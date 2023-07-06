PMB announces grand opening for new, award-winning Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility in Sacramento, CA

This new 52-bed, 58,600 sq. ft. facility, UC Davis Health Rehabilitation Hospital, celebrated its grand opening on April 18, 2023

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PMB, a leading healthcare real estate developer, officially recognized the opening of the new UC Davis Rehabilitation Hospital, a 52-bed, 58,600-square-foot inpatient rehabilitation facility (IRF) in Sacramento.

The new IRF is located at 4875 Broadway Ave. on the UC Davis Sacramento campus adjacent to Aggie Square, UC Davis' newly announced technology and innovation hub. PMB entered into a ground lease with UC Davis to construct the new rehabilitation hospital.

"We are very excited to have developed a new IRF for UC Davis Health that will serve residents in the Sacramento area for many years," says Mark Toothacre, PMB's Managing Partner and CEO. "The new UC Davis Rehabilitation Hospital will provide area residents with greater accessibility to top-notch rehabilitation services."

The new facility was announced as part of a joint venture agreement between UC Davis Health and Lifepoint Rehabilitation, a business unit of Lifepoint Health. Lifepoint Rehabilitation will manage the day-to-day operations of the inpatient rehabilitation facility, bringing its evidence-driven framework for providing inpatient rehabilitation care to the Sacramento community.

"At Lifepoint Rehabilitation, we are committed to expanding access to safe, high-quality rehabilitation care in more communities across the country," said Cleve Haralson, Senior Vice President, Joint Ventures and Strategic Services for Lifepoint Health. "We're thrilled to welcome patients to UC Davis Rehabilitation Hospital."

The UC Davis Rehabilitation Hospital offers a wide range of rehabilitation services, including physiatry, physical and occupational therapy, speech-language pathology, rehabilitation nursing, internal medicine, and medical and surgical subspecialty consultation and nutritional services for patients suffering from neuro disorders, stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury and amputation.

The UC Davis Rehabilitation Hospital also includes private rooms, an acquired brain injury unit with private dining and therapy gym, large interdisciplinary gyms, a therapeutic courtyard with golf and varied surfaces, and a transitional living apartment to prepare patients for daily living tasks before they are discharged home.

Brad Simmons, Chief Administrator of UC Davis Medical Center and COO of UC Davis Health, notes, "The new rehabilitation hospital is the second hospital on the Sacramento campus, and it will help tremendously with our ongoing need for more beds for patients."

He adds, "The new hospital brings innovative and advanced physical rehabilitation treatments to the Sacramento region – treatments that weren't previously available. In addition to these new services, the hospital will provide more than 200 clinical and supporting services jobs to the community."

In addition, the UC Davis Rehabilitation Hospital was named the winner in Healthcare Real Estate Insights (HREI) magazine's annual, national awards program. Specifically, it won in the Hospitals and Other Inpatient Facilities Best New Ground-Up Development category.

The architect for the project is Taylor Design, which is headquartered in San Francisco, and the general contractor is St. Louis-based McCarthy Building Cos.

About PMB

PMB is a purpose-driven healthcare real estate developer with a mission to improve healthcare delivery, effect change, and positively impact communities. Our company is 100 percent focused on healthcare real estate across the continuum of care including behavioral health, life sciences, ambulatory care centers, medical office buildings, inpatient hospitals, post-acute hospitals, senior living facilities, and parking structures. PMB has developed over 130 facilities to date representing approximately 6 million square feet. The firm owns and manages 70 medical facilities comprising over 5.2 million square feet.

