 Program will be determined by Simmons' management at its discretion; and the 2022 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time without prior notice.
(1)
Non-GAAP measurement. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below
(2)
FTE – fully taxable equivalent using an effective tax rate of 26.135%
Simmons First National Corporation
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 114 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates 231 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2023, Simmons Bank was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Midsize Employers and among the World's Best Banks for the fourth consecutive year. In 2022, Simmons Bank was named to Forbes' list of "America's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from net income (including on a per share diluted basis), pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, net charge-offs, income available to common shareholders, non-interest income, and non-interest expense certain income and expense items attributable to, for example, merger activity (primarily including merger-related expenses and Day 2 CECL provisions), gains and/or losses on sale of branches, net branch right-sizing initiatives, loss on redemption of trust preferred securities and gain on sale of intellectual property. In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of PPP loans, deposits and/or loans acquired through acquisitions, mortgage warehouse loans, and/or energy loans, or gains and/or losses on the sale of securities. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company's ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company's ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects, the effects of the PPP, and certain other effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's ongoing businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company's ongoing businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Fehlman's quote, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believe," "budget," "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "intend," "indicate," "target," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continue," "contemplate," "positions," "prospects," "predict," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might" or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons' future growth, business strategies, lending capacity and lending activity, loan demand, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, dividends, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, digital banking initiatives, the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees, the estimated cost savings associated with the Company's Better Bank Initiative, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, and future economic conditions and interest rates. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, changes in credit quality, changes in interest rates and related governmental policies, changes in loan demand, changes in deposit flows, changes in real estate values, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, changes in the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons' common stock specifically, and changes in information technology affecting the financial industry; changes in customer behaviors, including consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on, among other things, the Company's operations, liquidity, and credit quality; general economic and market conditions; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine) or other major events, or the prospect of these events; the soundness of other financial institutions and indirect exposure related to the closings of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Signature Bank and Silvergate Bank and their impact on the broader market through other customers, suppliers and partners (or that the conditions which resulted in the liquidity concerns with SVB, Signature Bank and Silvergate Bank may also adversely impact, directly or indirectly, other financial institutions and market participants with which the Company has commercial or deposit relationships); increased inflation; the loss of key employees; increased competition in the markets in which the Company operates; increased unemployment; labor shortages; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions; changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses); the Company's ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions and to fully realize cost savings and other benefits associated with those transactions; cyber threats, attacks or events; reliance on third parties for key services; government legislation; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2023, and other reports that the Company has filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), all of which are available from the SEC on its website, www.sec.gov. In addition, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors (Board) of Simmons will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters, and the timing, payment, and amount of future dividends (if any) is subject to, among other things, the discretion of the Board and may differ significantly from past dividends.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
($ in thousands)
ASSETS
Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks
$ 181,268
$ 199,316
$ 200,616
$ 175,547
$ 193,473
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold
564,644
325,135
481,506
503,863
771,374
Cash and cash equivalents
745,912
524,451
682,122
679,410
964,847
Interest bearing balances due from banks - time
545
795
795
1,290
1,535
Investment securities - held-to-maturity
3,756,754
3,765,483
3,759,706
3,787,076
3,819,682
Investment securities - available-for-sale
3,579,758
3,755,956
3,852,854
3,937,543
4,341,647
Mortgage loans held for sale
10,342
4,244
3,486
12,759
14,437
Other loans held for sale
-
-
-
2,292
16,375
Loans:
Loans
16,833,653
16,555,098
16,142,124
15,607,135
15,110,344
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(209,966)
(206,557)
(196,955)
(197,589)
(212,611)
Net loans
16,623,687
16,348,541
15,945,169
15,409,546
14,897,733
Premises and equipment
562,025
564,497
548,741
549,932
553,062
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned
3,909
2,721
2,887
3,612
4,084
Interest receivable
103,431
98,775
102,892
86,637
82,332
Bank owned life insurance
