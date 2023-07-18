Geek+ deploys Goods-To-Person solutions for global player Rhenus Logistics in Swiss warehouse

- Solution deployed for multi-client toy wholesaler in Swiss warehouse

- First replication of existing Rhenus Logistics and Geek+ project in Hong Kong

BASEL, Switzerland, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, the global leader in autonomous mobile robotics (AMR), implements their best-in-class goods-to-person technology at Rhenus Logistics' warehouse in Switzerland.

Geek+ robots positioned to move Rhenus products.

The P800 AMR system is a goods-to-person self-driving shelf system. The AMR robot selects the shelf with the demanded product(s) and drives it to the pick workstations where the employees can take out the items. This first installation in Basel consists of 13,320 shelf spaces. The first two customers who will benefit from the brand-new AMR installation are Waldmeier AG and Max Bersinger AG. The transfer of the products of these two leading toy wholesalers is in full swing.

Philipp Bittner, COO at Rhenus Logistics AG in Switzerland, said, "After receiving the positive feedback from our colleagues in Hong Kong, it was very easy for us to follow suit. The AMRs not only optimize our processes but also help us to reduce energy consumption."

Jan Jongbloets, Vice President Global Key Accounts & Partners at Geek+ Europe, said, "Working with Rhenus on the Swiss project following our successful Hong Kong collaboration shows how strong the trust is between the two companies. Our Goods-To-Person solutions are the key to a modern warehouse. In addition to this, replicating the original installation also shows how easy automation can be with the right partner."

Alexander Quercher, Project Manager at Rhenus Logistic, states: "Thanks to good teamwork and fast communication, all challenges in the project could been handled efficiently."

Rhenus and Geek+ have plans to further strengthen their partnership by embarking on additional projects aimed at automating warehouses across the globe in the upcoming years. The next scheduled venture is set to take place in Switzerland in 2024.

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global leader in robotic solutions for logistics. We develop Autonomous Mobile-Robot (AMR) solutions to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient automation for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ is trusted by over 700 global industry leaders and has been recognized as the world leader in autonomous mobile robots. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1,500 employees, with offices in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.

For more information, please visit: https://www.geekplus.com/

About Rhenus

The Rhenus Group is one of the leading logistics specialists with business operations around the globe and annual turnover amounting to EUR 8.6 billion. 39,000 employees work at 1,120 business sites and develop innovative logistic solutions along the complete supply chain. Whether providing transport, warehousing, customs clearance or value-added services, the family business pools its operations in various business units where the needs of customers are the major focus at all times.

For more information, please visit: https://www.rhenus.group/

For inquiries, please contact:

Benjamin Nylin

Global PR and Communications Manager

benjamin.nylin@geekplus.com

Tel: +1.470.428.5624

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2155421/Geek_robots.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2155422/Geek_collaborates.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2014500/Geek_Logo.jpg

Geek+ collaborates with Rhenus Logistics to bolster digitalization and optimize the end-to-end value chain, leveraging its expertise in AMR technology.

Geek+ Logo (PRNewsfoto/Geek+) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Geek+