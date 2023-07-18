Allegion's STANLEY Access Technologies Introduces ProCare™ 8500 and 8500A Telescopic ICU Door to Improve Provider Workflow

ProCare™ 8500 has the widest clear door opening in the industry, maximizing working space in small ICUs and easing patient transfers

FARMINGTON, Conn., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STANLEY Access Technologies, part of the Allegion family of brands and leading provider of automatic door solutions and service, today announced the launch of ProCare™ 8500 and 8500A 3-Panel Telescoping ICU Door, the latest design in their ProCare™ Series, one of the most trusted names in healthcare design. Both the manual ProCare™ 8500 and the automatic 8500A, which are now available for order, were engineered to create the widest door opening in the industry for telescopic doors and have all the same features that healthcare professionals rely on every day to protect patients.

"I am very impressed with the new 8500. One of the best new engineered products to come out in the 35 years I have been involved with STANLEY. It works and works well. It is obvious [STANLEY Access Technologies] took [the] time to get it right the first time." Jeff Naber, President Murray Womble, Inc.

Key features of the ProCare 8500 include:

Both the 8500 and the 8500A have redesigned headers to maintain aesthetics in retrofit applications.

The 8500 has the widest clear door opening in the industry, at 56.8" of clearance for an 8' telescoping door, to allow patients, staff and equipment to move in and out of ICU rooms more quickly, where space is at a premium, saving critical time in patient care. Similarly, the 8500A has 55.7" of clearance for an 8' package.

Push-button break-out and reset, which makes it easy for a single staff member to instantly open the entire door system and reset it with minimal effort.

Synchronized panels on a trackless system, which create a quieter environment to prevent patient disturbances and helps to minimize places bacteria and germs can build up.

Contoured handles and latch and lock shrouds to prevent snagging on IV lines.

There are several available options that come with ProCare™ 8500 that include antimicrobial touchpoints for increased patient and staff protection, electric privacy glass or integral blinds for increased privacy, self-closing options with electromagnetic hold-open for manual doors, keyed or card reader access for improved security, low and full energy options for automatic doors, as well as packages available for smoke and draft prevention, airborne infection isolation and clean room applications.

ProCare™ 8500 Telescoping ICU Door is backed by warranty and world-class install service and support, with a national network of highly trained, AAADM-certified technicians. For more information, please visit http://www.stanleyaccess.com/products/procare-8500.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. For more, visit www.allegion.com .

STANLEY ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES is used with permission. STANLEY is the property of Stanley Logistics L.L.C.

