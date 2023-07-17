Ginkgo Bioworks and the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Botswana Announce Pathogen Monitoring Program at Key Ports of Entry

BOSTON and GABORONE, Botswana, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, and the Ministry of Health ("MoH") representing the Government of the Republic of Botswana today announced a pathogen monitoring program at key ports of entry to identify new and emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2.

Through this program, Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health unit, Concentric by Ginkgo, will collaborate with the MoH to monitor wastewater and nasal swab samples collected on a voluntary, anonymous basis from arriving international travelers for SARS-CoV-2 surveillance. Ginkgo and the MoH will work together to establish Sir Seretse Khama International Airport (GBE) as a new node in a global network of pathogen monitoring infrastructure, complementing the insights generated from Concentric's existing travel biosecurity programs at several major international airports. The program builds on Ginkgo's previously announced MOU to develop and implement biosecurity capabilities in Botswana, and will also incorporate pathogen monitoring at land borders, at municipal wastewater treatment works, and for livestock in the food system.

"I am proud of the team and our partners for jointly laying the foundation for the biosecurity infrastructure necessary to help prevent the next pandemic. Botswana is protecting its citizens and bordering communities by joining a global network of public health leaders committed to ensuring the next pandemic threat won't catch us by surprise," said Matt McKnight, General Manager, Biosecurity at Ginkgo Bioworks.

This program is built upon a shared recognition by Concentric and the Botswana MoH of the importance of international collaboration and cooperation to promote global health security. Effective pathogen monitoring and data sharing capabilities can empower government officials, community leaders, and other stakeholders to make informed public health decisions. Building biosecurity infrastructure and capacity will also support the long-term development of a knowledge-based economy and biotechnology workforce.

Grace Muzila, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health of Botswana observed, "We are putting in place the tools that will enable us to detect and respond to future public health threats today, because biological threats will continue to emerge, and they will continue to put a strain on healthcare institutions in our country and globally."

The Ministry of Health (MoH) of Botswana was established by an act of Parliament as a custodian of public health in Botswana with a regulatory oversight function. MoH is mandated to protect the public from health hazards and to ensure the delivery of quality health services to Botswana. It formulates acts, policies, regulations and norms, standards and guidelines for health services. As the key custodian of healthcare services, almost every village or community has a healthcare facility located within a 5km radius.

