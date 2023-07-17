Velocity MSC Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

HOLLAND, Ohio, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocity, A Managed Solutions Company, a technology solution and service provider of voice and data networking and connectivity for multi-location enterprises across multiple industries, today announced its V-Select® Health Portal, Velocity's proprietary custom-developed enterprise operations management system, has earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that V-Select® Health Portal has met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Velocity in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

By obtaining this certification, Velocity has unlocked new revenue growth opportunities in the healthcare sector. V-Select now supports enterprise clients who require secure networks with uninterrupted connectivity and HIPPA-compliant data protection safeguards. When healthcare providers utilize V-Select, they gain deep insights into their IT environment across all locations and can rely on Velocity's 24/7/365 Network Operations Center to detect, diagnose, and resolve performance issues before problems arise.

"Our dedication to our clients is evident through the continuous rollout of innovative products and upgraded solutions," said Mark Walker, President and Chief Operating Officer of Velocity. "The HITRUST certification underscores our readiness to bring Velocity's cutting-edge IT, data, video, and communications solutions to enterprise healthcare providers. Building upon our expertise in other hospitality sectors, we are well positioned to emerge as a leading provider in healthcare-managed services and now equipped to meet the unique demands of this industry."

To achieve HITRUST's highest level of certification (r2), Velocity has taken proactive steps to enhance its cybersecurity capabilities and diligently developed new policies and procedures to align with HITRUST's best practices. All policies and procedures have undergone a meticulous mapping process, ensuring they meet HITRUST controls and are prepared to support future audits and evidence collection. By establishing a robust data protection and compliance framework, Velocity is well-positioned to support healthcare organizations in their digital transformation journey and provide them with the secure technology solutions they need to deliver exceptional patient care.

"In the increasingly digitized healthcare landscape, Velocity is delivering best-in-class network monitoring solutions that ensure providers can seamlessly access electronic health records, engage in telemedicine, and collaborate with colleagues with the HITRUST guarantee that all patient data is securely protected," said Jim Rothschild, EVP, General Counsel, and Data Protection Officer, of Velocity.

"Obtaining the HITRUST Certification for the V-Select® Health Portal represents a milestone for Velocity, as it marks a significant maturation of our compliance standards," said Anthony Nguyen, Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer of Velocity. "While many requirements for HITRUST are catered to the healthcare sector, the policies and procedures benefit all Velocity customers as we've bolstered our enterprise solutions' consistency, transparency, and reliability."

"The HITRUST Assurance Program is rigorous and reliable because of the comprehensiveness of control requirements, depth of review, and consistency of oversight," said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. "HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification demonstrates Velocity is taking the most proactive approach to cybersecurity, data protection, and risk management."

ABOUT VELOCITY MSC

Velocity is a technology solution and service provider of voice and data networking and connectivity for multi-location enterprises across multiple industries. With its nationwide network of field technicians, project managers, and software developers, Velocity is a single-source partner dedicated to providing comprehensive support with its 24/7/365 U.S.-based technical support, warehouse, inventory, repair depot, and supply chain and logistics services. Velocity monitors telecom and technology environments continuously, enabling faster responsiveness and reducing downtime.

Founded in 2005, Velocity is CLEC licensed to operate in all 50 states, has over 500 employees, 15 redundant data centers, 450 carrier agreements, and 5,500 certified technicians throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.velocitymsc.com.

