New York High School Students Triumph in Prestigious AI Education Competition

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HIA Technologies, Inc. today announced the winners of its 2023 "AI for Education" competition. A group of brilliant students from Tottenville High School in New York has emerged as the winners of a highly coveted competition jointly organized by HIA Technologies, the New York Department of Education, and the United Federation of Teachers. The team's outstanding achievement came through their exceptional design of an educational Aivio™️, specifically tailored to empower and inspire females interested in pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields in college.

The team's winning, AI-enabled, session guides students in selecting the right school, classes, and careers to maximize their success in the STEM fields. (PRNewswire)

Tottenville Highschool students unleash the power of AI to enhance education delivery and ease burden for teachers.

The competition, aimed at fostering innovation and promoting diversity in education, attracted talented students from across the New York metropolitan area. Under the guidance of their dedicated teachers and with unwavering determination, the Tottenville High School team demonstrated their exceptional skills and creativity, earning well-deserved recognition for their groundbreaking project.

Using HIA's Aivio technology, powered by Author-Controlled AI™️, the students designed an engaging, interactive, educational session, where they have their digital agent present the material in a rich-media format, and answer questions from the audience. It serves as a comprehensive online platform that provides personalized guidance, resources, and support to female students keen on exploring and excelling in STEM disciplines. Through its sophisticated algorithms, the Aivio adapts to each student's individual learning style, preferences, and pace, ensuring a tailored educational experience that caters to their specific needs. The Tottenville team's Aivio demonstrated the ability to help students learn more about STEM and provided decision support to enable learners to make informed decisions about what classes to take and which careers to pursue.

Leo Gordon, Vice President of Career and Technical Education at the United Federation of Teachers says, "This competition offered New York students the opportunity to use real-world AI tools to design education their peers and teachers could benefit from. By partnering with HIA we were able to use the same AI-powered platform in use by several other New York colleges and universities, giving students exposure to real-world solutions. We are so proud of the 6 teams and 24 students who participated in this competition and the 6 unique Aivios they produced."

Vacit Arat, HIA Technologies CEO, stated, "The Aivio represents a transformative step forward in the realm of AI education and proves that with proper tools anyone can begin creating and dispensing intelligent, interactive, educational materials. The students who participated in this competition worked diligently to design, build, and test Aivios capable of meaningful engagement with their peers; and they succeeded. We look forward to the future of AI education alongside these pioneering minds."

As the winners of this prestigious competition, the Tottenville High School team will receive an array of rewards, including cash prizes and an exclusive, invite-only, opportunity to participate in HIA's summer internship program. The remarkable achievement of the Tottenville High School team serves as a shining example of the immense talent and potential present within our educational institutions. Their innovative Aivio promises to revolutionize the way young women pursue STEM education and careers, inspiring a new generation of trailblazers.

About Tottenville High School: Tottenville High School is a renowned educational institution located in New York City. It is committed to providing its diverse student body with an exceptional learning environment, fostering academic excellence, and preparing students for successful futures.

About HIA Technologies: HIA Technologies is a leading technology company specializing in artificial intelligence solutions and interactive education, dedicated to harnessing the power of AI to address pressing societal challenges and drive meaningful innovation. www.hia.ai

About CTE: Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs provide academic and technical instruction alongside work-based learning experiences to high school students in public school systems. CTE programs exist across the country in public schools, and NYC has one of the largest portfolios in America, with nearly 300 CTE programs across 135 high schools and over 60,000 participating students. CTE students take industry-specific courses, work-based learning opportunities and certifications in order to be better prepared for their next steps after high school.

