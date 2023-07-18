SAS AND THREAD LAUNCH PROPRIETARY OFFERING FOR BIOPHARMA COMPANIES

Joint solution supports biotech industry with modernizing clinical research

CARY, N.C., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS and Thread today announced the launch of a proprietary offering that enables emerging biopharma companies to modernize their clinical research in a simple and cost-effective way. AI and analytics leader SAS and Thread, a leader in decentralized research, have partnered on a new solution that supports biotech companies with data preparation, evaluation, and submission.

THREAD - Decentralized clinical trials software (PRNewsfoto/THREAD) (PRNewswire)

The newly launched offering combines SAS' comprehensive cloud-native analytics with Thread's decentralized clinical trial (DCT) and electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) platform to enable biopharma companies to better control and oversee their clinical study data. The regulatory compliance-enabled solution features a consolidated analytics environment that pulls data from multiple sources, including participant- and clinician-reported data provided by Thread. For larger pharmaceutical organizations, Thread's data also can be surfaced within customer-specific SAS analytical environments.

"To meet the evolving needs of clinical trial participants in the age of digital health, research organizations are transforming the way they discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize new therapies," said John Reites, co-founder and CEO, Thread. "We are excited to partner with SAS to provide this unique solution to biopharma customers who want to collect data via next-generation research designs."

The new partnership starts with the integration of SAS' Statistical Computing Environment (SCE) solution, built on SAS® Viya®, SAS' cloud-native, massively parallel AI and analytics platform, with Thread's technology platform providing data access, analysis, and visualization for shared customers. It will allow the two organizations to build on their initial collaboration into innovative, DCT-specific analytics by combining the unique data elements captured by Thread with SAS AI, machine learning, and visualization.

"With SAS and Thread, biotech companies can modernize clinical research and deliver new therapies to market faster to improve health. And more of their people will benefit from advanced analytics," said Jason Mann, Vice President of Internet of Things (IoT) at SAS.

About SAS

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

About Thread

Thread's purpose is to leverage its decentralized research platform to enable studies for everyone, everywhere. The company's uniquely combined clinical research technology and consulting services help biopharma and CROs to design, operate, and scale next-generation research studies and electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) programs for participants, sites, and study teams. Through its comprehensive platform and scientific expertise, Thread empowers studies to be accessible, efficient, and centered on the patient. Backed by health care investors Water Street Healthcare Partners and JLL Partners, Thread is recognized as a leader by Everest Group's Decentralized Clinical Trial Product PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021/2022 and positioned in the Leader's Category of the 2022 IDC MarketScape for R&D Decentralized Clinical Trial Technology Solutions Vendor Assessment 2022. Visit THREADresearch.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE THREAD Research