ADCOLOR Announces Nominees for 17th Annual ADCOLOR Awards

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting diversity in the creative industries, today announced the nominees of its 17th Annual ADCOLOR Awards. Winners will be unveiled at the 17th Annual ADCOLOR Awards, set to take place on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the JW Marriott LA Live in Los Angeles, CA. The in-person awards show will be the culmination of the organization's annual event, ADCOLOR 2023, held from November 9 – 11.

ADCOLOR received a record number of submissions this year for its competitive award categories, which include newer categories such as ADCOLOR Influencer and DEI Executive of the Year, as well as mainstays such as Ad of the Year, Rising Star and Rock Star. Its 2023 nominees were selected by elected judges who represent a diverse range of industries, titles, levels and backgrounds.

The full list of 2023 ADCOLOR Nominees can be found below.

"The sheer talent and perseverance of everyone nominated this year was nothing short of inspiring, and it made this year's deliberation all the more difficult," said ADCOLOR Founder and President, Tiffany R. Warren. "Our judges put careful consideration into this year's class of deserving nominees, and we are thrilled to unveil those who were chosen. Their unwavering dedication to DEI embodies this year's theme of 'Double Down & Double Up', and we look forward to celebrating their impressive achievements in November."

Since 2007, the ADCOLOR Awards have highlighted and honored the achievements of diverse communities and allies in the creative industries. The awards recognize those who go above and beyond to make a difference and who embody the organization's mission of "Rise Up, Reach Back." 2023 Honorees for ADCOLOR's non-competitive categories will be announced later this month. The 2023 class of ADCOLOR FUTURES and ADCOLOR LEADERS will be unveiled in August.

ABOUT ADCOLOR

ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. Learn more by visiting www.adcolor.org.

ADCOLOR 2023 Partners

Disney, Google | YouTube, Spotify, Activision, Sony Music Group, Apple, Droga5, MSL, Mondeléz, Nextdoor, Omnicom Group, TikTok, Basis Technologies, Endeavor, FCB, Havas, McCann Worldgroup, Yahoo

ADCOLOR Corporate Members

The Advertising Club of New York, Allen Media Group, The Brandtech Group, Cardinal Change Consulting, Deutsch LA, Droga5, Energy BBDO, Google | YouTube, JKR, McCann Worldgroup, Meta, Microsoft, MSL, Nicole Hall, Richemont, Sony Music Group, Stephen Kim

ADCOLOR Vendor Partners

5WPR, Adewole Photography, Adrianne Lipscomb Graphic Design, Akande Music, Bravely, Crown + Conquer, dirty sugar, Isa Beltre-Plush Merchandising Consultants, NVE Experience Agency, Squeaky.com, STAMP Event Co., the STUDIO NYC, Tabernacle, Wendy Shanker

2023 ADCOLOR NOMINEES

Ad of the Year

Campaign: "A Look Can Say A Lot"

Client: Google

Agency: Google Brand Studio

Campaign: "Runner 321"

Client: Adidas

Agency: FCB Canada

Campaign: "Tear the Paper Ceiling"

Client: Ad Council and Opportunity@Work

Agency: Ogilvy New York

Campaign: "The Billboard is Yours to Take"

Client: AB InBev, Budweiser

Agency: FCB New York

Campaign: "The Black Elevation Map"

Client: Black & Abroad

Agency: Performance Art

ADCOLOR in Tech

Alexzi Girma: #BlackTikTok Community Manager, TikTok

Danny Navarro : Global Brand Manager, Google

Tyrona Heath : B2B Institute Director of Engagement, LinkedIn

ADCOLOR Influencer

Claudine James : Educational Content Creator, TikTok/social media

Joy Barnett : Associate Creative Director, MullenLowe

Justin Adu : Executive Producer & Host, A Dose Of Black Joy & Caffeine Podcast

Change Agent

Charity Pourhabib: Brand Manager, Wieden+Kennedy | Founder, ADMagic

Lynn Branigan : President & CEO, She Runs It

Reonna Johnson : VP, Director of Growth Strategy, Deutsch LA

DEI Executive of the Year

Adrianne C. Smith : Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, FleishmanHillard

Brittany Allen : Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Director, North America , 72andSunny

Melonie Parker : Chief Diversity Officer & Employee Engagement, Google

Innovator

Kianta Key : Group Senior Vice President and Head of Identity Experience, GCI Health

Melu Lopez: Developer & Communities Product Marketing Manager, Google

Tray Edwards : Copywriter, Wieden+Kennedy

Most Valuable Partnership (MVP)

Droga5 NY & Ad Council

Google & LaVant Consulting

Translation & WhatsApp

Rising Star

Aarian Forman : Integrated Partnerships & Public Relations Strategist, The General Insurance

Jessica Womack : Strategy Director, Grey New York

Samyu Murali: Creative and Founding Member, Talented

Rockstar

Danisha Lomax : Executive Vice President, Head of Client Inclusivity and Impact, Digitas Marketing Agency

Ime Archibong : VP, Head of Product, Messenger, Meta

Kelli Richardson Lawson : Founder and CEO, The House of Joy

