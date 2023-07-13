The 3rd Sunshine Reading Program launched in Beijing

BEIJING, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 29th Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF), The 3rd Sunshine Reading Program, initiated by China Soong Ching Ling Foundation (SCLF) and China National Publications Import & Export (Group) Co., Ltd (CNPIEC), was launched in Beijing on June 18th, 2023.

With "My Book, My Dream" as the theme, many well-known Chinese educational publishers participated in the 3rd Sunshine Reading Program including the Sinolingua (principal partner), People's Education Press, etc. In 3 months, the Program will be presenting Chinese books and Chinese language study products to overseas Sunshine Schools in Chinese embassies, hosting wonderful and diverse cultural exchange events, providing services to foreign Chinese language enthusiasts and Chinese learners, and implementing "global exhibit & sell season of Chinese learning books and products". Over a thousand titles of Chinese study books and products, such as The Sinolingua Reading Tree Series, China Close-Up, "Chinese Culture" For Intermediate And Advanced Grades(1-5 Issues), will be highly recommended to young Chinese learners. They will also be exhibited for sale both in offline channels including bookstores, international Chinese schools and online channels, Chinese Publications Online Selection Platform (cnbook1.cnpiec.com.cn) and CHINA BOOKS store (https://www.aliexpress.com/store/1101694463, https://china-books-store.myshopify.com/). As a new channel for CNPIEC to expand overseas retail, the online bookstore of CHINA BOOKS covers more than 220 countries and regions with targeted services to the global market.

Meanwhile, 6 Junior Sunshine Ambassadors from SCLF visited nine cooperative exhibitors, for example, The Commercial Press, The Encyclopedia of China Publishing House, to introduce Chinese books and culture to the world during the BIBF. Welcome to pay more attention to SUNSHINE READING PROGRAM.

View original content:

SOURCE CHINA PUBLICATIONS IMPORT AND EXPORT (GROUP) CORPORATION