494,370
493,191
491,340
488,364
486,355
Goodwill
1,320,799
1,320,799
1,319,598
1,309,000
1,310,528
Other intangible assets
120,758
124,854
128,951
133,059
137,285
Other assets
636,833
579,139
622,520
675,554
588,707
Total assets
$ 27,959,123
$ 27,583,446
$ 27,461,061
$ 27,076,074
$ 27,218,609
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest bearing transaction accounts
$ 5,264,962
$ 5,489,434
$ 6,016,651
$ 6,218,283
$ 6,057,186
Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits
10,866,078
11,283,584
11,762,885
12,103,994
12,816,198
Time deposits
6,357,682
5,678,757
4,768,558
3,826,415
3,162,479
Total deposits
22,488,722
22,451,775
22,548,094
22,148,692
22,035,863
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
under agreements to repurchase
102,586
142,862
160,403
168,513
155,101
Other borrowings
1,373,339
1,023,826
859,296
964,772
1,060,244
Subordinated notes and debentures
366,065
366,027
365,989
365,951
421,693
Accrued interest and other liabilities
272,085
259,055
257,917
270,995
285,813
Total liabilities
24,602,797
24,243,545
24,191,699
23,918,923
23,958,714
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
1,262
1,273
1,270
1,269
1,288
Surplus
2,516,398
2,533,589
2,530,066
2,527,153
2,569,060
Undivided profits
1,308,654
1,275,720
1,255,586
1,196,459
1,139,975
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(469,988)
(470,681)
(517,560)
(567,730)
(450,428)
Total stockholders' equity
3,356,326
3,339,901
3,269,362
3,157,151
3,259,895
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 27,959,123
$ 27,583,446
$ 27,461,061
$ 27,076,074
$ 27,218,609
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
($ in thousands, except per share data)
INTEREST INCOME
Loans (including fees)
$ 244,292
$ 227,498
$ 216,091
$ 187,347
$ 163,578
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold
4,023
2,783
2,593
1,141
1,117
Investment securities
48,751
48,774
45,689
40,954
37,848
Mortgage loans held for sale
154
82
152
178
200
Other loans held for sale
-
-
59
998
2,063
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
297,220
279,137
264,584
230,618
204,806
INTEREST EXPENSE
Time deposits
53,879
39,538
22,434
8,204
2,875
Other deposits
54,485
47,990
34,615
17,225
6,879
Federal funds purchased and securities
sold under agreements to repurchase
318
323
449
305
119
Other borrowings
18,612
8,848
9,263
6,048
4,844
Subordinated notes and debentures
6,696
4,603
4,797
5,251
4,990
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
133,990
101,302
71,558
37,033
19,707
NET INTEREST INCOME
163,230
177,835
193,026
193,585
185,099
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
Provision for credit losses on loans
5,061
10,916
26
(15,897)
30,406
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
(5,000)
-
-
16,000
3,453
Provision for credit losses on investment securities - AFS
(1,326)
12,800
-
-
-
Provision for credit losses on investment securities - HTM
1,326
500
-
-
-
TOTAL PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
61
24,216
26
103
33,859
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION
FOR CREDIT LOSSES
163,169
153,619
193,000
193,482
151,240
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
12,882
12,437
11,892
12,560
11,379
Debit and credit card fees
7,986
7,952
7,845
7,685
8,224
Wealth management fees
7,440
7,365
8,151
8,562
7,214
Mortgage lending income
2,403
1,570
1,139
2,593
2,240
Bank owned life insurance income
2,555
2,973
2,975
2,902
2,563
Other service charges and fees (includes insurance income)
2,262
2,282
2,023
2,085
1,871
Gain (loss) on sale of securities
(391)
-
(52)
(22)
(150)
Gain on insurance settlement
-
-
4,074
-
-
Other income
9,843
11,256
6,600
6,658
6,837
TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME
44,980
45,835
44,647
43,023
40,178
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
74,723
77,038
73,018
71,923
74,135
Occupancy expense, net
11,410
11,578
11,620
11,674
11,004
Furniture and equipment expense
5,128
5,051
5,392
5,394
5,104
Other real estate and foreclosure expense
289
186
350
168
142
Deposit insurance
5,201
4,893
3,680
3,278
2,812
Merger-related costs
19
1,396
35
1,422
19,133
Other operating expenses
42,926
43,086
48,480
45,084
44,483
TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE
139,696
143,228
142,575
138,943
156,813
NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
68,453
56,226
95,072
97,562
34,605
Provision for income taxes
10,139
10,637
11,812
16,959
7,151
NET INCOME
$ 58,314
$ 45,589
$ 83,260
$ 80,603
$ 27,454
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 0.46
$ 0.36
$ 0.66
$ 0.63
$ 0.21
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 0.46
$ 0.36
$ 0.65
$ 0.63
$ 0.21
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Risk-Based Capital
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
($ in thousands)
Tier 1 capital
Stockholders' equity
$ 3,356,326
$ 3,339,901
$ 3,269,362
$ 3,157,151
$ 3,259,895
CECL transition provision (1)
61,746
61,746
92,619
92,619
92,619
Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax
(1,406,500)
(1,410,141)
(1,412,667)
(1,416,453)
(1,423,323)
Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities
469,988
470,681
517,560
567,730
450,428
Total Tier 1 capital
2,481,560
2,462,187
2,466,874
2,401,047
2,379,619
Tier 2 capital
Subordinated notes and debentures
366,065
366,027
365,989
365,951
421,693
Subordinated debt phase out
(66,000)
-
-
-
-
Qualifying allowance for loan losses and
reserve for unfunded commitments
169,409
173,077
115,627
116,257
114,733
Total Tier 2 capital
469,474
539,104
481,616
482,208
536,426
Total risk-based capital
$ 2,951,034
$ 3,001,291
$ 2,948,490
$ 2,883,255
$ 2,916,045
Risk weighted assets
$ 20,821,075
$ 20,748,605
$ 20,738,727
$ 20,470,918
$ 19,669,149
Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio
$ 26,896,289
$ 26,632,691
$ 26,407,061
$ 25,986,938
$ 25,807,113
Ratios at end of quarter
Equity to assets
12.00 %
12.11 %
11.91 %
11.66 %
11.98 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)
7.22 %
7.25 %
7.00 %
6.69 %
7.03 %
Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1)
11.92 %
11.87 %
11.90 %
11.73 %
12.10 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.23 %
9.24 %
9.34 %
9.24 %
9.22 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.92 %
11.87 %
11.90 %
11.73 %
12.10 %
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.17 %
14.47 %
14.22 %
14.08 %
14.83 %
(1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326.
