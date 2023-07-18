Spencer Building Carrier Hotel Begins Construction of Vancouver's Newest Cutting-Edge Data Center

VANCOUVER, BC, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spencer Building Carrier Hotel is proud to announce that it has obtained all necessary permits to commence the construction of its groundbreaking, state-of-the-art data center in the heritage section of Vancouver's iconic Harbour Centre. Following a year of anticipation since the initial announcement, this milestone marks a significant advancement towards meeting the increasing IT infrastructure and connectivity needs of Vancouver's burgeoning digital landscape.

Currently in its preconstruction phase, Spencer Building Carrier Hotel will fully commence construction in August 2023, with completion and the launch of operations expected in the fourth quarter of 2024. Boasting an innovative, energy-efficient design that will leverage free cooling opportunities, this facility is set to be Vancouver's most advanced and sustainable data center, setting new benchmarks within the region's industry for both technological prowess and ESG compliance.

Overcoming the unique challenges posed by Vancouver's constrained commercial real estate market, Spencer Building Carrier Hotel successfully collaborated with Harbour Centre to repurpose the historic Spencer Building, originally built in 1926. This ambitious project combines heritage architecture with cutting-edge IT infrastructure and connectivity services, providing enterprises, cloud providers, and service providers with the fast, direct connections and expanded capacity required for advanced digital transformations.

"The arrival of Spencer Building Carrier Hotel in Vancouver is a testament to our commitment to offering premiere data center services that are economically viable for our customers and backed by the rich connectivity legacy of Harbour Centre," said Chris Jones, Director of Data Center Infrastructure and Operations at Spencer Building Carrier Hotel. "We are proud to merge the history and experience of Harbour Centre as Vancouver's primary interconnection hub with our trailblazing innovations and customized service offerings. This unique blend will redefine the data center experience, helping us empower businesses and service providers of all sizes."

The Spencer Building Carrier Hotel not only addresses the pressing demand for superior data center capacity in the region but also strives to make these services more economical. In a city known for its high costs, the company aims to provide cost-effective solutions to customers in a premier location close to the rich connectivity ecosystem of Harbour Centre.

As a testament to the strong collaboration between Harbour Centre and Spencer Building Carrier Hotel, the unveiling of an updated logo further solidifies their partnership. The refreshed logo visually captures the strength and essence of the relationship, embodying the meeting point of long-standing history and pioneering innovation.

About Spencer Building Carrier Hotel

Embedded in the rich history of Western Canada's primary carrier hotel at Harbour Centre, Spencer Building Carrier Hotel will soon become Vancouver's premier, brand-new, state of the art data center connecting providers in Canada, Asia, and various international locations. Spencer Building Carrier Hotel will serve as the primary, western Canadian gateway for interconnection domestically and internationally to the U.S. and APAC. With access to all major Canadian telecommunications providers, Tier 1 network operators, and peering exchanges, including a direct connect to VANIX, Spencer Building Carrier hotel will solidify itself as the primary connectivity hub in the Downtown Vancouver core. Construction is set to be complete in Q4 of 2024.

