P.F. Chang's cheers to 30 years with the launch of Happy Hour

P.F. Chang's celebrates its milestone 30th birthday on July 19 with the launch of the new Lucky 8 Happy Hour menu featuring $8 exciting new cocktails and fan-favorite appetizers, in-restaurant and weekly social media giveaways and 2x points for rewards members

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Known as the premier place to celebrate birthdays and all special occasions, P.F. Chang's® is commemorating one of its own this summer and honoring guests by offering another opportunity to gather and celebrate special moments through their new Happy Hour offering.

P.F. Chang's new Lucky 8 Happy Hour menu features Lychee Cosmo, Jade Mojito, Tropical Tiki and Sparkling Paloma, as well as Crispy Green Beans, Tempura Calamari, Hand-Folded Crab Wontons and Handmade Dumplings. (PRNewswire)

"For 30 years, P.F. Chang's has been the destination for celebrating any occasion, big or small, and now Happy Hour."

P.F. Chang's was founded on July 20, 1993. In the 30 years that followed, the brand established itself as the first internationally recognized multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honor wok-style cooking by putting it at the center of the guest experience. To commemorate its 30th birthday, P.F. Chang's is launching the Lucky 8 Happy Hour menu featuring exciting new cocktails and fan-favorite appetizers available for $8 every weekday between 3-6 p.m. To continue the birthday celebrations, P.F. Chang's is offering an in-restaurant giveaway (July 20-21) and 2x points for P.F. Chang's Gold and Platinum Rewards members beginning on July 19 through July 23.

"For 30 years, P.F. Chang's has been the destination for guests across generations, celebrating any occasion, big or small," said Damola Adamolekun, P.F. Chang's chief executive officer. "Celebrating this milestone wouldn't be possible without our amazing team and the guests who've loved and supported us along the way. We're excited to launch our unique Lucky 8 Happy Hour and offer exclusive giveaways as a thank you for all the moments that have been shared at our table over the years."

The new Lucky 8 Happy Hour menu is now available every Monday through Friday, 3-6 p.m. in most P.F. Chang's locations across the United States. The Lucky 8 menu features four new hand-crafted cocktails available during Happy Hour for $8: Lychee Cosmo, Jade Mojito, Tropical Tiki and Sparkling Paloma. The menu also includes fan favorite bites portioned for Happy Hour, also for $8, including: Crispy Green Beans, Tempura Calamari, Hand-Folded Crab Wontons and Handmade Dumplings. The hours for the Lucky 8 Happy Hour vary by location and are only offered where permitted by law. To learn more or find a participating location near you, please visit pfchangs.com/locations.

P.F. Chang's 30th birthday celebration also features special experiences, including:

Birthday Bash ( July 20-21 ): To kick off the 30th birthday celebration, P.F. Chang's will be giving away $30,000 in prizes. Guests dining in-restaurant at participating locations from July 20-21 will receive a P.F. Chang's giveaway scratch off card for a chance to reveal a $30 gift card prize. See official rules



Double Points for Rewards Members ( July 19-23 ): To continue the celebration throughout the weekend, P.F. Chang's Gold and Platinum Rewards members will earn 2x the points when they dine in starting July 19 through July 23 . Gold members will receive 20 points for every $1 spent and Platinum Rewards members will receive 40 points for every $1 spent on all purchases*.





Weekly Social Giveaway ( July 26-Aug. 17 ): P.F. Chang's invites fans to follow P.F. Chang's on Instagram (@pfchangs) for weekly giveaways celebrating the launch of Happy Hour. See official rules here for complete details. P.F. Chang's invites fans to follow P.F. Chang's on Instagram (@pfchangs) for weekly giveaways celebrating the launch of Happy Hour. See official rulesfor complete details.

For more details on P.F. Chang's 30th birthday celebration and to find your nearest location, please visit https://www.pfchangs.com/

For 30 years, P.F. Chang's has offered guests a unique, memorable and elevated experience to mark each and every celebration. P.F. Chang's opened its first location in Scottsdale, Arizona, on July 20, 1993, and today, the global brand has more than 300 restaurants in more than 20 countries, including U.S. airports, four U.S. Flagship restaurants in Atlantic City, New York City, Las Vegas and Honolulu as well as a growing number of convenient P.F. Chang's To Go locations offering takeout and delivery.

* Alcohol, tax, service charges, gratuities, gift card purchases are not eligible for this offer. Offer may expire without notice due to error, fraud or other unforeseen circumstances.

About P.F. Chang's

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first internationally recognized multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. With roots in Chinese cuisine, today's menu at P.F. Chang's spans across all of Asia, honoring cultures and recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond. Each item offers a unique exploration of flavor, whether it's a handcrafted cocktail, wok-fired lunch bowl, or celebratory multi-course dinner. Worldwide, P.F. Chang's has more than 300 restaurants in more than 20 countries and U.S. airport locations, including a growing number of convenient P.F. Chang's To Go locations offering takeout and delivery. For more P.F. Chang's news, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @pfchangs.

