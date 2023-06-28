Kidde Expands Its Wi-Fi Enabled Home Safety Product Suite with the Launch of Three New Smart Connected Detection Devices

The newly expanded HomeSafe™ suite of enabled alarms include two more industry-first devices with indoor air quality monitor and seamless app connection

MEBANE, N.C., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidde , North America's #1 home fire safety brand*, recently introduced three new HomeSafe™ enabled devices, adding to its comprehensive suite of fully integrated home health and safety product offerings. Connected to the Kidde app by Kidde HomeSafe technology, these additional smart detection products can provide instant notification of home safety threats such as smoke, carbon monoxide (CO) and indoor air quality (IAQ) issues. At a time when tracking IAQ is particularly important due to recent Canadian fire events and the start of Western U.S. wildfire season, Kidde offers devices that can help you create a safe and healthy home. Kidde is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

Kidde's growing suite of smart products now consists of six devices for whole-home detection of smoke, carbon monoxide, IAQ issues, water leaks and frozen pipes. Consumers can rest assured knowing Kidde alarms and detectors will alert them in real-time via their smartphones and connected devices. Additionally, these smart devices can transform existing hardwired interconnected Kidde alarms into smart ones with an easy and fully integrated solution that offers whole-home detection.**

Kidde's expanded smart portfolio builds on the reliability the brand has offered for more than 100 years with innovative technology to meet consumers' changing needs:

NEW Carbon Monoxide Alarm + Indoor Air Quality Monitor – the industry's first plug-in device to combine CO detection with an IAQ monitor.

NEW Smoke Alarm with Indoor Air Quality Monitor – the industry's first device to combine both smoke detection with an IAQ monitor.

NEW Smoke Alarm with Smart Features – smoke alarm offering real-time updates through the Kidde app.

Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Alarm with Indoor Air Quality Monitor – an industry-first device launched in 2022 that offers triple detection of smoke, CO and IAQ issues including adverse temperature, humidity levels and total volatile organic compounds (TVOCs).

Water Leak + Freeze Detector – launched in 2022, this detector helps prevent potentially costly repairs from water damage and frozen pipes by quickly alerting homeowners of water leaks or temperature drops.

Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Alarm – launched in 2022, this alarm detects both smoke and CO.

"Continued expansion of Kidde's HomeSafe enabled suite of smart connected devices reinforces our commitment to providing a smarter approach to home safety," said Isis Wu, Senior Vice President, Residential Fire Safety and Healthy Homes, Carrier Fire & Security. "A smart home is a safe home, and Kidde's three new HomeSafe enabled devices provide homeowners confidence and control, so the people, places and things that matter most are always protected."

The company's smart detection product suite provides additional technologies and features like compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so customers can use voice commands to conveniently check their alarm status and connection.***

Kidde HomeSafe enabled devices are available at retailers nationwide. For more information, visit Kidde.com/Home-Safety.

About Kidde

Kidde, a leading manufacturer of residential smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, fire extinguishers, and safety accessories, has been keeping the world a safer place for over 100 years. Kidde produced the first integrated smoke detection system a century ago and continues its legacy today by delivering advanced fire-safety technology. Kidde is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come. For more information, visit kidde.com or follow @KiddeFireSafety on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Contact: Stephanie Berzinski

561-346-9232

stephanie.berzinski@carrier.com

*Based on total household installations as of December 2021.

**Applies to combination and smoke alarms. Alarms only connect with other Kidde alarms that have hardwired AC interconnect capability. Smart Hush feature is only available on devices with the Kidde HomeSafe technology, not other interconnected alarms, when you are connected to the same Wi-Fi network as the alarm.

*** Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are registered trademarks of Amazon Technologies, Inc.

