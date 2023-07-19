Award program is dedicated to identifying and honoring the state's top employers

EAST HANOVER, N.J., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kessler Foundation, a major nonprofit organization in the field of disability rehabilitation, was named one of NJBIZ' 2023 Best Places to Work in New Jersey. The Foundation also won this award in 2022 and a number of previous years, dating back to 2012. The prestigious award program is dedicated to identifying and honoring the state's top employers that show dedication to their employees' professional and personal development.

Kessler Foundation Maintains Ranking Among NJBIZ’ 2023 Best Places to Work in NJ (PRNewswire)

Kessler Foundation, a nonprofit in disability rehabilitation, was named one of NJBIZ' 2023 Best Places to Work in NJ

"We are delighted to receive this recognition, which further validates our ongoing efforts to establish and maintain an outstanding workplace where our employees truly value and support one another," announced Rodger DeRose, the Foundation's president and chief executive officer.

"Our organization prides itself on fostering a culture of care, respect, and teamwork. The Foundation's ability to effect positive change in the world stems from the exceptional work and synergy among our team members. Their collective achievements are a testament to the remarkable impact they continue to make in their fields of expertise," asserted DeRose.

Kessler Foundation conducts rehabilitation research to improve the mobility and cognition of individuals with multiple sclerosis, stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, autism, and other disabling conditions. Sources of funding for sponsored research include federal and state governments, private foundations, and nonprofit agencies.

Kessler Foundation also leads the nation in funding innovative programs that expand employment opportunities for people with disabilities. Local and national grantmaking support totals more than $50 million to date.

Best Places to Work in New Jersey Award

The Foundation was ranked among the Best Places to Work in New Jersey in the medium-sized category (15-249 employees) by NJBIZ. The program collects data that evaluates areas such as leadership, diversity, perks and policies, community and environmental impact, and compensation. Through surveys, employees share feedback about their employers, which provides useful, actionable information to those employers.

The awards reception and ceremony will be held on September 28, 2023, at iPlay America's Event Center in Freehold, NJ. During the awards ceremony, the rankings will be revealed. For a complete list of the 2023 Best Places to Work in New Jersey honorees, visit: https://njbiz.com/new-jerseys-best-places-to-work-2023/.

About Kessler Foundation

Kessler Foundation, a major nonprofit organization in the field of disability, is a global leader in rehabilitation research. Our scientists seek to improve cognition, mobility, and long-term outcomes, including employment, for adults and children with neurological and developmental disabilities of the brain and spinal cord including traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and autism. Kessler Foundation also leads the nation in funding innovative programs that expand opportunities for employment for people with disabilities. For more information, visit KesslerFoundation.org.

Stay Connected with Kessler Foundation

Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | SoundCloud

Print (PRNewsfoto/Kessler Foundation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kessler Foundation