(2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Investment Securities
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
($ in thousands)
Investment Securities - End of Period
Held-to-Maturity
U.S. Government agencies
$ 451,737
$ 451,052
$ 448,012
$ 447,400
$ 446,789
Mortgage-backed securities
1,193,118
1,201,418
1,190,781
1,214,882
1,244,713
State and political subdivisions
1,859,022
1,859,970
1,860,992
1,865,203
1,868,924
Other securities
252,877
253,043
259,921
259,591
259,256
Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses)
3,756,754
3,765,483
3,759,706
3,787,076
3,819,682
Available-for-Sale
U.S. Treasury
$ 2,209
$ 2,220
$ 2,197
$ 2,191
$ 1,441
U.S. Government agencies
176,564
181,843
184,279
188,060
198,333
Mortgage-backed securities
2,282,328
2,433,530
2,542,902
2,670,348
2,963,934
State and political subdivisions
885,505
895,896
871,074
822,509
915,255
Other securities
233,152
242,467
252,402
254,435
262,684
Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses)
3,579,758
3,755,956
3,852,854
3,937,543
4,341,647
Total investment securities (net of credit losses)
$ 7,336,512
$ 7,521,439
$ 7,612,560
$ 7,724,619
$ 8,161,329
Fair value - HTM investment securities
$ 3,094,958
$ 3,148,976
$ 3,063,233
$ 2,984,040
$ 3,278,962
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Loans
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
($ in thousands)
Loan Portfolio - End of Period
Consumer:
Credit cards
$ 209,452
$ 188,590
$ 196,928
$ 192,559
$ 189,684
Other consumer
148,333
142,817
152,882
180,604
204,692
Total consumer
357,785
331,407
349,810
373,163
394,376
Real Estate:
Construction
2,930,586
2,777,122
2,566,649
2,372,294
2,082,688
Single-family residential
2,633,365
2,589,831
2,546,115
2,467,008
2,357,942
Other commercial real estate
7,546,130
7,520,964
7,468,498
7,249,891
7,082,055
Total real estate
13,110,081
12,887,917
12,581,262
12,089,193
11,522,685
Commercial:
Commercial
2,569,330
2,669,731
2,632,290
2,525,218
2,612,256
Agricultural
280,541
220,641
205,623
263,539
218,743
Total commercial
2,849,871
2,890,372
2,837,913
2,788,757
2,830,999
Other
515,916
445,402
373,139
356,022
362,284
Total loans
$ 16,833,653
$ 16,555,098
$ 16,142,124
$ 15,607,135
$ 15,110,344
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
($ in thousands)
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
Beginning balance
$ 206,557
$ 196,955
$ 197,589
$ 212,611
$ 178,924
Day 1 PCD allowance from acquisitions:
Spirit of Texas (04/08/2022)
-
-
4,523
1,057
4,043
Total Day 1 PCD allowance
-
-
4,523
1,057
4,043
Loans charged off:
Credit cards
1,409
1,076
1,035
903
1,004
Other consumer
666
456
439
505
518
Real estate
435
1,204
3,392
130
115
Commercial
1,225
413
5,389
1,874
688
Total loans charged off
3,735
3,149
10,255
3,412
2,325
Recoveries of loans previously charged off:
Credit cards
298
234
251
250
249
Other consumer
436
240
230
278
302
Real estate
878
294
4,117
1,982
391
Commercial
471
1,067
475
720
621
Total recoveries
2,083
1,835
5,073
3,230
1,563
Net loans charged off
1,652
1,314
5,182
182
762
Provision for credit losses on loans
5,061
10,916
25
(15,897)
30,406
Balance, end of quarter
$ 209,966
$ 206,557
$ 196,955
$ 197,589
$ 212,611
Nonperforming assets
Nonperforming loans:
Nonaccrual loans
$ 71,279
$ 63,218
$ 58,434
$ 57,534
$ 62,670
Loans past due 90 days or more
738
437
507
242
904
Total nonperforming loans
72,017
63,655
58,941
57,776
63,574
Other nonperforming assets:
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned
3,909
2,721
2,887
3,612
4,084
Other nonperforming assets
1,013
5,012
644
1,146
2,314
Total other nonperforming assets
4,922
7,733
3,531
4,758
6,398
Total nonperforming assets
$ 76,939
$ 71,388
$ 62,472
$ 62,534
$ 69,972
Performing FDMs (modifications to borrowers
experiencing financial difficulty)
$ 2,996
$ 2,183
$ 1,849
$ 1,869
$ 2,655
Ratios
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.25 %
1.25 %
1.22 %
1.27 %
1.41 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
292 %
324 %
334 %
342 %
334 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.43 %
0.38 %
0.37 %
0.37 %
0.42 %
Nonperforming assets (including performing FDMs)
to total assets
0.29 %
0.27 %
0.23 %
0.24 %
0.27 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.28 %
0.26 %
0.23 %
0.23 %
0.26 %
Annualized net charge offs to average loans (QTD)
0.04 %
0.03 %
0.13 %
0.00 %
0.02 %
Annualized net charge offs to average loans (YTD)
0.04 %
0.03 %
0.09 %
0.07 %
0.11 %
Annualized net credit card charge offs to
average credit card loans (QTD)
2.25 %
1.69 %
1.52 %
1.30 %
1.55 %
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis
For the Quarters Ended
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
($ in thousands)
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
ASSETS
Earning assets:
Interest bearing balances due from banks
and federal funds sold
$ 404,639
$ 4,023
3.99 %
$ 315,307
$ 2,783
3.58 %
$ 777,098
$ 1,117
0.58 %
Investment securities - taxable
4,821,231
32,745
2.72 %
4,930,945
32,804
2.70 %
5,674,470
21,794
1.54 %
Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE)
2,627,192
21,253
3.24 %
2,624,642
21,522
3.33 %
2,725,610
21,733
3.20 %
Mortgage loans held for sale
