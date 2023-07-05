Angela Adler Joins The Nora Project as Executive Director

Former NYU Director of Disability Inclusive Culture Leads TNP in Building Inclusive Classrooms

CHICAGO, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Angela Adler (they/them), a disabled and neurodivergent interdisciplinary leader, researcher, scholar and educator, has joined The Nora Project (TNP) as Executive Director to guide the organization in increasing its presence and impact internationally. TNP is a non-profit that builds inclusive classrooms, promoting disability inclusion by empowering educators with training and engaging students with curricula.

Angela Adler is a white nonbinary disabled and neurodivergent millennial with olive skin and green eyes, short brown hair, purple hearing aids, and pink and purple cateye glasses, wearing a magenta sweater, a blue and jewel-tone striped scarf, and silver earrings, pictured smiling in front of a weathered wood wall. (PRNewswire)

"In order to build a more inclusive world, we need to meet students, teachers and administrators where they are," Adler said.

TNP is the only provider of comprehensive preK-12 disability studies-informed social-emotional learning curricula in the country. Adler's expertise in intersectional disability inclusion will enable TNP to strengthen and increase awareness of its curricula and professional development programs, which are designed for all learners and to be experienced in an inclusive setting.

"School is where children learn about the world and each other, and where friendships are formed," Adler said. "In order to build a more inclusive world, we need to meet students, teachers and administrators where they are. I'm eager to work with the TNP team to provide the programming, tools and experiences that communities of learning need in order to build inclusive classrooms."

Adler comes to TNP from New York University, where they served as the inaugural Director of Disability Inclusive Culture, supporting disability inclusion across the university's international operations with a particular focus on faculty. Previously, Adler was a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where they are completing their PhD in Sociology, supported by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

TNP Board Chair Peggy Bianco said Adler brings tremendous assets to the organization, in both leadership style and professional expertise.

"Angela is a passionate advocate and strategic thinker, who has exciting ideas for ensuring that TNP's programming is holistic and successful in valuing and respecting everyone as an integral part of the learning community," Bianco said. "Their talents in building disability inclusive cultures, developing partnerships and designing training experiences are precisely the tools we need to make an impact far and wide."

For more information, visit www.TheNoraProject.ngo .

