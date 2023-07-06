7-Eleven, Inc. Releases Custom Birthday Merch for Upcoming 96th Birthday Bash

7/11 Birthday Merch is now available on 7Collection.com for all July 11 birthday celebrations and beyond

IRVING, Texas, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the brand's 96th birthday (and all its birthday twins out there), 7-Eleven, Inc. is dropping a limited-time 7/11 Birthday Collection capsule on 7Collection™, the retailer's online merchandise shop. The capsule features a variety of custom merch perfect for those who celebrate the same birthday as the world's largest convenience retailer…or for those who just love their Slurpee® drinks.

The 7/11 Birthday Collection includes 7-Eleven-inspired party decor and trimmings such as:

Baby Onesies: It's OK to brag… you were born on the best day of the year!

Kids Tees: Let everyone know you're a 7-Eleven birthday twin.

Adult Tees: Time to party like it's 1927.

Custom Wrapping Paper: If only you could wrap a Slurpee drink…

Gift Bags: Give the gift of 7-Eleven with orange, green and red gift bags.

"We've always thought that being born on July 11 had its perks…but we're excited to extend the birthday celebration this year not only to those who share our birthday, but to all of the loyal fans of Slurpee," said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer. "From festive décor to craveable snacks and of course, iconic Slurpee drinks – we have everything you need to celebrate the best day of the year."

Not a lucky 7-Eleven birthday twin? No problem. All customers are invited to visit their local 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores to celebrate, and enjoy, summer's go-to frozen drink. New for Slurpee Day this year, customers can enjoy up to three, free Slurpee drinks through the following:

July 10 .* 7Rewards ® and Speedy Rewards ® loyalty members can cool off with exclusive access to an extra free small Slurpee drink now through.*

July 8 .** Customers who order via 7NOW ® Delivery can enjoy another free Slurpee drink on.**

Of course, anyone can get a free Slurpee drink in-stores on July 11 , 7-Eleven's birthday.***

But the deals don't stop here. The convenience retailer is also offering specials on both delivery, fuel and snacks to round out its birthday celebration:

On July 11 only, customers who sign up for 7NOW Gold Pass™ via the 7NOW ® Delivery app will receive a free subscription of the service through the end of 2023****. With 7NOW Gold Pass, customers get free delivery on a choice of more than 3,000 of their favorite 7-Eleven products like pizza, wings, and of course, Slurpee drinks.

7-Eleven is also pumping up its fuel savings. New and existing fuel rewards members will receive an additional 11¢ off each gallon purchased on July 11 at 7-Eleven and Speedway-branded fuel locations when they use 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards. Even better, this discount is stackable with existing fuel offers found in the app. Now that's a party!*****

7-Eleven knows a Slurpee drink goes best with a delicious snack. Loyalty members can also enjoy $1 dollar food deals on a variety of treats including fan favorites like $1 Big Bite® Hot Dog, $1 Pizza Slice, the $1STUFDCAKE (is there any other way to eat a cupcake than outside-in?!) and more.

From free Slurpee drinks to fuel deals to exciting new merch, July 11 just got a whole lot sweeter.

*Valid 7/1/23–7/11/23. Available while supplies last. Offer good at participating 7-Eleven, Stripes and Speedway stores. ©2023 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

**Item must be added to cart for discount to apply. While supplies last. A small basket fee may apply if minimum purchase is not met. Delivery charges may apply. 7-Eleven, Inc. reserves the right to modify, change, or cancel this offer at any time"

***Valid only on 7/11/23. Available while supplies last. Offer good at participating 7-Eleven, Stripes and Speedway stores. ©2023 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

****By signing up for 7NOW Gold Pass through the free 7NOW App on 7/11/23, you'll receive a free 7NOW Gold Pass subscription trial until 12/31/23. Limited to U.S. residents, age 16 or older. To receive this offer, download the 7NOW app and sign up for Gold Pass. After your free trial ends, you'll be charged a $6.95 monthly fee (plus tax) or the then-current monthly fee (plus tax), which will automatically renew monthly at the then-current price (price subject to change) until you cancel through your 7NOW account page. Cancel your trial before 1/1/24 to avoid the subscription fee. One offer per person. Offer open only to new Gold Pass subscribers (must not have an existing or cancelled Gold Pass subscription). 7-Eleven reserves the right to change or cancel the offer at any time.

*****Offer valid at participating locations from 6/30-7/4. Limit 25 gallons. Must be a registered 7Rewards member to participate. Members use fuel promotional savings in 7-Eleven App or at the pump by selecting 7Rewards and entering phone number. Must be a registered Speedy Rewards member to participate.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.