9,560
154
6.46 %
5,470
82
6.08 %
17,173
200
4.67 %
Other loans held for sale
-
-
0.00 %
-
-
0.00 %
22,114
2,063
37.42 %
Loans - including fees (FTE)
16,702,403
245,151
5.89 %
16,329,761
228,257
5.67 %
14,478,183
163,995
4.54 %
Total interest earning assets (FTE)
24,565,025
303,326
4.95 %
24,206,125
285,448
4.78 %
23,694,648
210,902
3.57 %
Non-earning assets
3,201,114
3,282,607
3,074,384
Total assets
$ 27,766,139
$ 27,488,732
$ 26,769,032
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing transaction and
savings accounts
$ 11,011,746
$ 54,485
1.98 %
$ 11,722,591
$ 47,990
1.66 %
$ 12,807,502
$ 6,879
0.22 %
Time deposits
5,911,139
53,879
3.66 %
5,155,055
39,538
3.11 %
2,586,567
2,875
0.45 %
Total interest bearing deposits
16,922,885
108,364
2.57 %
16,877,646
87,528
2.10 %
15,394,069
9,754
0.25 %
Federal funds purchased and securities
sold under agreement to repurchase
119,985
318
1.06 %
148,673
323
0.88 %
210,280
119
0.23 %
Other borrowings
1,449,403
18,612
5.15 %
787,783
8,848
4.56 %
1,241,501
4,844
1.56 %
Subordinated notes and debentures
366,047
6,696
7.34 %
366,009
4,603
5.10 %
418,327
4,990
4.78 %
Total interest bearing liabilities
18,858,320
133,990
2.85 %
18,180,111
101,302
2.26 %
17,264,177
19,707
0.46 %
Noninterest bearing liabilities:
Noninterest bearing deposits
5,276,267
5,642,779
5,926,304
Other liabilities
272,628
295,191
216,848
Total liabilities
24,407,215
24,118,081
23,407,329
Stockholders' equity
3,358,924
3,370,651
3,361,703
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 27,766,139
$ 27,488,732
$ 26,769,032
Net interest income (FTE)
$ 169,336
$ 184,146
$ 191,195
Net interest spread (FTE)
2.10 %
2.52 %
3.11 %
Net interest margin (FTE)
2.76 %
3.09 %
3.24 %
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated - Selected Financial Data
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
($ in thousands, except share data)
QUARTER-TO-DATE
Financial Highlights - As Reported
Net Income
$ 58,314
$ 45,589
$ 83,260
$ 80,603
$ 27,454
Diluted earnings per share
0.46
0.36
0.65
0.63
0.21
Return on average assets
0.84 %
0.67 %
1.22 %
1.19 %
0.41 %
Return on average common equity
6.96 %
5.49 %
10.27 %
9.71 %
3.28 %
Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)
12.85 %
10.25 %
19.29 %
17.99 %
6.28 %
Net interest margin (FTE)
2.76 %
3.09 %
3.31 %
3.34 %
3.24 %
Efficiency ratio (2)
65.18 %
62.28 %
58.33 %
57.22 %
67.77 %
FTE adjustment
6,106
6,311
6,770
6,203
6,096
Average diluted shares outstanding
127,379,976
127,516,478
127,505,996
128,336,422
128,720,078
Shares repurchased under plan
1,128,087
-
-
1,883,713
2,035,324
Average price of shares repurchased
17.73
-
-
23.91
24.59
Cash dividends declared per common share
0.200
0.200
0.190
0.190
0.190
Accretable yield on acquired loans
2,267
2,579
4,473
5,834
9,898
Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)
Adjusted earnings
$ 61,065
$ 47,343
$ 81,093
$ 82,281
$ 68,102
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
0.48
0.37
0.64
0.64
0.53
Adjusted return on average assets
0.88 %
0.70 %
1.18 %
1.21 %
1.02 %
Adjusted return on average common equity
7.29 %
5.70 %
10.01 %
9.92 %
8.13 %
Adjusted return on tangible common equity
13.42 %
10.62 %
18.81 %
18.35 %
14.65 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)
61.29 %
59.38 %
56.97 %
54.41 %
56.74 %
YEAR-TO-DATE
Financial Highlights - GAAP
Net Income
$ 103,903
$ 45,589
$ 256,412
$ 173,152
$ 92,549
Diluted earnings per share
0.82
0.36
2.06
1.40
0.77
Return on average assets
0.76 %
0.67 %
0.97 %
0.88 %
0.72 %
Return on average common equity
6.23 %
5.49 %
7.87 %
7.07 %
5.71 %
Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)
11.55 %
10.25 %
14.33 %
12.77 %
10.24 %
Net interest margin (FTE)
2.92 %
3.09 %
3.17 %
3.12 %
3.01 %
Efficiency ratio (2)
63.68 %
62.28 %
62.14 %
63.54 %
67.14 %
FTE adjustment
12,417
6,311
24,671
17,901
11,698
Average diluted shares outstanding
127,421,034
127,516,478
124,470,184
123,387,503
120,826,798
Cash dividends declared per common share
0.400
0.200
0.760
0.570
0.380
Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)
Adjusted earnings
$ 108,408
$ 47,343
$ 298,635
$ 217,542
$ 135,261
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
0.85
0.37
2.40
1.76
1.12
Adjusted return on average assets
0.79 %
0.70 %
1.13 %
1.11 %
1.06 %
Adjusted return on average common equity
6.50 %
5.70 %
9.16 %
8.88 %
8.35 %
Adjusted return on tangible common equity
12.03 %
10.62 %
16.59 %
15.89 %
14.70 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)
60.30 %
59.38 %
57.50 %
57.69 %
59.56 %
END OF PERIOD
Book value per share
$ 26.59
$ 26.24
$ 25.73
$ 24.87
$ 25.31
Tangible book value per share
15.17
14.88
14.33
13.51
14.07
Shares outstanding
126,224,707
127,282,192
127,046,654
126,943,467
128,787,764
Full-time equivalent employees
3,066
3,189
3,236
3,206
3,233
Total number of financial centers
231
231
230
230
233
(1) Non-GAAP measurement that management believes aids in the understanding and discussion of results. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Quarter-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
(in thousands, except per share data)
QUARTER-TO-DATE
Net income
$ 58,314
$ 45,589
$ 83,260
$ 80,603
