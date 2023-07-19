Warburg Pincus Announces that Jeffrey Perlman will become President

Timothy Geithner to Become Chairman and Chip Kaye to Remain as CEO

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warburg Pincus, a leading global growth investor, announced today that Jeffrey Perlman, current Head of Southeast Asia and Asia-Pacific Real Estate, will become President of the firm. Timothy Geithner, current President of the firm, will become Chairman, while Chip Kaye will remain CEO.

Commenting on the appointment, Chip Kaye said, "Now is the ideal time to put in place a plan for the next generation of leadership at the firm. We are actively investing out of our latest global flagship fund. With significant uncalled capital, we are well-positioned to take advantage of the complex investing environment that plays to our strengths as a firm. We have a deep and consistent track record of identifying compelling new opportunities, while prudently managing risk across various market cycles.

Jeff is a uniquely talented leader who brings a truly global perspective to his new role, having successfully expanded our franchise in Asia over the past fifteen years. During that time, Jeff has helped build a leading real estate franchise in Asia Pacific including co-founding and sponsoring some of the largest real estate companies in the region, partnering with entrepreneurs to build a successful investing franchise in Southeast Asia, opening our Singapore office and working closely with many of our limited partners.

Most importantly, Jeff brings a deep commitment to our firm's values, culture, and history. Backed by our seasoned leadership team and deep bench of experienced investors, Jeff will bring new energy and a fresh perspective to the opportunities and challenges ahead. Tim and I look forward to working closely with Jeff and our senior management team as we shape the next chapter in Warburg Pincus' history."

Timothy Geithner added, "Jeff is at the core of a very talented next generation of leaders at the firm. His proven track record and deep experience, working with entrepreneurs and investors across many geographies in Asia and across both private equity and real estate, make him well-suited to help the firm navigate this more complicated investment landscape."

Jeffrey Perlman joined Warburg Pincus 17 years ago and serves as Head of Southeast Asia and Asia-Pacific Real Estate. He has been a member of the firm's Executive Management group at Warburg Pincus since 2018. He currently serves as the Chairman of ESR Group Limited (1821.HK) and serves on the Board of Directors for numerous companies including ESR Group Limited, BW Industrial Development JSC, MoMo, Storhub, Princeton Digital Group Limited, and others.

"I am humbled and excited to help chart the future of Warburg Pincus. The firm's biggest asset is its people, and Chip has built a talented, deep, global team that is highly experienced across our key sectors and geographies. As we continue to expand the firm and its offerings, preserving a culture where performance and collaboration go hand in hand will remain a top priority. I'm thrilled to be taking on this new challenge at a time when we are exceptionally well-positioned to do what we do best; build great companies and find new ways to deliver long-term value for our investors," said Jeffrey Perlman.

Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global growth investor. The firm has more than $83 billion in assets under management. The firm's active portfolio of more than 250 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector, and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 21 private equity and 2 real estate funds, which have invested more than $112 billion in over 1,000 companies in more than 40 countries. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.warburgpincus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

