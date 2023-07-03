Mitsubishi Motors Reports Q2 2023 Sales

MMNA Q2 Sales increase 12.5% year-over-year

Outlander tops sales results, posts best-ever quarterly sales; April represents second-best ever monthly result

Outlander Plug-in Hybrid posts best-ever quarterly sales; April represents third-best ever monthly result

FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America (MMNA) today reported second quarter 2023 sales of 24,602, an increase of 12.5% over the same period in 2022. Stock levels of the brand's SUVs began to match consumer demand through the quarter, with Mirage availability expected to increase in the coming months.

Outlander and Outlander Plug-in Hybrid led the way in sales performance as both vehicles posted best-ever quarterly results, Outlander up 40% over the same period last year with 14,368 sales and Outlander Plug-in Hybrid up nearly 300% with 1,620 sales. Both vehicles posted increases on a year-to-date basis too, Outlander up 4% and Outlander Plug-in Hybrid up 186%. Also posting strong results as volume begins to build was Eclipse Cross, up 61% over Q2 2022 with 2,761 sales. This increased availability saw Eclipse Cross sales increasing month by month through the quarter.

MMNA's overall Q2 results represented the best sales performance since Q1 2022. Mitsubishi Motors Corporation continues to focus on increased production for the U.S. market, and increased availability of the brand's SUVs –though even greater supply would have driven larger sales numbers – drove this overall performance. As vehicles drop out of the subcompact car segment, demand for the affordable, efficient Mirage remains high, and the expectation is that availability will rebound in coming months.

News and Notes

Outlander Plug-in Hybrid was recognized by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) as a TOP SAFETY PICK in the organization's latest round of crash testing. Its internal combustion sibling was previously named a TOP SAFETY PICK+ by IIHS.

Outlander Plug-in Hybrid continues to accrue awards and accolades, and was named "Northwest Outdoor Activity Vehicle of the Year" by the Northwest Auto Press Association.

Jacobs Mitsubishi – Wesley Chapel in Florida opened its all-new showroom and facility in June, representing the 100 th Mitsubishi Motors dealership in the U.S. to be designed to the brand's Visual Identity design program. 86% of Mitsubishi dealer partners have either completed their updates or are enrolled in the program.

To make the shopping and research experience for a 2023 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid more transparent and exciting, MMNA debuted the world's first real-time cinematic vehicle configurator. This shopping experience can be accessed at 2023OutlanderPlugIn.com



Q2 2023 Q2 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 MIRAGE 1,974 4,618 5,316 9,535 OUTLANDER SPORT 3,879 4,889 8,492 8,596 OUTLANDER 14,368 10,238 24,182 23,303 OUTLANDER PHEV 1,620 407 3,217 1,126 ECLIPSE CROSS 2,761 1,720 4,333 5,712 TOTAL ALL 24,602 21,872 45,540 48,272

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA, INC.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. In its recently announced Midterm Plan – "Challenge 2025" – MMNA's parent company, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC), has committed to accelerating its efforts toward a sustainable carbon-neutral future, setting goals of 40 percent reduction in vehicle CO2 emissions and 50 percent reduction in operational CO2 emissions by 2030. Additionally, MMC has set targets for global sales of electrified vehicles at 50 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2035, leveraging a blend of plug-in hybrids (PHEV), hybrids (HEV) and pure electrics (BEV).

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, and Florida.

