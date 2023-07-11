Dealer Trade Network Rebrands as America's Trading Floor for New Cars

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealer Trade Network, the inventory optimization solution for new car dealerships, is driving into the future with a new brand and modern logo redesign ahead of celebrating its 20th birthday next March.

Dealer Trade Network moves new vehicles between franchise dealerships and manages the end-to-end fulfillment process.

How It Works

Dealer Trade Network is the only company using proprietary data and analytics to inform market strategy and unit placement in the end-to-end new car trade and fulfillment process. The company connects buying and selling franchise dealerships, facilitates payments, and manages the entire delivery process. As a result, dealerships turn their floorplan faster and increase monthly revenue.

"With our investments in data, technology, and branding, the future has never been brighter for Dealer Trade Network," said Christian Miller, CEO. "Our new brand highlights Dealer Trade Network's commitment to being the best at predicting, prescribing, and executing new car dealership trades."

New Brand Attributes

Dealer Trade Network's new brand represents growth in the company's capabilities and the desire to form strategic partnerships and meet the needs of franchise dealerships in a way that saves time and money.

Refreshed brand campaign: "From Discovery to Delivery" reinforces Dealer Trade Network's mission to help franchise dealers make their floor plan meet market demand, from the beginning to the end of the entire dealer-to-dealer trade process.

New tagline: "America's Trading Floor for New Cars" bolsters Dealer Trade Networks position as the premier, end-to-end trade and fulfillment solution for new car dealers – helping them both source and sell new car inventory.

Updated logo: The logo's transportation lines represent franchise dealerships connecting and trading new car inventory through the Dealer Trade Network.

ABOUT DEALER TRADE NETWORK

With a combination of proprietary software, trusted industry relationships, and deep market expertise, Dealer Trade Network manages the end-to-end trade and fulfillment process that moves new vehicles between franchise dealerships so that dealers can match their floor plans with local market demands. The company facilitates the trade of more than 9,500 new vehicles nationwide annually across 4,000 new car dealers. For more information, visit dealertradenetwork.com.

