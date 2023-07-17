The GEEKOM MiniPC might just be the next NUC

SHENZHEN, China, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intel initiated its Next Unit Computing (NUC) Line of mini PCs in 2012, with a vision of making PC systems that are small enough to fit into the palm of your hand, yet powerful enough to handle day-to-day desktop computing. Although several NUC models are still best-sellers in the market, Intel chose to step away from the business.

As disappointing as Intel's exit from the market is, it's comforting to know that GEEKOM, a multinational consumer electronics company, promises to keep Intel's vision of compact computing alive. In fact, GEEKOM's Mini IT series mini PCs have long been considered as the best alternatives to the Intel NUC Pros.

The GEEKOM Mini IT12 is identical to a NUC 12 Pro Wall Street Canyon in many ways. The two mini PCs have the same shape and size. But unlike the NUC 12 Pro, which is powered by Core-P processors, GEEKOM allows consumers to choose more powerful 45W Core-H processors.

The GEEKOM Mini IT12 is also equally impressive in terms of connectivity. It packs two 40Gbps USB4, three USB3.2 Gen2, a USB2.0, two HDMI 2.0, a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The mini PC supports triple storage drives, and can output videos to 4 screens simultaneously.

While offering the same set of features and equivalent performance, GEEKOM mini PCs are around 30% cheaper than their Intel counterparts. For instance, the Mini IT12 with Core i5-1240P, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD retails for $499, but the NUC 12 Pro with the same specifications is priced at $639.

The Mini IT12 may be considered excessive for some, but GEEKOM provides other viable options. The Mini IT11 is basically GEEKOM's version of the NUC 11 Pro, while the MiniAir 11 is a perfect alternative to the NUC 11 Essential. Also, it is important to note that if customers are already considering next-generation portable computers, they should be aware that the GEEKOM Mini IT13, featuring the same 13th Gen Core CPUs as the NUC 13 Pro Arena Canyon, is slated for release in September.

GEEKOM was founded in Taiwan in 2003 and has been making quality computer products for 19 years. The company has a professional team of experts and offers 24/7 online support for customers. When contemplating the acquisition of your next mini PC, GEEKOM is a brand that should not be underestimated.

