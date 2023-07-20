AKC Canine Health Foundation Celebrates 1,000th Scientific Publication

Non-Profit Organization Drives Groundbreaking Canine Health Research, Advancing the Health of Dogs

RALEIGH, N.C., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AKC Canine Health Foundation (CHF), a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the health and well-being of all dogs, proudly announces the publication of its 1,000th scientific study. This significant milestone demonstrates CHF's unwavering commitment to improving the lives of dogs.

Since its inception in 1995, CHF, in partnership with its generous donors, has invested over $67.5 million in funding more than 1,150 canine health research and educational grants. As a measure of its impact, CHF tracks peer-reviewed scientific publications stemming from its studies. To be published, the articles must pass rigorous evaluation by experts in the field to ensure the highest standards and validity of the findings. By contributing to the broader knowledge of canine health, these publications drive groundbreaking advancements in veterinary medicine. CHF-funded studies have appeared in veterinary-focused journals, such as the Journal of Veterinary Internal Medicine, and high-profile journals reaching broad scientific audiences, like Science and Nature Genetics.

Dr. Stephanie Montgomery, CHF Chief Executive Officer, emphasizes the profound impact of the Foundation's funding, stating, "The AKC Canine Health Foundation has left an indelible mark on the health and well-being of dogs worldwide. Reaching this monumental 1,000th publication milestone exemplifies the valuable knowledge gained through our studies, which will continue to benefit dogs for generations to come."

The 1,000th publication, featured in Frontiers in Pain Research, presents groundbreaking research examining objective differences in pain sensitivity between specific dog breeds. The results challenge commonly held beliefs by both veterinarians and non-veterinarians about breed-specific pain sensitivity. These findings carry important implications that may improve the recognition and treatment of pain in dogs.

"Through its funding initiatives, CHF has encouraged 'out of the box' thinking that allowed this work to be done, opening an avenue of research with the potential to impact our understanding of pain and the practice of veterinary medicine," says the study's principal investigator, Dr. Margaret Gruen, a board-certified veterinary behavior specialist at North Carolina State University.

Co-author Dr. Duncan Lascelles, a board-certified veterinary surgeon, adds, "Our work has uncovered some of the beliefs that both veterinarians and non-veterinarians hold about pain sensitivity in different dog breeds. Support from CHF has allowed us to start to understand the biological and behavioral bases for these beliefs, and importantly, whether different breeds do actually differ in pain sensitivity."

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to engage in novel research that will improve the lives of dogs, as well as those who love them. My PhD and postdoctoral studies would not be possible without the generous funding from CHF," says lead researcher Dr. Rachel Caddiell, a postdoctoral researcher specializing in animal welfare and behavior and recent PhD graduate from the Comparative Biomedical Science program at North Carolina State University.

With an ongoing portfolio of 158 active canine health research studies, CHF supports research that advances the health of dogs. In the latter half of 2023, the CHF will solicit and review additional proposals focused on aging canine medicine and infectious diseases. To be awarded funding, all projects undergo evaluation of scientific merit and the potential to advance canine health by a panel of experts. To learn more about CHF's groundbreaking work, visit www.akcchf.org/research.

About CHF

Since 1995, the AKC Canine Health Foundation has leveraged the power of science to address the health needs of all dogs. With more than $67.5 million in funding to date, the Foundation provides grants for the highest quality canine health research and shares information on the discoveries that help prevent, treat and cure canine diseases. The Foundation meets and exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility, as demonstrated by their highest four-star Charity Navigator rating and Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at www.akcchf.org.