$ 27,454
Certain items:
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
-
-
365
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
-
-
(750)
-
Gain on insurance settlement
-
-
(4,074)
-
-
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
-
-
-
1,738
Merger related costs
19
1,396
35
1,422
19,133
Early retirement program
3,609
-
-
-
-
Branch right sizing (net)
95
979
1,104
1,235
380
Day 2 CECL provision
-
-
-
-
33,779
Tax effect (1)
(972)
(621)
768
(594)
(14,382)
Certain items, net of tax
2,751
1,754
(2,167)
1,678
40,648
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
$ 61,065
$ 47,343
$ 81,093
$ 82,281
$ 68,102
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.46
$ 0.36
$ 0.65
$ 0.63
$ 0.21
Certain items:
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
-
-
-
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
-
-
(0.01)
-
Gain on insurance settlement
-
-
(0.03)
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
-
-
-
0.01
Merger related costs
-
0.01
-
0.01
0.15
Early retirement program
0.03
-
-
-
-
Branch right sizing (net)
-
0.01
0.01
0.01
-
Day 2 CECL provision
-
-
-
-
0.27
Tax effect (1)
(0.01)
(0.01)
0.01
-
(0.11)
Certain items, net of tax
0.02
0.01
(0.01)
0.01
0.32
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$ 0.48
$ 0.37
$ 0.64
$ 0.64
$ 0.53
(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.
Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)
QUARTER-TO-DATE
Noninterest income
$ 44,980
$ 45,835
$ 44,647
$ 43,023
$ 40,178
Certain noninterest income items (1)
Gain on insurance settlement
-
-
(4,074)
-
-
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
-
-
365
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
-
-
(750)
-
Branch right sizing income
-
-
-
65
88
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)
$ 44,980
$ 45,835
$ 40,573
$ 42,703
$ 40,266
Other income
$ 9,843
$ 11,256
$ 6,600
$ 6,658
$ 6,837
Certain other income items (1)
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
-
-
365
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
-
-
(750)
-
Branch right sizing income
-
-
-
65
88
Adjusted other income (non-GAAP)
$ 9,843
$ 11,256
$ 6,600
$ 6,338
$ 6,925
Noninterest expense
$ 139,696
$ 143,228
$ 142,575
$ 138,943
$ 156,813
Certain noninterest expense items (1)
Merger related costs
(19)
(1,396)
(35)
(1,422)
(19,133)
Early retirement program
(3,609)
-
-
-
-
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
-
-
-
(1,738)
Branch right sizing expense
(95)
(979)
(1,104)
(1,170)
(292)
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
$ 135,973
$ 140,853
$ 141,436
$ 136,351
$ 135,650
Salaries and employee benefits
$ 74,723
$ 77,038
$ 73,018
$ 71,923
$ 74,135
Certain salaries and employee benefits items (1)
Early retirement program
(3,609)
-
-
-
-
Other
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)
$ 71,114
$ 77,038
$ 73,018
$ 71,923
$ 74,135
Other operating expenses
$ 42,926
$ 43,086
$ 48,480
$ 45,084
$ 44,483
Certain other operating expenses items (1)
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
-
-
-
(1,738)
Branch right sizing expense
53
(816)
(953)
(973)
(7)
Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)
$ 42,979
$ 42,270
$ 47,527
$ 44,111
$ 42,738
(1) Certain items include gain from early retirement of trust preferred securities, gain on sale of intellectual property, gain on insurance settlement, donation to Simmons First Foundation, merger related costs, early retirement program costs, branch right sizing costs and Day 2 CECL provision.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Year-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
(in thousands, except per share data)
YEAR-TO-DATE
Net income
$ 103,903
$ 45,589
$ 256,412
$ 173,152
$ 92,549
Certain items:
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
-
365
365
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
-
(750)
(750)
-
Gain on insurance settlement
-
-
(4,074)
-
-
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
-
1,738
1,738
1,738
Merger related costs
1,415
1,396
22,476
22,441
21,019
Early retirement program
3,609
-
-
-
-
Branch right sizing (net)
1,074
979
3,628
2,524
1,289
Day 2 CECL provision
-
-
33,779
33,779
33,779
Tax effect (1)
(1,593)
(621)
(14,939)
(15,707)
(15,113)
Certain items, net of tax
4,505
1,754
42,223
44,390
42,712
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
$ 108,408
$ 47,343
$ 298,635
$ 217,542
$ 135,261
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.82
$ 0.36
$ 2.06
$ 1.40
$ 0.77
Certain items:
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
-
-
-
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
-
(0.01)
(0.01)
-
Gain on insurance settlement
-
-
(0.03)
-
-
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
-
0.01
0.01
0.01
Merger related costs
0.01
0.01
0.18
0.18
0.17
Early retirement program
0.03
-
-
-
-
Branch right sizing (net)
0.01
0.01
0.03
0.02
0.01
Day 2 CECL provision
-
-
0.28
0.28
0.28
Tax effect (1)
(0.02)
(0.01)
(0.12)
(0.12)
(0.12)
Certain items, net of tax
0.03
0.01
0.34
0.36
0.35
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$ 0.85
$ 0.37
$ 2.40
$ 1.76
$ 1.12
(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.
Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)
YEAR-TO-DATE
Noninterest income
$ 90,815
$ 45,835
$ 170,066
$ 125,419
$ 82,396
Certain noninterest income items (1)
Gain on insurance settlement
-
-
(4,074)
-
-
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
-
365
365
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
-
(750)
(750)
-
Branch right sizing income
-
-
153
153
88
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)
$ 90,815
$ 45,835
$ 165,760
$ 125,187
$ 82,484
Other income
$ 21,099
$ 11,256
$ 27,361
$ 20,761
$ 14,103
Certain other income items (1)
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
-
365
365
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
-
(750)
(750)
-
Branch right sizing income
-
-
153
153
88
Adjusted other income (non-GAAP)
$ 21,099
$ 11,256
$ 27,129
$ 20,529
$ 14,191
Noninterest expense
$ 282,924
$ 143,228
$ 566,748
$ 424,173
$ 285,230
Certain noninterest expense items (1)
Merger related costs
(1,415)
(1,396)
(22,476)
(22,441)
(21,019)
Early retirement program
(3,609)
-
-
-
-
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
-
(1,738)
(1,738)
(1,738)
Branch right sizing expense
(1,074)
(979)
(3,475)
(2,371)
(1,201)
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
$ 276,826
$ 140,853
$ 539,059
$ 397,623
$ 261,272
Salaries and employee benefits
$ 151,761
$ 77,038
$ 286,982
$ 213,964
$ 142,041
Certain salaries and employee benefits items (1)
Early retirement program
(3,609)
-
-
-
-
Other
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)
$ 148,152
$ 77,038
$ 286,982
$ 213,964
$ 142,041
Other operating expenses
$ 86,012
$ 43,086
$ 179,693
$ 131,213
$ 86,129
Certain other operating expenses items (1)
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
-
(1,738)
(1,738)
(1,738)
Branch right sizing expense
(763)
(816)
(2,650)
(1,697)
(724)
Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)
$ 85,249
$ 42,270
$ 175,305
$ 127,778
$ 83,667
(1) Certain items include gain from early retirement of trust preferred securities, gain on sale of intellectual property, gain on insurance settlement, donation to Simmons First Foundation, merger related costs, early retirement program costs, branch right sizing costs and Day 2 CECL provision.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
Total common stockholders' equity
$ 3,356,326
$ 3,339,901
$ 3,269,362
$ 3,157,151
$ 3,259,895
Intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,319,598)
(1,309,000)
(1,310,528)
Other intangible assets
(120,758)
(124,854)
(128,951)
(133,059)
(137,285)
Total intangibles
(1,441,557)
(1,445,653)
(1,448,549)
(1,442,059)
(1,447,813)
Tangible common stockholders' equity
$ 1,914,769
$ 1,894,248
$ 1,820,813
$ 1,715,092
$ 1,812,082
Total assets
$ 27,959,123
$ 27,583,446
$ 27,461,061
$ 27,076,074
$ 27,218,609
Intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,319,598)
(1,309,000)
(1,310,528)
Other intangible assets
(120,758)
(124,854)
(128,951)
(133,059)
(137,285)
Total intangibles
(1,441,557)
(1,445,653)
(1,448,549)
(1,442,059)
(1,447,813)
Tangible assets
$ 26,517,566
$ 26,137,793
$ 26,012,512
$ 25,634,015
$ 25,770,796
Ratio of common equity to assets
12.00 %
12.11 %
11.91 %
11.66 %
11.98 %
Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets
7.22 %
7.25 %
7.00 %
6.69 %
7.03 %
Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share
Total common stockholders' equity
$ 3,356,326
$ 3,339,901
$ 3,269,362
$ 3,157,151
$ 3,259,895
Intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,319,598)
(1,309,000)
(1,310,528)
Other intangible assets
(120,758)
(124,854)
(128,951)
(133,059)
(137,285)
Total intangibles
(1,441,557)
(1,445,653)
(1,448,549)
(1,442,059)
(1,447,813)
Tangible common stockholders' equity
$ 1,914,769
$ 1,894,248
$ 1,820,813
$ 1,715,092
$ 1,812,082
Shares of common stock outstanding
126,224,707
127,282,192
127,046,654
126,943,467
128,787,764
Book value per common share
$ 26.59
$ 26.24
$ 25.73
$ 24.87
$ 25.31
Tangible book value per common share
$ 15.17
$ 14.88
$ 14.33
$ 13.51
$ 14.07
Calculation of Uninsured Deposit Coverage Ratio
Uninsured deposits at Simmons Bank
$ 5,491,062
$ 5,896,752
$ 7,267,220
$ 7,071,483
Less: Intercompany eliminations
674,552
628,592
527,542
555,636
Total uninsured deposits
$ 4,816,510
$ 5,268,160
$ 6,739,678
$ 6,515,847
FHLB borrowing availability
$ 5,345,000
$ 5,574,000
$ 5,442,000
$ 3,707,000
Unpledged securities
3,877,000
3,000,000
3,180,000
3,597,000
Fed funds lines, Fed discount window and
Bank Term Funding Program
1,874,000
2,206,000
1,982,000
504,000
Additional liquidity sources
$ 11,096,000
