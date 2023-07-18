Carbon Title and Procore Join Forces to Mainstream Decarbonization in the Building Industry

The collaboration empowers construction leaders to integrate green building practices into every project

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon Title , the company dedicated to decarbonizing every building, today announced it has joined the Procore App Marketplace. Procore Technologies, Inc. is a leading global provider of construction management software and started the Procore App Marketplace in 2016 as an online hub for third party integrations and applications to support the growing construction ecosystem. The integration will help normalize green building practices across projects and make it easier to amplify their successes, enabling lower-carbon contractors to highlight their competitive advantage in an increasingly climate-conscious market.

Carbon poses both a significant threat and a promising opportunity for contractors today. Companies that embrace lower-carbon strategies stand to gain a substantial competitive advantage, while those who are reluctant risk being left behind. This integration will serve as a catalyst for a race to zero emissions, motivating top contractors worldwide to adopt eco-friendly approaches to future-proof their businesses.

"Our integration into the Procore platform represents a major breakthrough towards weaving carbon reduction into the very DNA of construction management," said Miles Haladay, co-founder of Carbon Title. "By providing radical transparency of carbon emissions across projects, we are ushering in a new era of sustainable construction, where the construction of our homes, hospitals and other structures no longer comes at the expense of our environment."

The built environment contributes 40% of annual global carbon emissions. What's more, we're on a trajectory that falls short of achieving the objectives outlined in the Paris Agreement . In order to mitigate the risk of catastrophic climate change, the integration of Carbon Title into the Procore platform presents a timely solution. Contractors, developers and property owners can now access robust tools to estimate, manage and communicate the carbon impact of their building portfolios. Carbon Title Explorer, a map of estimated carbon emissions of nearly every building in the U.S., provides visibility, raising awareness among the broader public.

"We're inspired by Carbon Title's transformative work to normalize green buildings at scale," said Kris Lengieza, VP of global partnerships & alliances at Procore. "Together we're working to make carbon reduction a standard practice across all building projects. This collaboration represents a significant stride towards a lower carbon future, with tangible benefits for both the industry and our planet."

To learn more about the integration and explore the benefits for the construction industry, find Carbon Title on the Procore App Marketplace .

About Carbon Title

Carbon Title is a catalyst accelerating climate action in the building industry. Its decentralized platform offers radical transparency into the carbon emissions of all buildings, empowering stakeholders to understand, manage, and take action to reduce emissions across their portfolios. Based in Lake Oswego, OR, the company is backed by GreenPoint Partners, Alpaca, and Ripple. Stay updated with Carbon Title's latest developments by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

