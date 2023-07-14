GLOBAL BLACK ECONOMIC FORUM AND STARNEWS MOBILE PARTNER TO EMPOWER BLACK ENTREPRENEURS

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Black Economic Forum (GBEF) and StarNews Mobile (SNM) have announced a strategic partnership to empower Black entrepreneurs and promote collaboration among Black businesses globally. The alliance will leverage StarNews Mobile's position as a leading media platform in Africa to expand GBEF's presence on the continent and create a lasting impact on the African business landscape.

"This partnership demonstrates our commitment to driving positive change and economic empowerment for Black entrepreneurs worldwide," said Alphonso David, President & CEO of the GBEF, "With our network and unique positioning, we can make a significant impact on the African business landscape and drive sustainable economic growth globally."

Guy Kamgaing, CEO of SNM, expressed excitement, stating, "At StarNews Mobile, we believe in the transformative power of entrepreneurship for individuals and communities. By helping African creators earn a sustainable income, we create opportunities for many. Through our partnership with the GBEF, we can facilitate a global dialogue among Black entrepreneurs and connect them with US Black businesses."

The GBEF is renowned for its work in promoting economic empowerment for Black communities worldwide and creating an environment where Black entrepreneurs can thrive. This partnership will strengthen the GBEF's presence in Africa, unlocking transformative opportunities for the African Black business community.

With millions of users across multiple countries, SNM is at the forefront of developing the creator economy in Africa. In 2022, SNM surpassed the $1 million mark in payouts to African creators.

With a shared vision, this partnership recognizes the potential of connecting African and Black American talent and business infrastructure, leveraging their global cultural impact and market size. The GBEF and SNM are collaborating to facilitate genuine economic empowerment while promoting the growth of Black entrepreneurs across Africa.

About Global Black Economic Forum:

The Global Black Economic Forum is an international enterprise focused on advancing the economic interests of the Black Diaspora and marginalized groups through global summits, training, advocacy, and thought leadership.

About StarNews Mobile:

StarNews Mobile is a media-tech platform that allows African content creators to monetize their fanbase. Through partnerships with telecom companies, StarNews Mobile delivers exclusive video content directly to mobile users. The company aims to empower African creators, contribute to Africa's economic development, and foster entrepreneurship.