$ 10,780,000
$ 10,604,000
$ 7,808,000
Uninsured deposit coverage ratio
2.3
2.0
1.6
1.2
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
($ in thousands)
Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets
Net income
$ 58,314
$ 45,589
$ 83,260
$ 80,603
$ 27,454
Certain items (non-GAAP)
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
-
-
365
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
-
-
(750)
-
Gain on insurance settlement
-
-
(4,074)
-
-
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
-
-
-
1,738
Merger related costs
19
1,396
35
1,422
19,133
Early retirement program
3,609
-
-
-
-
Branch right sizing (net)
95
979
1,104
1,235
380
Day 2 CECL provision
-
-
-
-
33,779
Tax effect of certain items (2)
(972)
(621)
768
(594)
(14,382)
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
$ 61,065
$ 47,343
$ 81,093
$ 82,281
$ 68,102
Average total assets
$ 27,766,139
$ 27,488,732
$ 27,180,575
$ 26,868,731
$ 26,769,032
Return on average assets
0.84 %
0.67 %
1.22 %
1.19 %
0.41 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
0.88 %
0.70 %
1.18 %
1.21 %
1.02 %
Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 58,314
$ 45,589
$ 83,260
$ 80,603
$ 27,454
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
3,026
3,026
3,035
3,121
3,025
Total income available to common stockholders
$ 61,340
$ 48,615
$ 86,295
$ 83,724
$ 30,479
Certain items (non-GAAP)
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
-
-
365
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
-
-
(750)
-
Gain on insurance settlement
-
-
(4,074)
-
-
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
-
-
-
1,738
Merger related costs
19
1,396
35
1,422
19,133
Early retirement program
3,609
-
-
-
-
Branch right sizing (net)
95
979
1,104
1,235
380
Day 2 CECL provision
-
-
-
-
33,779
Tax effect of certain items (2)
(972)
(621)
768
(594)
(14,382)
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
61,065
47,343
81,093
82,281
68,102
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
3,026
3,026
3,035
3,121
3,025
Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)
$ 64,091
$ 50,369
$ 84,128
$ 85,402
$ 71,127
Average common stockholders' equity
$ 3,358,924
$ 3,370,651
$ 3,214,912
$ 3,292,071
$ 3,361,703
Average intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,320,799)
(1,319,624)
(1,309,124)
(1,309,804)
(1,299,821)
Other intangibles
(123,173)
(127,394)
(131,229)
(135,718)
(114,195)
Total average intangibles
(1,443,972)
(1,447,018)
(1,440,353)
(1,445,522)
(1,414,016)
Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$ 1,914,952
$ 1,923,633
$ 1,774,559
$ 1,846,549
$ 1,947,687
Return on average common equity
6.96 %
5.49 %
10.27 %
9.71 %
3.28 %
Return on tangible common equity
12.85 %
10.25 %
19.29 %
17.99 %
6.28 %
Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)
7.29 %
5.70 %
10.01 %
9.92 %
8.13 %
Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
13.42 %
10.62 %
18.81 %
18.35 %
14.65 %
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)
Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator)
$ 139,696
$ 143,228
$ 142,575
$ 138,943
$ 156,813
Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)
Merger related costs
(19)
(1,396)
(35)
(1,422)
(19,133)
Early retirement program
(3,609)
-
-
-
-
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
-
-
-
(1,738)
Branch right sizing expense
(95)
(979)
(1,104)
(1,170)
(292)
Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment
(289)
(186)
(350)
(168)
(142)
Amortization of intangibles adjustment
(4,098)
(4,096)
(4,108)
(4,225)
(4,096)
Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator
$ 131,586
$ 136,571
$ 136,978
$ 131,958
$ 131,412
Net interest income
$ 163,230
$ 177,835
$ 193,026
$ 193,585
$ 185,099
Noninterest income
44,980
45,835
44,647
43,023
40,178
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)
6,106
6,311
6,770
6,203
6,096
Efficiency ratio denominator
214,316
229,981
244,443
242,811
231,373
Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)
Gain on insurance settlement
-
-
(4,074)
-
-
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
-
-
365
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
-
-
(750)
-
Branch right sizing income
-
-
-
65
88
(Gain) loss on sale of securities
391
-
52
22
150
Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator
$ 214,707
$ 229,981
$ 240,421
$ 242,513
$ 231,611
Efficiency ratio (1)
65.18 %
62.28 %
58.33 %
57.22 %
67.77 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)
61.29 %
59.38 %
56.97 %
54.41 %
56.74 %
(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.
