The "Ascension App" rose higher than apps from Disney+, LinkedIn, and Zoom at launch and features the world's #1 religion podcast: The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)™.

EXTON, Pa., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- By the end of its launch day on June 26, 2023, the Ascension App was the #1 Bible app in the App Store, and #46 in all app categories, ahead of apps from Disney+, LinkedIn, and Zoom.

New "Ascension App" is #1 Bible App in USA

This is the 4th time that Ascension, a Pennsylvania-based Catholic multimedia network, has topped the Apple charts.

Ascension's wildly popular Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)™ and Catechism in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz) podcasts hit #1 on the Apple podcast charts in all categories in 2021 , 2022 , and 2023 , and The Bible in a Year has been the #1 global podcast in Religion and Spirituality since its 2021 launch (source: Chartable).

The free-to-download new Ascension App features:

The full text of the Great Adventure Catholic Bible

The full text of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, Ascension Edition

The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz ) podcast and episode transcripts

The Catechism in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz ) podcast and episode transcripts

Over 1,000 commonly asked Catholic Bible questions answered by Fr. Mike Schmitz , Jeff Cavins , and other Catholic authors

Interactive features that track listener progress on the podcast reading plans, offer space for notes, and more

In a video announcement for the app, Fr. Mike Schmitz told his podcast audiences that "if learning about the Bible and the Catechism is important to you, then this app will change your life." In an Instagram post on launch day, Jeff Cavins shared that "every single screen has been lovingly designed to create the most exceptional experience."

According to app development manager Josh Rudegeair, Ascension consulted with over 1,300 devoted Bible in a Year listeners during the app's design process. These listeners offered critical feedback to help the Ascension App become a powerful Catholic Bible study tool.

"Ascension has been helping Catholics read and understand the Bible for 25 years," comments Rudegeair. "This app is based around the idea of putting everything Ascension knows about the Bible right in one place, along with the Biblical text itself. The combination of Fr. Mike's podcasts, Jeff Cavins' Bible Timeline learning system, and the work of dozens of other Catholic experts all in one place is really something special."

Ascension will add new features to the app on a rolling basis, with the addition of audio Bible studies and an interactive version of Jeff Cavins' famous "Bible Timeline" already under development.

Download the Ascension App today:

About Ascension

Ascension is a multimedia network and the leader in Catholic faith formation and digital content. Over the past 25 years, Ascension has helped nurture the faith of more than 10 million Catholics through award-winning books, the chart-topping Bible in a Year and Catechism in a Year podcasts, more than 50 unique faith formation programs , and Ascension Presents , which hosts the largest Catholic YouTube channel in English.

