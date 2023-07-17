Columbia Trust Company Hires Rob Pitois to Lead Expansion into California and Nevada Following Columbia Bank Merger with Umpqua Bank

TACOMA, Wash., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Trust Company, a subsidiary of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLB), announced today it has named Rob Pitois as Senior Vice President and Regional Trust Manager for California and Nevada. Pitois will be responsible for hiring and building a high-caliber trust and investment team to lead the company's planned expansion into markets now available through Columbia's merger earlier this year with Umpqua Bank. He will report to Rob Howell, President and Director of Investments at Columbia Trust Company.

Rob Pitois, Senior Vice President and Regional Trust Manager for California and Nevada (PRNewswire)

Pitois most recently led a team of Umpqua Private Bank advisors and bankers focused on providing comprehensive wealth management solutions to high-net-worth families, business owners, family offices, and select non-profit organizations. Prior to Umpqua, he was a senior private banker and San Diego market team leader at City National for eight years. Pitois has served the California market for more than 23 years.

"Columbia Trust Company has gone through a period of rapid growth in the past three years, and this appointment is one of many to come as we plan our expansion into California, Nevada, and across the West," said Howell. "Rob is an exceptional leader and brings comprehensive expertise in estate planning, risk management, retirement planning, and liability management solutions. Under his leadership, we will hire investment specialists, trust market managers, trust officers, and other experienced estate planning professionals to deliver our clients the benefits of Columbia Bank's recent merger with Umpqua Bank."

Pitois is a Certified Financial Planner® and received a certificate in financial planning from the University of California, Los Angeles. In addition, he holds the Certified Investment Management Analyst® designation administered by the Investments & Wealth Institute® and taught in conjunction with The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He is also a Certified Exit Planning Advisor and a Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA). The CPWA is administered by the Investment and Wealth Institute and is taught in conjunction with the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Pitois earned his B.S. in Economics from San Diego State University. He is also a Pacific Coast Banking School graduate, which is a partnership with the Foster Graduate School of Business at the University of Washington. An active member of the local community, Pitois has served on the YMCA Overnight Camps of San Diego Board and the San Diego Sports Commission Board.

About Columbia Trust Company

With offices in Washington, Oregon and Idaho, Columbia Trust Company has been providing families and nonprofits with a full range of trust services and investment solutions, including non-traditional assets and business ventures, since 1966. Columbia Trust Company is an affiliate of Umpqua Bank and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Columbia Banking System, Inc. For more information, please visit: www.columbiatrustcompany.com.

Learn more about the Columbia Banking System and Umpqua Holdings Corporation merger here.

Views of Columbia Trust Company are as of the date published and are subject to change based on market conditions and other factors. These views should not be construed as a recommendation for any specific security. Products and services are offered by Columbia Trust Company, an affiliate of Umpqua Bank and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Columbia Banking System, Inc. The professionally managed investments of Columbia Trust Company are: NOT A DEPOSIT * NOT FDIC-INSURED * NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY * NOT GUARANTEED BY UMPQUA BANK * MAY GO DOWN IN VALUE.

Columbia Trust Company (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Columbia Trust Company