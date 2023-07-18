Edtech ReadWorks Adds Decodables, a Crucial Learning Tool for Early Readers

Announcing Free Online Nonfiction Decodables from ReadWorks

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReadWorks, a nonprofit edtech leader offering free resources, tools, and content for reading comprehension, adds new nonfiction decodables to its online platform. It is vital to give early readers the opportunity to build background knowledge while practicing the letter-sound code that brings reading to life. Enter the new decodables on ReadWorks – a series of short, nonfiction texts designed to enhance curriculum and teacher instruction. Developed with expert writers and early reading thought leaders to complement the fiction decodables ReadWorks offers in partnership with Whole Phonics , these new decodables enable teachers to harness even more of the high-quality tools and sequences that ReadWorks offers.

Water's Big Job is an example of a decodable text from a series of decodables texts about water. Teachers can easily include decodables by using ReadWorks Topical Scope and Sequence. (PRNewswire)

Now, teachers can deliberately support their students' knowledge-building with ReadWorks free nonfiction decodables.

Here are the powerful features and benefits of the new ReadWorks nonfiction decodables and how they can be used to revolutionize early literacy education.

Why Decodables?

Decodables are short texts, typically less than 100 words, specifically crafted to support developing readers with words they can decode using their phonics skills. The new ReadWorks decodables are all nonfiction, a rare and significant addition to strong early literacy instruction. The decodables were written and designed to adhere to various phonics curricula because teachers benefit from supplemental resources that can be easily added to their teaching routine.

2. The Power of Nonfiction for Early Readers

Often, knowledge and vocabulary development are sacrificed for early readers because the texts they are reading are solely focused on word recognition. Now, teachers can deliberately support their students' knowledge-building by pairing ReadWorks content-rich, listening-level passages with ReadWorks free nonfiction decodables on the same topic.

"We've all heard the adage that children first learn to read, and then they read to learn. Yet decades of research show that this is a false dichotomy ... From the very beginning, children can build knowledge of the natural and social world through read-alouds ... [and] build knowledge through texts that they are learning to read themselves" (The Scientific Advisory Committee, Knowledge Matters Campaign). Source

3. Cultivating Reading Comprehension Proficiency

These new decodables are particularly unique because they give beginning readers the opportunity to build background knowledge while practicing mastering the code. ReadWorks created decodables that work with Article-A-Day, a popular product on ReadWorks that offers a scope and sequence to help students build language comprehension while they also become proficient with word-level reading.

ReadWorks has been honored to have expertise on this project from Dr. Julia Lindsey, creator and author of Beyond Decodables , and author of the book Reading Above the Fra y, and former elementary teacher turned early literacy consultant.

She says, "I'm thrilled for educators to use the new high-quality decodable texts available for free from ReadWorks. ReadWorks' decodables are nonfiction, informational texts created via the same rigorous vetting process as their other resources. By combining decodability and content (linked to Article-a-Day), these texts have the potential to simultaneously support children's foundational skills and knowledge development — an all-around win!"

ReadWorks continues to pave the way for accessible, engaging, and transformative free resources that improve reading comprehension to reach every grade level, school, and district. Decodables for first grade and kindergarten are available now, and second grade texts are being written. Teachers can find decodables within the Article-A-Day Scope & Sequence on ReadWorks now, and ReadWorks is offering a webinar titled Fostering Joy in Early Readers, How to Use New Decodables on ReadWorks on August 15th.

