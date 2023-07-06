Leading Wellness Industry Tech Platform, Mindbody, Executes Multi-Year Agreement with Immersive Basketball Training Experience, Shoot 360

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbody, the leading experience technology platform for the wellness industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Shoot 360, the world's leading immersive basketball training experience. As Shoot 360 continues to grow and add new locations, Mindbody's technology will help optimize operations and focus more on the customer experience.

"We're thrilled to team up with Shoot 360 to help manage and scale its advanced concept in the coming years," said Fritz Lanman, CEO of Mindbody. "As we continue to innovate with technology, sport, and wellness, Shoot 360 raises the bar for basketball training and competition. I am confident our software will expand their reach and help continue to scale the Shoot 360 experience."

Shoot 360 was founded as the world's finest basketball shooting and ball handling training gym and has implemented the most advanced technologies available for basketball shooting and ball handling development. Through cutting-edge science and technology, Shoot 360 provides instant training feedback in a gamified environment, providing instant audio and visual feedback on every shot, while tracking shooting percentage, measuring left/right differentials, and various other elements to improve shot accuracy.

"Mindbody is a perfect partner for us as we continue to scale and bring our advanced technology to various facilities across the United States," said Jason Grant, Chief Technology Officer of Shoot 360. "We are passionate about the game of basketball and bringing this new wave of sport and gaming to the masses."

About Mindbody

Mindbody is the leading experience technology platform for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries. With the addition of ClassPass, the leading global fitness and wellness membership, to the Mindbody portfolio, consumers and wellness businesses around the world are easily connected through a rich wellness community. Fitness studios, salons, spas, and integrative health centers—from the newest entrepreneurs to the largest franchises—use Mindbody's integrated software and payments platform to run, market, and grow their businesses. Consumers use Mindbody and ClassPass to choose from a broad range of wellness experiences across thousands of gyms, exercise studios and wellness providers around the globe. For more information on how Mindbody is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com.

About Shoot 360

Shoot 360 is the world leader in basketball innovation and skill development. Shoot 360 provides an immersive basketball training experience that measures and tracks skill development across three key areas: ball handling, passing, and shooting. Machine-vision technology and Shoot 360's proprietary software provides instant feedback and data analytics that helps athletes of all skill levels progress faster and more effectively. Shoot 360's mission is to help grow the love of the game by providing positive experiences to each athlete that comes through its door. To learn more about Shoot 360 visit: www.shoot360.com

