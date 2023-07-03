REALITY Studios' FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION Opens Auditions for its First Generation of English-Speaking VTubers

TOKYO, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION, a VTuber talent agency operated by REALITY Studios, Inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan, CEO: Kosuke Sugiyama, wholly owned subsidiary of GREE, Inc., hereinafter "REALITY Studios"), will be opening up auditions for its first generation of English-speaking VTubers on July 3rd 2023.

Promotion Video: https://youtu.be/bH4igsMIGjk

About FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION

FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION is a newly-established VTuber agency that aims to discover creative talents who have a passion for entertainment and continues to grow alongside them as they deliver captivating content to audiences all around the world.

The agency's first generation of Japanese-speaking talents debuted in March 2023, including Amae Ten, whose YouTube channel recently hit a total of 20,000 subscribers. The agency continues to expand rapidly, with auditions for the second generation held in April 2023, and preparations underway for their upcoming debut.

Audition Overview

FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION is seeking 5 talented individuals to join the agency as English-speaking male character VTubers. Candidates would be able to catch a glimpse of the character designs on the audition announcement trailer as well as the audition website. The agency will fully support successful candidates in their activities and will provide various materials necessary for streaming, including Live2D models of characters designed by professional artists, assets such as loading screens and chat overlays, etc. and some physical equipment such as iPhone, PC, microphones, etc.

Audition Period

July 3rd, 2023 (Mon) 15:00 JST - July 31st, 2023 (Mon) 23:59 JST

July 3rd, 2023 (Mon) 06:00 UTC - July 31st, 2023 (Mon) 14:59 UTC

July 2nd, 2023 (Sun) 23:00 PDT - July 31st, 2023 (Mon) 07:59 PDT

How to Apply

Applications can be submitted through the audition's website:

URL: https://firststage-pro.com/en/audition/

*For further information, please refer to the audition website.

Application Requirements

At least eighteen years of age

Able to speak English

＊Please refer to the audition website for further details regarding the rest of the requirements.

The latest information regarding the audition can be found on FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION's audition website and official Twitter account.

Twitter account (English): https://twitter.com/fsp_english

Through its global talent production, REALITY Studios will continue to deliver services that can entertain users all around the world.

About REALITY Studios

REALITY Studios is a wholly owned subsidiary of GREE, Inc., which operates and manages various VTuber agencies.

URL: https://reality-studios.inc/en/

