Lowe's Expands Same-Day Delivery Service Nationwide for Pro and DIY Customers in Partnership with OneRail

Customers can now place orders for same-day delivery to jobsite or home on Lowes.com and Lowe's mobile app

MOORESVILLE, N.C., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's today announced it is expanding its same-day delivery service nationwide for orders placed on Lowes.com and the Lowe's mobile app. In partnership with OneRail, a leading omnichannel fulfillment solution, this new delivery option will improve customers' omnichannel experience, with fast and convenient delivery in a matter of hours.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lowe's Companies, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Customers can shop for tens of thousands of products that are in-stock at a nearby store, including building materials, décor, seasonal and outdoor living items, and more. Eligible orders* placed by 2 p.m. local time will be delivered the same day and orders placed after 2 p.m. will be delivered the next day.

"Utilizing all of our 1,700-plus stores for online delivery and fulfillment is essential to becoming a true omnichannel retailer. Lowe's knows our customers want fast delivery options and convenient ways to get the products they need across the home – whether it's preparing the backyard for summer BBQs or getting building materials to the Pro's jobsite on the very same day," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO. "This same-day delivery expansion delivers on our Total Home strategy to bring more omnichannel shopping capabilities to DIYers and Pros alike."

"OneRail is proud to partner with a world-class retailer like Lowe's in executing their omnichannel vision," said Bill Catania, OneRail founder and CEO. "The ability to execute same-day delivery fulfillment, whether the customer is placing an order online or on a mobile app, is at the heart of omnichannel transformation and enabled by our OmniPoint software platform and 12-million-driver network."

Lowe's began piloting same-day delivery with OneRail in select markets in 2022.

To begin shopping from Lowe's for same-day delivery, customers can visit Lowes.com or the Lowe's mobile app and select the "Same-Day Delivery" option during checkout.

*Additional terms apply. See details.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 17 million customer transactions a week in the U.S. With total fiscal year 2022 sales of over $97 billion, approximately $92 billion of sales were generated in the U.S., where Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

About OneRail

OneRail is a leading omnichannel fulfillment solution pairing best-in-class software with logistics as a service to provide dependability and speed to help businesses meet their delivery promise. With a real-time connected network of 12 million drivers, OneRail matches the right vehicle for the right delivery so brands lower expenses and increase capacity to rapidly scale their businesses. This people-plus-platform approach features a 24/7 USA-based exceptions team who maintain a 99% on-time delivery rate. OneRail was recently named on Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces 2023, ranked No. 23 on Forbes' list of America's Best Startup Employers and No. 48 on the Inc. 5000. To learn more about OneRail, visit OneRail.com.

Lowe's Media Inquiries: Kara Hauck Stefanie Moody kara.hauck@lowes.com stefanie.moody@lowes.com



Lowe's Shareholder / Analyst Inquiries: Kate Pearlman 704-775-3856 kate.pearlman@lowes.com

OneRail Media Inquiries: Julia Grove julia.grove@onerail.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.