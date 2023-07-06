Deals
Leerink Partners Announces Bankruptcy Court Approval of Management Buyout

Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago

BOSTON, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leerink Partners today announced that the U.S. Bankruptcy Judge overseeing SVB Financial Group's Chapter 11 proceeding has entered an order formally approving the management buyout of the investment bank from SVB Financial Group. The investment bank is once again doing business as Leerink Partners.

The closing of the management buyout, which is expected to occur in the third quarter of this year, is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

About Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners is a leading investment bank providing a complete suite of financial solutions comprising M&A advisory, equity, debt, and derivative capital markets, equity research, and sales and trading capabilities. The firm's strategic focus on the healthcare industry empowers it to provide unique advice and insights to its clients. SVB Securities LLC is doing business as Leerink Partners. The firm is a broker-dealer registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Leerink Partners
Contact: Diane Vieira
(617) 918-4097

Prosek Partners for  Leerink Partners
Contact: Mara Bernstein
(646) 818-9278

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leerink-partners-announces-bankruptcy-court-approval-of-management-buyout-301871126.html

SOURCE Leerink Partners

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.