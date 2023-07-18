Deals
AT&T Shares Filing Made by Pacific Bell Telephone Company in U.S. District Court

Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

DALLAS, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T* (NYSE:T) has received requests for a document filed today by Pacific Bell Telephone Company in the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of California. For the convenience of all interested parties, we are including a link to the content of that pleading in this press release.

*About AT&T
We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

© 2023 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.

AT&T Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/AT&T Communications)(PRNewswire)

