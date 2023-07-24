SomaLogic partners with Dante Genomics to enhance clinical and research adoption of proteomics in Europe

SomaLogic's 7,000-plex SomaScan® Platform will be used in proteomics testing at scale in Europe.

BOULDER, Colo. and L'AQUILA, Italy, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SomaLogic Operating Co. Inc., (Nasdaq:SLGC), a leader in data-driven proteomics technology, today announced its partnership with Dante Genomics, a global leader in genomics and precision medicine, to offer a comprehensive solution for proteomics testing at scale in Europe. Dante will be the first SomaLogic authorized site in Italy.

"Over the past seven years, Dante has been intensely focused on enhancing the clinical utility of the genome, and in partnering with SomaLogic, we will now work together to enhance the research and discovery capabilities of the proteome," said Andrea Riposati, Co-founder and CEO of Dante Genomics. "By combining proteomics and genomics, we will develop clinical insights and actionable results. We are excited for the future of multiomics, where partnerships like this will mean overall better healthcare for more people around the world."

Dante Genomics will run SomaLogic's technology out of its laboratory in Italy, providing proteomics services for the European market. SomaLogic's 7,000-plex SomaScan® Platform can be applied across research and discovery. It can run approximately 7,000 protein measurements on a single 55 microliter plasma or serum sample.

SomaLogic and Dante Genomics will partner to offer one of the first multiomic capabilities to support clinical research discovery, expanding the databases and total addressable market for both companies.

"Italy is a leader in life science research in Europe, showing promising growth in -omics research in academic and private sectors," said SomaLogic Chief Executive Officer Adam Taich. "We're excited to be supporting Dante Genomics's vision for accelerating the clinical research of proteomics."

For more than twenty years, SomaLogic has grown from its roots in the research lab to become a global leader in proteomics with technology that delivers the quality and quantity of biological insights life science researchers need - from lab to last mile.

About Dante Genomics

Dante Genomics is a global genomic information company building and commercializing a new class of transformative health and longevity applications based on whole genome sequencing and software. The Company uses its platform to deliver better patient outcomes, prevention, enhanced diagnostics and personalized medicine. The Company's assets include one of the largest private genome databases with research consent, proprietary software designed to unleash the power of genomic data at scale and proprietary processes which enable an industrial approach to genomic sequencing.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic is catalyzing drug research and development and biomarker identification as a global leader in proteomics technology. With a single 55 microliter plasma or serum sample, SomaLogic can run 7,000 protein measurements, covering more than a third of the approximately 20,000 proteins in the human body and twice as many as other proteomic platforms. For more than 20 years we've supported pharmaceutical companies, and academic and contract research organizations who rely on our protein detection and analysis technologies to fuel drug, disease, and treatment discoveries in such areas as oncology, diabetes, and cardiovascular, liver and metabolic diseases. Find out more at www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

