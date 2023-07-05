Sercomm Unveils New Manufacturing Facility in Mexico Strengthening Global Production Footprint Strategy

Manufacturing center expansion addresses growing demand in North America and LATAM markets

TIJUANA, Mexico, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sercomm Corporation (TWSE:5388), a leading global manufacturer of telecom and broadband equipment, unveils its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Tijuana, Mexico. This new facility marks a significant milestone in Sercomm's glocalization strategy and reinforces its commitment to meeting customer demands in the North America and LATAM markets.

Situated on the US-Mexico border, the Tijuana manufacturing facility offers proximity to market, enabling increased supply chain responsiveness and real-time engineering engagement with broadband service providers. Specializing in professional video streaming products, the facility adapts cutting-edge, AI-enabled production lines to enhance quality control and labor productivity.

The Mexico facility will serve as a regional hub and joins a lineup of production bases across Taiwan, China, India, and the Philippines. Together, these facilities allow Sercomm to provide multi-site, near-shore manufacturing flexibility to customers and strengthen the company's position in the global market.

"In response to fast changing North American and LATAM customer demands, we decided to set up the Tijuana facility in 2022. The project was executed seamlessly during the COVID-19 pandemic, reaching full production capacity in 9 months." Sercomm Chairman James Wang stated, "This outcome demonstrates our operational excellence and our commitment to collaborating closely with our customers."

Sercomm Corporation (TWSE:5388) is a worldwide leading manufacturer of telecom and broadband equipment. Founded in 1992, Sercomm has focused on developing embedded solutions to make networking simple and affordable. With its fully integrated engineering capability and its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, Sercomm offers comprehensive telecom broadband solutions such as small cells, residential/enterprise gateways, and IoT products, and is now a global leader in the industry. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Sercomm's global operation network covers markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. Its customer base includes the world's top service provider, networking OEM, and system integrators. For more information, please visit www.sercomm.com.