(2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued)
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
($ in thousands)
Calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)
Net interest income
$ 163,230
$ 177,835
$ 193,026
$ 193,585
$ 185,099
Noninterest income
44,980
45,835
44,647
43,023
40,178
Revenue
208,210
223,670
237,673
236,608
225,277
Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities
(391)
-
(52)
(22)
(150)
Less: Noninterest expense
139,696
143,228
142,575
138,943
156,813
Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)
$ 68,905
$ 80,442
$ 95,150
$ 97,687
$ 68,614
Calculation of Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue
Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)
$ 68,905
$ 80,442
$ 95,150
$ 97,687
$ 68,614
Plus: Loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
-
-
365
-
Less: Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
-
-
(750)
-
Less: Gain on insurance settlement
-
-
(4,074)
-
-
Plus: Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
-
-
-
1,738
Plus: Merger related costs
19
1,396
35
1,422
19,133
Plus: Early retirement program costs
3,609
-
-
-
-
Plus: Branch right sizing costs
95
979
1,104
1,235
380
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue
$ 72,628
$ 82,817
$ 92,215
$ 99,959
$ 89,865
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
($ in thousands)
Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets
Net income
$ 103,903
$ 45,589
$ 256,412
$ 173,152
$ 92,549
Certain items (non-GAAP)
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
-
365
365
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
-
(750)
(750)
-
Gain on insurance settlement
-
-
(4,074)
-
-
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
-
1,738
1,738
1,738
Merger related costs
1,415
1,396
22,476
22,441
21,019
Early retirement program
3,609
-
-
-
-
Branch right sizing (net)
1,074
979
3,628
2,524
1,289
Day 2 CECL provision
-
-
33,779
33,779
33,779
Tax effect of certain items (2)
(1,593)
(621)
(14,939)
(15,707)
(15,113)
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
$ 108,408
$ 47,343
$ 298,635
$ 217,542
$ 135,261
Average total assets
$ 27,628,202
$ 27,488,732
$ 26,418,838
$ 26,162,136
$ 25,802,982
Return on average assets
0.76 %
0.67 %
0.97 %
0.88 %
0.72 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
0.79 %
0.70 %
1.13 %
1.11 %
1.06 %
Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 103,903
$ 45,589
$ 256,412
$ 173,152
$ 92,549
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
6,052
3,026
11,756
8,721
5,600
Total income available to common stockholders
$ 109,955
$ 48,615
$ 268,168
$ 181,873
$ 98,149
Certain items (non-GAAP)
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
$ -
$ -
$ 365
$ 365
$ -
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
-
(750)
(750)
-
Gain on insurance settlement
-
-
(4,074)
-
-
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
-
1,738
1,738
1,738
Merger related costs
1,415
1,396
22,476
22,441
21,019
Early retirement program
3,609
-
-
-
-
Branch right sizing (net)
1,074
979
3,628
2,524
1,289
Day 2 CECL provision
-
-
33,779
33,779
33,779
Tax effect of certain items (2)
(1,593)
(621)
(14,939)
(15,707)
(15,113)
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
108,408
47,343
298,635
217,542
135,261
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
6,052
3,026
11,756
8,721
5,600
Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)
$ 114,460
$ 50,369
$ 310,391
$ 226,263
$ 140,861
Average common stockholders' equity
$ 3,364,755
$ 3,370,651
$ 3,259,664
$ 3,274,743
$ 3,265,935
Average intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,320,215)
(1,319,624)
(1,266,762)
(1,252,486)
(1,223,352)
Other intangibles
(125,272)
(127,394)
(121,622)
(118,385)
(109,575)
Total average intangibles
(1,445,487)
(1,447,018)
(1,388,384)
(1,370,871)
(1,332,927)
Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$ 1,919,268
$ 1,923,633
$ 1,871,280
$ 1,903,872
$ 1,933,008
Return on average common equity
6.23 %
5.49 %
7.87 %
7.07 %
5.71 %
Return on tangible common equity
11.55 %
10.25 %
14.33 %
12.77 %
10.24 %
Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)
6.50 %
5.70 %
9.16 %
8.88 %
8.35 %
Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
12.03 %
10.62 %
16.59 %
15.89 %
14.70 %
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)
Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator)
$ 282,924
$ 143,228
$ 566,748
$ 424,173
$ 285,230
Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)
Merger related costs
(1,415)
(1,396)
(22,476)
(22,441)
(21,019)
Early retirement program
(3,609)
-
-
-
-
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
-
(1,738)
(1,738)
(1,738)
Branch right sizing expense
(1,074)
(979)
(3,475)
(2,371)
(1,201)
Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment
(475)
(186)
(1,003)
(653)
(485)
Amortization of intangibles adjustment
(8,194)
(4,096)
(15,915)
(11,807)
(7,582)
Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator
$ 268,157
$ 136,571
$ 522,141
$ 385,163
$ 253,205
Net interest income
$ 341,065
$ 177,835
$ 717,316
$ 524,290
$ 330,705
Noninterest income
90,815
45,835
170,066
125,419
82,396
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)
12,417
6,311
24,671
17,901
11,698
Efficiency ratio denominator
444,297
229,981
912,053
667,610
424,799
Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)
Gain on insurance settlement
-
-
(4,074)
-
-
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
-
365
365
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
-
(750)
(750)
-
Branch right sizing income
-
-
153
153
88
(Gain) loss on sale of securities
391
-
278
226
204
Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator
$ 444,688
$ 229,981
$ 908,025
$ 667,604
$ 425,091
Efficiency ratio (1)
63.68 %
62.28 %
62.14 %
63.54 %
67.14 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)
60.30 %
59.38 %
57.50 %
57.69 %
59.56 %
(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.
(2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.
