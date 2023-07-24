The MLS™/CLAW and RentBase Announce Partnership to Streamline Rental Leasing Process for 18,000 Southern California MLS Agents

RentBase Platform Will Increase Efficiency, Transparency and Communication Between Agents, Landlords, Renters, and Identify Future Sales within Rental Relationships

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The MLS™/CLAW, a leading multiple listing service in Southern California and next-generation software company, today announced a partnership with RentBase, a proptech platform that enables agents to automate their rental business and discover sales opportunities within their rentals. This new collaboration enables The MLS™/CLAW to provide its 18,000 members access to automated lead pre-qualification, real-time matching to listings, and AI-powered Rental Passport tool to nurture and convert rental leads into sales.

"We're thrilled to partner with RentBase and extend its rental management services to our many agents and brokers," said Annie Ives, CEO of The MLS™/CLAW. "Rentals have become increasingly important in today's market, but there is a lack of efficiency and transparency in the rental market. RentBase will help our agents overcome these barriers by managing and nurturing all their rental data and transactions, and converting renter leads to home sales."

With this new partnership, The MLS™/CLAW agents will have unlimited access to the RentBase platform and CRM, organizing their landlords, listings, and leads and automating the follow-up process through advanced data analytics. RentBase also features leasing tools and rental fintech and insurtech integrations, so agents have a one-stop-shop to close deals faster.

"At RentBase, we want to make renting better for everyone involved, and we're proud to work with leading real estate organizations like The MLS™/CLAW to help their members close more deals and make the rental process quick and easy, for both agents and renters," said Noaam Blum, CEO and co-founder of RentBase. "By automating the entire leasing lifecycle, we use data to increase efficiency and transparency, and ultimately, enable agents to discover sales opportunities within their rentals. Now more than ever agents need to focus on rentals in order to thrive. Most major markets like Los Angeles are seeing a 40%-50% decrease in sales volume from last year, yet rentals have exploded in both price, commissions and volume in that time. Not only are buyers choosing to rent for the foreseeable future, homeowners are increasingly shifting from selling their homes to renting them out."

The RentBase platform is now available to MLS partners nationwide via a simple API integration. For more information, please visit www.rentbase.com.

About The MLS™/CLAW

The MLS™/CLAW is a leading provider of innovative real estate technology solutions, committed to revolutionizing the way real estate professionals work. Founders of VESTAPLUS™ LLC, the company offers a full suite of MLS software solutions with a focus on empowering agents with intuitive tools and comprehensive data.

About RentBase

RentBase is a modern SaaS platform for agents, featuring a sophisticated CRM database that manages and nurtures all rental data - including landlords, listings and leads - in an interactive dashboard. By automatically pre-qualifying every lead and matching them to the most suitable listings, agents save an average of 10-15 hours a week and discover new opportunities otherwise left behind. The RentBase Rental Passport tool helps generate sales from rentals, using AI to automatically identify and nurture all rental leads through their lifecycle until they convert to a sale. Built by real estate agents and former Zillow engineers, RentBase integrates with MLSs and brokerages to help agents save time and close more deals through their AI-powered technology.

