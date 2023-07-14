This Week in Tech News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Shutterstock's expanded partnership with OpenAI.
- Shutterstock Expands Partnership with OpenAI, Signs New Six-Year Agreement to Provide High-Quality Training Data
As part of this expanded collaboration, OpenAI has secured a license for access to additional Shutterstock training data including Shutterstock's image, video and music libraries and associated metadata. Shutterstock also gains priority access to the latest OpenAI technology and will continue to leverage DALL·E's groundbreaking generative text-to-image capabilities directly into the shutterstock.com platform.
- Schneider Electric and Compass Datacenters Form Revolutionary Supply Chain Integration Partnership
The cutting-edge facility is designed to integrate modular data center solutions and build pre-engineered, prefabricated IT infrastructure that will be delivered to Schneider's customers across the US.
- Through the Black Mirror: "Joan Is Awful" and AI Malpractice
In a recently published article, "AI and Security: Ensuring That Opportunities Outweigh the Threats," IDTechEx discussed the importance of ownership and culpability when it comes to deploying AI tools, especially in the context of creative works.
- IBM to Support Internal Revenue Services' (IRS) New $2.6B, IT Modernization Program
This critical technology modernization program will modernize existing IRS IT systems, improve cybersecurity, expand advanced analytics capabilities and overhaul the critical infrastructure needed to improve how the agency interacts with taxpayers and the tax community.
- New Kearney Consumer Institute Research Analyzes Consumer Sentiment on Generative AI from Armageddon to Trust
"Consumers enjoy experimenting with newer AI tools and see their potential, but they also bring a healthy dose of skepticism, with concerns ranging from mis/disinformation to data privacy to human connection to job loss," said the report's author Katie Thomas, who leads the Kearney Consumer Institute.
- BotEyes Telepresence Robot Showroom Available for Anyone Free and Without Registration. Be in Two Places at Once.
This experience very similar to a computer game, but it is not virtuality, it is reality! One of the users left the comment: "So awesome you provide this test drive! I thought it would just be Computer Graphics, but it's real! I'm amazed!"
- Work Less, Optimize Your Career and Say Goodbye to the 5 Day Work Week: The Mindvalley AI Summit Brings The Best in Tech Under One Roof
The summit will feature 12 hours of expert-led seminars on real-world applications including natural language processing, no-code, and image AI, all with the goal of reducing work week hours and optimizing businesses. The summit is free to attend and will be held in-person and virtually July 14-16 from 8-11 am ET.
- Silo Lands $132 Million to Support the Food Supply Chain
These two funding facilities will help expand Silo's capital program and embed additional fintech services, empowering more supply chain businesses to survive and thrive during an economic downturn.
- Meet ioCube: Complex Components "Snap" Together in this Simple-yet-Powerful Modular Robotics Kit
ioCube is a modular robotics kit that puts highly customisable components in the hands of everyone from beginner STEM students to experienced hobbyists, merging the simplicity of building blocks with the complexity of advanced circuitry.
- Forrester Study Highlights Companies Need to Invest in Zero Trust AI to Protect Machine Learning Integrity and Security
With the increasing complexity of ML models and the rising attractiveness of attacking them, traditional enterprise security teams are not currently keeping pace with the evolving threat landscape.
- Now Available: Experiential Robotics Platform (XRP) Kit - Beta, the Premier Introduction to Robotics and STEM
Based on three years of pilots, the platform includes everything needed to build and program a robot to perform beginning through advanced tasks progressing from fundamental robotics to driving, line following, using sensors, using a robotic arm, and integrating robotic autonomy.
- D2L Announces New Partnership with Copyleaks to Better Detect Plagiarism and AI-Generated Content
Copyleaks uses AI-based text analysis to help identify potential plagiarism and paraphrasing across 100 languages, uncover AI-generated content, verify authenticity and ownership, and empower error-free writing.
- Honeywell to Acquire SCADAfence, Strengthening its Cybersecurity Software Portfolio
This integration will enable Honeywell to provide an end-to-end enterprise OT cybersecurity solution to site managers, operations management and CISOs seeking enterprise security management and situational awareness.
