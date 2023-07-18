TK Elevator Selects ServicePower to Transform Field Service Management Systems and Elevate Customer Experiences

MCLEAN, Va., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ServicePower, Inc. – ServicePower, a leading field service management software company, today announced that TK Elevator (TKE), one of the global market and innovation leaders in the elevator industry, has already solidified its commitment to its service technicians and customers by selecting ServicePower for its field service scheduling and consumer self-service platform by starting implementation in the Belgium/Luxembourg region. With the goal of expanding into TKE's entities in the Netherlands, together TKE and ServicePower hope to maximize organizational productivity and customer satisfaction.

As the world's premier elevator company, TKE offers standard and enhanced services including cloud-based and digital solutions to elevate the customer service experience and keep the world moving. Optimizing workflow and customer touchpoints by leveraging ServicePower's scheduling and consumer self-service portal, TKE continues to adopt digital transformation practices that support its goal of removing limits to urban mobility.

"TKE is proud to employ a strong workforce of approximately 25,000 service technicians to maintain our mobility products across the globe," said Florian Zimmerman, head of digital transformation, Belgium and Luxembourg for TKE. "When looking at field service management partners, ServicePower was the best choice because of their proximity to our local business and their commitment to developing their technology with both the technician and the customer in mind. It is our goal to ensure our technicians have the best tools they need to experience a less disrupted, less stressful and more efficient workday, and our customers have the technology and visibility they desire, and we know that ServicePower will not only help us meet that goal but exceed it."

ServicePower's consumer self-service capability will empower TKE customers with the ability to self-schedule service requests and gain insight into job status updates, estimated ETA's and two-way communication that improves visibility throughout the service lifecycle.

Eliminating manual scheduling processes, ServicePower offers TKE AI-based schedule optimization that will streamline complex workforce schedules based on customized business-driven rules. In addition, real-time route optimization will provide quick updates with visibility into all TKE service routes, locations and job sites to always equip technicians with their most optimal workday.

"We are honored to be selected by TKE to support its investment in its workforce and customers by providing a solution that elevates customer experiences and streamlines communication between servicers and customers," said Frank Gelbart, chief executive officer at ServicePower. "We look forward to continuing our collaboration with TKE for many years to come."

About ServicePower:

ServicePower is a leading field service management software company focused on providing an exceptional customer experience while delivering significant operational efficiencies. Trusted by field service organizations around the world such as GE Appliances, LG, Electrolux, Hisense, and AIG, ServicePower offers the only SaaS platform that helps companies efficiently manage both employed and contracted workforces. ServicePower also offers a fully managed network of contracted service providers to enable on-demand field service delivery in urban and hard-to-reach locations across North America and Europe.

About TK Elevator:

With customers in over 100 countries served by more than 50,000 employees, TK Elevator achieved sales of more than €8 billion in fiscal year 2021/2022. We ensure high levels of customer service globally from our extensive network of about 1,000 locations. Over the past several decades, TK Elevator has established itself as one of the world's leading elevator companies and became independent after separation from the ThyssenKrupp group in August 2020. The company's most important business line is the service business proudly provided by around 25,000 service technicians. The product portfolio ranges from standardized elevators for low-rise residential buildings to highly customized solutions for skyscrapers. In addition, it covers escalators, moving walks, passenger boarding bridges and stair and platform lifts. Integrated cloud-based solutions, such as the MAX platform, are delivering enhanced services. With these digital offerings, there are no longer any limits to urban mobility. TKE – move beyond.

