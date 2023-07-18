Analysis Group Economists Again Recognized as Top Intellectual Property Experts

BOSTON, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourteen economists from Analysis Group, one of the largest international economics consulting firms, have been recognized as among the top economic experts for intellectual property (IP) matters in this year's IAM Patent 1000. For this annual listing identifying leading patent professionals around the globe, Intellectual Asset Management (IAM) conducts extensive research that includes nearly 2,000 interviews with attorneys.

Based on this research, the IAM Patent 1000 and the interviewed attorneys praised the following consultants for their client service, experience, and knowledge: Managing Principals Christopher Borek, John Jarosz, Lauren Kindler, Jeffrey Kinrich, Justin McLean and Carla Mulhern; Principals Rene Befurt, Na Dawson, and Robert Vigil; Vice Presidents John Browning and Minh Doan; Senior Advisors Daniel Slottje and Keith Ugone; and Independent Consultant Laura Stamm.

Analysis Group itself was described as "full of exceptional professionals, from the testifying experts to the first-year analysts, the team members hold themselves to a high standard, deliver fantastic work and can handle multiple cases spanning the full range of patent damages issues."

About Analysis Group:

Analysis Group is one of the largest international economics consulting firms, with more than 1,200 professionals across 14 offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. Since 1981, we have provided expertise in economics, finance, health care analytics, and strategy to top law firms, Fortune Global 500 companies, and government agencies worldwide. Our internal experts, together with our network of affiliated experts from academia, industry, and government, offer our clients exceptional breadth and depth of expertise.

