JUMP INTO JULY WITH THE SHEIN X THE FUTURE X SUMMER COLLECTION

The collection was created in partnership between designers from SHEIN's flagship incubator program, SHEIN X, and members of the social media-discovered pop group, The Future X.

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, SHEIN, a global, integrated, fashion and lifestyle marketplace, launched the SHEIN X THE FUTURE X Summer Collection. The collection was created as part of a collaboration between seven designers from SHEIN's flagship incubator program, SHEIN X, and the seven members of the social media-discovered pop group, The Future X. The collection, which consists of pieces including bright tops, sparkly dresses and colorful pants, showcases the outcome of emerging music stars and fashion's rising indie designers coming together.

(PRNewswire)

To develop this collection, each SHEIN X designer was paired with a specific member of The Future X to create at least three stylish looks. The pairings worked closely together throughout the creation process to ensure that each pop group member's vision was effectively brought to life.

"The SHEIN X program is perfectly aligned to what we are trying to do as a group – to celebrate individual creativity and create a world where anything is possible," said The Future X. "The whole process has been so special and seeing our collection come to life in our very own music video was magical. We are so excited for others to enjoy our designs as much as we do!"

"Through SHEIN X, we're striving to empower budding designers and encouraging them to embrace their identities," said George Chiao, President of SHEIN U.S. "As emerging talent with a unique style, The Future X was naturally the perfect partner to bring the program's capabilities to life. Our hope is that when customers wear pieces from this bright and fun collection this summer, they will be inspired to chase their dreams and embrace the spirit of individuality."

The SHEIN X THE FUTURE X Summer Collection, which features 36 looks and 59 pieces, debuted in The Future X's latest music video for their new song, "Daffodil," and is viewable here. All pieces in the collection range in price from $5.49 to $40.99 and are shoppable here.

From just seven designers when the program launched in January 2021, the SHEIN X incubator program has grown to almost 3,000 designers and artists globally, launching more than 25,000 original creations. SHEIN has invested more than $55 million into the program and guides participants through the end-to-end process, from product development, to manufacturing, to marketing and supply chain logistics. SHEIN X takes care of all the heavy lifting from production, logistics, marketing, and selling while creators do what they do best. Importantly, SHEIN X designers maintain ownership rights to their SHEIN X designs. To learn more about the SHEIN X incubator program, visit here.

SHEIN X is calling on individuals to share their SHEIN X THE FUTURE X Summer Collection looks on social using the hashtags #SHEINXTheFutureX and #SHEINX.

About The Future X

The Future X is a pop group like no other. The group features three dynamic singers and four incredible dancers, all discovered on TikTok – each of them collectively demonstrate the platform's unique ability to showcase extraordinary new talent. Collaborating with the world's top writers and producers, The Future X's music has diverse influences and broad appeal. The Future X has already performed in sell-out arena shows worldwide including their first headline tour performing in 7 cities across the US, with more to come this summer. Follow The Future X on TikTok.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global, integrated marketplace offering extended fashion and lifestyle shopping categories from SHEIN branded apparel to products from a global network of sellers, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, leveraging its industry-leading on-demand production methodology since 2012, for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.SHEINgroup.com.

Press Contact

Kate Fosha

Kate.fosha@sheingroup.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SHEIN