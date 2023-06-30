CIRCA RESORT & CASINO AND AMAZON CELEBRATE DEPLOYMENT OF ALEXA SMART PROPERTIES WITH HOTEL GENIE

Alexa Technology Gives Guests of Downtown Las Vegas Casino-Resort Seamless Access to In-Room Services and Amenities

LAS VEGAS, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Circa Resort & Casino is announcing the deployment of Amazon's Alexa Smart Properties (ASP) supported technology in all of its rooms and suites at the adults-only casino-resort in downtown Las Vegas. Now equipped with ASP-supported devices and solutions, including guest service applications built in collaboration with Hotel Genie, Circa is offering a new way for guests to seamlessly access services and amenities during their stay.

Specifically, ASP deepens guest engagement through experiences enabled by Alexa – a general purpose voice AI. When using an Echo device within their hotel room or suite, guests can do things like get property information like check out time, set wake-up calls, make reservations, request housekeeping needs, order food, make outbound phone calls, and so much more.

Additionally, Circa and Amazon worked with Hotel Genie to build and implement Private Branch Exchange (PBX) support, allowing Circa to link ASP-supported devices with their existing phone systems for routing Alexa calls and supporting caller ID when guests and hotel staff conduct calls. Circa is the first hospitality property to implement the ASP-supported feature with Hotel Genie's Voice Bridge technology.

"We are proud to collaborate with industry leaders like Amazon and Hotel Genie to deploy technology that betters experiences for our guests and staff at Circa Resort & Casino," said Circa co-CEO and founder Greg Stevens. "We worked with Amazon and Hotel Genie to build and scale technology that not only makes guests' stays smooth and fun with creative offerings, but also facilities excellent communication with our staff for an array of needs during their visit."

"Hotels know their guests, and Amazon provides new capabilities to help make the experiences they deliver more effortless and enjoyable. By adapting these tools to their specific brand needs, properties have a whole new way to differentiate themselves," said Bram Duchovnay, director of Alexa Smart Properties. "We're excited about the deployment at Circa because they're as obsessed about their customers as we are ours, and we know the unique Alexa experiences they're building and deploying at scale will surprise and delight their guests."

CEO of Hotel Genie Russ Goeckner said, "We're excited to work with Amazon to provide Circa new and intuitive solutions that make solid business and financial sense. Amazon gives us the right foundation and competitive edge to develop first class solutions that drive success for our customers and in turn, drives success with their guests."

A deeper look into the ASP-supported devices and services, including Hotel Genie applications, at Circa:

Guest Capabilities

Hotel guests are greeted with personal and high-tech touches from the moment they walk on property. Specifically in guestrooms, the following capabilities are available for convenience through ASP-supported devices and solutions:

Pull up a list of menu items available to order from Circa's 24/7 deli, Saginaw's Delicatessen. Saginaw's serves up a variety of freshly made sandwiches, all-day breakfast, dinner classics and homemade desserts;

Place housekeeping requests like ordering additional pillows, fresh towels, bath and beauty products and clean bed sheets with a simple voice command;

Request concierge assistance with amenities and order other items such as flower arrangements and bouquets and champagne;

Play your favorite music throughout room or suite;

Make calls to the front desk, VIP lounge, concierge, bell desk, valet, Club One Players Club and housekeeping using voice commands or by touch;

Easily make reservations via the resort's reservation desk for Circa's restaurants including 8 East, Barry's Downtown Prime, Project BBQ and Saginaw's Delicatessen; Stadium Swim; and more

Set wake-up calls;

Access hotel, restaurant and amenity information like operating hours, costs and more;

Make phone calls with caller ID visible through PBX support;

Use voice commands or the touch screen on the multimodal device to control the Smart Room with features including turning the lights on or off.

Expedited Dispatching

The Echo devices enhance operations in departments like housekeeping and maintenance as requests are sent immediately to staff. Comprehensive reporting also provides valuable insight on performance metrics, common requests, feature use, response times and more.

Circa delivers an experience built on the original principles of old-school Las Vegas hospitality honoring the Golden Age of the city. It blends the glamour of vintage Vegas with modern luxuries and cutting-edge technology. Guests can experience top-notch entertainment and standout amenities including a multi-tiered pool amphitheater – Stadium Swim – which features a high-tech water filtration system that cleans water faster than any pool in the city; the world's largest sportsbook, home to a 78-million-pixel screen and a viewing capacity for 1,000; a technologically advanced transportation hub – dubbed Garage Mahal – built with ride share in mind; and much more.

About Circa Resort & Casino

Get ready for the time of your life at Circa Resort & Casino, an adults-only casino-resort concept in the heart of downtown Las Vegas. The AAA Four Diamond Circa pays homage to Vegas' Golden Era through vintage design, old-school hospitality and nods to the city's history while introducing high-tech advancements and innovative amenities. The resort features upscale rooms and suites; the world's largest sportsbook; Stadium Swim, a year-round pool aqua theater; a two-story casino; Garage Mahal, a high-tech transportation hub; the luxe Legacy Club rooftop lounge; an expansive local art collection; 35,000 sq. ft of meetings and conventions space and more. Guests can indulge at original restaurant concepts including premium steaks and seafood at Barry's Downtown Prime from Chef Barry S. Dakake and Make It Happen Hospitality; Pan-Asian fare at 8 East from Chef Dan Coughlin; deli classics at Saginaw's Delicatessen from restaurateur Paul Saginaw; authentic Carolina barbecue at Project BBQ; and all-star menus at Victory Burger & Wings Co. from the founding family of American Coney Island. Visit circalasvegas.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @circalasvegas to stay up to date.

