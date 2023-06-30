Baijiayun Announces Inclusion in the Nasdaq Global Market

BEIJING, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baijiayun Group Ltd ("Baijiayun" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: RTC), a one-stop AI video solution provider, announced that its Class A ordinary shares will be transferred from the Nasdaq Capital Market to the Nasdaq Global Market effective with the open of business on June 30, 2023. The shares will continue trading under its current ticker symbol "RTC." The financial and liquidity requirements for the Nasdaq Global Market are more stringent than those for the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") has three distinctive tiers: The Nasdaq Global Select Market®, The Nasdaq Global Market® and The Nasdaq Capital Market®. Applicants must satisfy certain financial, liquidity and corporate governance requirements to be approved for listing on any of these market tiers. Corporate governance requirements are the same across all Nasdaq market tiers.

Approximately 1,450 or 44% of Nasdaq's 3,300 listed companies qualify for inclusion in the Nasdaq Global Market. Inclusion in this tier is a mark of achievement and stature for companies that qualify and represents a company's dedication to provide investors superior market quality.

"We are pleased to join the ranks of companies listed on the Nasdaq Global Market and look forward to the improved visibility that it offers with global investors as Baijiayun executes our strategy to become a leader in providing one-stop AI video solutions," commented by Mr. Gangjiang Li, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Baijiayun.

About Baijiayun Group Ltd

Baijiayun is a one-stop AI video solution provider with core expertise in SaaS/PaaS solutions. Baijiayun is committed to delivering reliable, high-quality video experiences across devices and localities and has grown rapidly since its inception in 2017. Premised on its industry-leading video-centric technologies, Baijiayun offers a wealth of video-centric technology solutions, including Video SaaS/PaaS, Video Cloud and Software, and Video AI and System Solutions. Baijiayun caters to the evolving communications and collaboration needs of enterprises of all sizes and industries.

