HarbourView Equity Partners Acquires Select Recorded Music Assets and Publishing Catalog of Multi-Platinum Singer-Songwriter Blackbear

NEWARK, N.J., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HarbourView Equity Partners (HarbourView), the global alternative asset management company founded by Sherrese Clarke Soares, announced today it has agreed to purchase select recorded assets and the publishing catalog of prolific multi-platinum selling, singer, songwriter, and music producer Blackbear.

The deal encompasses notable compositions such as "IDFC," "Hot Girl Bummer," and the double-platinum certified "Do Re Mi," with the latter two holding prominent spots on the Billboard Hot 100 for 42 and 25 weeks, respectively.

Sherrese Clarke Soares said, "This catalog provides unflinching honesty offering an insight into difficult life journeys that many global fans can relate to. This transparency creates a powerful sense of unity mobilizing his mission of inspiring his audience to be unapologetically themselves. His brilliant artistry has opened doors for him to work with artists such as Justin Bieber, Pharrell Williams, and Machine Gun Kelly. We are ecstatic to work with Blackbear and his team to make a further positive impact through authenticity."

Since making his mark in the mid-2010's, Blackbear has established himself as a prominent artist captivating audiences with meaningful lyrics and a unique blend of pop, hip-hop, and alt-R&B. With six studio albums under his belt, Blackbear's latest offering, the pop-punk album "In Loving Memory," was made in collaboration with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and released in August 2022.

Additional collaborations have included works with Pharell Williams, Linkin Park, G-Eazy, Machine Gun Kelly, and 2 Chainz, to name a few, as well as co-writing Justin Bieber's sensational six-time platinum single, "Boyfriend."

Beyond his solo endeavors, Blackbear's creative prowess extends to his involvement in the alternative hip-hop duo Mansionz, alongside singer-songwriter Mike Posner. Additionally, he serves as the co-founder and CEO of the management collective, Beartrap Management.

HarbourView is a multi-strategy, global investment firm focused on investment opportunities in the entertainment and media space. The firm's distinctly diverse portfolio features thousands of titles spanning numerous genres, eras, and artists, amounting to a diversified catalog of ~20,000+ songs across both master recordings and publishing income streams.

The company strives to be the standard for excellence and integrity in investing in assets and companies driven by premier intellectual property, with experience in and around esoteric asset classes, including in music, film, TV, and sports.

Fox Rothschild served as legal counsel to HarbourView in this transaction. Blackbear was represented by Paul Rothenberg and Joseph Duthie of Rothenberg, Mohr & Binder, LLP.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About HarbourView Equity Partners

HarbourView is a global investment firm focused on niche markets and investment opportunities that aim to build enduring value and returns.

A core tenet of HarbourView is the belief that content has the power to influence the world, and with its investment in MACRO , the multi-platform media company, founded by Charles D. King, HarbourView has taken initial steps toward becoming a valued ecosystem for the creator economy and creative community at large, spanning TV, movies, music, digital content, events and more.

The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

