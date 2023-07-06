Nuvoton Commits to 8-bit MCU Production Sustainability

Announces New MUG51 8-bit MCU Low Power Microcontrollers for Battery-free Devices

HSINCHU, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvoton Technology, one of the world's leading suppliers of microcontrollers, has proudly launched its MUG51 8-bit MCU series of low power microcontrollers designed for battery-free devices. Nuvoton is committed to sustainable 8-bit MCU production and product longevity to ensure a reliable supply, giving customers the confidence to commit to long-term products, platforms, and projects.

New MUG51 Series 8-bit Low Power MCU for Battery-free Devices

The low power MUG51 series incorporates an 1T 8051 core microcontroller operating at 7.37 MHz, plus 16 KB Flash APROM and 1 KB SRAM memory within the chip. The MUG51 series supports special design power-on and resume, requiring a start-up current of just 200 μA after power-on and before Flash memory initialization, while a normal operating mode uses less than 1.3 mA. In sleep-mode, it uses less than 1 μA.

To meet flexible application design demands that minimize platform size and cost, the MUG51 series provides a rich set of peripherals including GPIO with an internal inverter, 16-bit timers, 12-bit ADC, 16-bit PWM, UART, I2C, SPI, two rail-to-rail comparators (ACMP) for stylus pen pressure measurement, and an ISO 7816-3 Smart Card interface can also configure as UART transmission.

For applications that experience extreme conditions it supports a wide operating voltage range of 1.8-5.5V, and wide operating temperature of - 40°C to 105°C, plus high resistance to electrostatic shock with EFT ±4.4 kV and ESD HBM ±7 kV.

For more information about Nuvoton MUG51 8-bit MCU series, please visit

https://www.nuvoton.com/products/microcontrollers/8bit-8051-mcus/low-power-mug51-series/

Extensive 8-bit MCU Options for Diverse Applications

Nuvoton offers one of the industry's broadest 8-bit MCU product portfolios and it continues to invest in developing new technologies and silicon products in response to ever changing market and customer needs, and application trends.

Learn more about Nuvoton 8-bit MCU product range:

https://www.nuvoton.com/products/microcontrollers/8bit-8051-mcus/

About Nuvoton Technology

Nuvoton Technology Corporation (Nuvoton) was founded to bring innovative semiconductor solutions to the market. Nuvoton was spun-off as a Winbond Electronics affiliate in July 2008 and went public in September 2010 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE). Nuvoton focuses on the developments of microcontroller, microprocessor, smart home, cloud security, battery monitoring, component, visual sensing and IoT with security ICs and has strong market share in Industrial, Automotive, Communication, Consumer and Computer markets. Nuvoton owns 6-inch wafer fabs equipped with diversified processing technologies to provide professional wafer foundry services. Nuvoton provides products with a high performance/cost ratio for its customers by leveraging flexible technology, advanced design capability, and integration of digital and analog technologies. Nuvoton values long term relationships with its partners and customers and is dedicated to continuous innovation of its products, processes, and services. Nuvoton has established subsidiaries in the USA, China, Israel, India, Singapore, Korea and Japan to strengthen regional customer support and global management. For more information, please visit http://www.nuvoton.com.

