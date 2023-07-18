Grease Monkey to Celebrate Grand Opening with First 'Store of the Future' Prototype Design

FullSpeed Automotive® First to Modernize Auto Aftermarket Repair Industry with Design & Technology Enhancements

WARNER ROBINS, Ga., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FullSpeed Automotive®, one of the nation's largest franchisors and operators of automotive aftermarket repair facilities and home to flagship brands Grease Monkey®, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service®, and Kwik Kar®, recently opened its highly anticipated first ground-up 'Store of the Future' location, a Grease Monkey store at 2305 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA. The new location will host a grand opening event officially unveiling the store on August 3 through August 5, with a ribbon cutting ceremony on August 3 at 4:00 p.m., that is free and open to the public.

Behind the first ground-up Store of the Future location is Salim Chhotoo, Co-Owner and Director of Operations. Chhotoo joined forces with two young entrepreneurs, Zain Attawala and Sagar Panjwani, to build the first Store of the Future center, proudly displaying the sign "Done Fast. Done Right.™" on the top right of the building. This is a visible reminder of the dedication to excellence, and resonates deeply with the commitment to providing efficient and high-quality services.

"Opening the first Store of the Future location is an honor," said Salim Chhotoo. "We are very happy to open our first Grease Monkey store in Warner Robins, Georgia, which is the 'Home of Planes, Trains, and Heroes.' The new features will attract and retain loyal customers because of the advanced streamlined operations and quality lounge areas created with the customer in mind. Our quality and quick service is now paired with a design and ease that will benefit everyone."

The community is invited to celebrate the new store on Thursday, August 3, for the Ribbon Cutting ceremony at 4:00 pm. The three-day Grand Opening event will be filled with fun activities including food, drinks, giveaways, and a chance to win many great prizes with 'spin the wheel with every oil change' on the event days.

The appearance of facilities in the auto aftermarket repair industry has been largely untouched for years, making FullSpeed's all new models for both Grease Monkey and SpeeDee a revolutionary move in an effort to modernize the industry. The Store of the Future models were designed by renowned design firm Studio|H2G from Detroit, Michigan. These instantly identifiable façades help both brands stand out from the competition: Done Fast. Done Right.™ (Grease Monkey) and Total Trust Guarantee® (SpeeDee).

Key features of the new store include new express lanes with a 15-minute stay-in-the-car model; clear and directional signage on the parking lot to bring ease to the consumer; all new comfortable lounge areas and patio seating with refreshments and entertainment for units that already provide additional services; plus, state-of-the-art technology and artificial intelligence that will educate, inform, and streamline the customer experience.

"The first Store of the Future location built out extremely well," said Ron Stilwell, President, FullSpeed Automotive. "Although the location is new, we have received many compliments from customers about the design and ease of service. We anticipate even more positive feedback, and are excited to continue rolling out the new store prototypes across the country."

FullSpeed Automotive is looking to bring on qualified and engaged individuals seeking single, multi-unit, and conversion opportunities. When franchisees invest with FullSpeed Automotive brands, they're investing in an organization with a strong culture, solid systems, and proven business models backed with 70+ years of experience in providing quality car care in the industry.

For more information on FullSpeed Automotive and the company's flagship brands, visit greasemonkeyfranchise.com and speedeeoilfranchise.com or call 800-364-0352.

About FullSpeed Automotive®

FullSpeed Automotive is among the nation's largest franchisors and operators of automotive aftermarket repair facilities and home to flagship brands Grease Monkey®, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service, and Kwik Kar. FullSpeed brands offer oil changes, tire sales and rotations, brake services, car washes, and other ancillary services through multiple brand formats that target several desirable segments of the service market. The company's strategic geographic footprint of 900-plus franchised and company-owned locations provide density in high growth markets. In 2023, both Grease Monkey and SpeeDee were included in Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500 ranking. FullSpeed is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO. For more information, go to www.fullspeedautomotive.com .

About Grease Monkey®

Founded in 1978 and part of the FullSpeed Automotive family of brands, Grease Monkey has more than 40 years of expertise in oil changes and automotive maintenance. There are more than 490 Grease Monkey auto centers in the United States, China, Colombia, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia. In 2023, Grease Monkey was included in Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500 ranking for the seventh consecutive year. Grease Monkey is also proud to have received the VetFran 5‐Star rating demonstrating its extraordinary commitment to "provide access and opportunities in franchising to our Nation's Veterans and their Spouses." For more information, go to www.greasemonkeyfranchise.com .

About SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service®

Founded in 1980, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service is a franchise-based full-service automotive care company headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO. SpeeDee is a subsidiary of FullSpeed Automotive. There are more than 185 SpeeDee auto centers located throughout the United States and Mexico. In 2023, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service was included in Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500 ranking for the fifth consecutive year. SpeeDee is also proud to have received the VetFran 5‐Star rating demonstrating its extraordinary commitment to "provide access and opportunities in franchising to our Nation's Veterans and their Spouses." For more information, visit www.speedeeoilfranchise.com .

